|
|
|TROY
|KSTATE
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Will Howard passed for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at the half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
K-State went over 40 points for the fourth straight regular-season game. The Wildcats also stopped Troy's 12-game winning streak, the second-longest in FBS coming into the game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
“It wasn't perfect, by any stretch,” Howard said. “We had some rough moments early in the second quarter. But we needed it. This was a game where we learned a lot. That was a really good team. They've got one of the tougher defenses I've ever gone against. They were hitting, and they did some really good things, schematically.
"I think that was a really good game for us to learn from. ”
K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.
“I can’t take anything away from them - hats off to Kansas State,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “But I don’t care about the opponent. What makes me upset is we didn’t play to our standard. It makes me sick. K-State is going to beat a lot of people when they play good, but we can’t play the way we did and expect to beat anybody. We have a long way to go.”
Troy's Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.
“This game doesn’t define us or mark us as a team,” safety Dell Pettus said. “And we know that. But we are going to put in the work to fix it.”
The Wildcats put the game out of reach with a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped by Howard's 1-yard shovel pass to Treshaun Ward for a 35-13 lead.
“That was a great win for our guys, a great win over a really good team,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “Their quarterback is a good player. We were going to shut down their run game. We gave them one big run where we missed a fit, but we did a really good job in the rush game."
K-State had a 21-10 halftime lead and put the clamps on the Troy offense in the third quarter. The Trojans' first three drives netted minus-1 yard.
“They had their way in the second quarter a little bit, so we had to make some adjustments," Klieman said. "I thought our guys adjusted well.”
Troy had pulled within 14-10 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter on Watson's 21-yard TD pass to Chris Lewis. Lewis made a dazzling one-handed catch in the end zone.
Kansas State had a huge answer just before halftime when Howard found Brooks on a crossing pattern for the 39-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left. Brooks caught the ball around the 20 and raced up the sideline for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead.
“We definitely needed to make a play right there,” Brooks said. “That play was big-time, because they had stopped us a few times.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State did not overlook Troy. After being stunned at home by non-Power Five opponents in two of the last three seasons, the Wildcats defended the home field with a strong defensive effort.
UP NEXT
Troy: Trojans will return home to face James Madison for their Sun Belt Conference opener.
Kansas State: Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup with their former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Lewis
6 WR
50 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
W. Howard
18 QB
250 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|286
|397
|Total Plays
|66
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|147
|Rush Attempts
|28
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|216
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.0
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|17/32
|167
|1
|1
|
G. Crowder 9 QB
|G. Crowder
|5/6
|49
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|17
|83
|0
|46
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
T. Khatri 49 FB
|T. Khatri
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
G. Crowder 9 QB
|G. Crowder
|3
|-6
|0
|4
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lewis 6 WR
|C. Lewis
|9
|5
|50
|1
|21
|
J. Barber 1 WR
|J. Barber
|6
|3
|42
|0
|30
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|8
|5
|38
|0
|26
|
E. Conner 14 TE
|E. Conner
|3
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pettus 1 S
|D. Pettus
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 2 CB
|R. Steward
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DE
|L. Medina
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 8 S
|I. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ransaw 14 WR
|C. Ransaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 12 LB
|T. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 6 LB
|J. Solomon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 3 S
|K. Swanson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lee 32 LB
|P. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Edwards 15 DE
|Z. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stringer 44 LB
|J. Stringer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cattledge 22 LB
|S. Cattledge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 4 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Renfroe 40 K
|S. Renfroe
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Cole 48 P
|R. Cole
|5
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|21/32
|250
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward 9 RB
|T. Ward
|16
|58
|0
|20
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|12
|52
|0
|17
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|8
|33
|2
|15
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
A. Frias II 26 RB
|A. Frias II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|9
|7
|94
|1
|39
|
J. Jackson 0 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|4
|77
|1
|40
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|8
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
K. Johnson 10 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|3
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Ward 9 RB
|T. Ward
|2
|2
|11
|1
|10
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Erickson 34 S
|T. Erickson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Lee III 8 CB
|W. Lee III
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sigle 21 S
|M. Sigle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Romaine 45 LB
|A. Romaine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Osunsanmi 44 LB
|T. Osunsanmi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Seumalo 99 DT
|U. Seumalo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Newsom 23 LB
|A. Newsom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|5
|39.2
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|12.3
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TRY 35 to the KST 6. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Shaw at KST 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(14:55 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at KST 34.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 34(14:28 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(14:04 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 44(13:54 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Swanson at TRY 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(13:26 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by P.Brooks at TRY 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Edwards at TRY 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 29(13:02 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to TRY 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce at TRY 29.
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 29(12:17 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to TRY 9 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(11:44 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 9. Catch made by J.Jackson at TRY 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Jackson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) C.Tennant kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TRY End Zone. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 35(11:26 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 35(11:20 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sigle at TRY 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 35(10:42 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at TRY 39.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 39(10:03 - 1st) R.Cole punts 39 yards to KST 22 Center-TRY. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 22. Pushed out of bounds by I.Davis at KST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(9:54 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at KST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 37(9:25 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Giddens.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 37(9:21 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; C.Ransaw at KST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(8:44 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 41(8:37 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for S.Porter.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 41(8:34 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by D.Giddens at KST 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at KST 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 48(7:53 - 1st) J.Blumer punts 52 yards to TRY End Zone Center-KST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(7:45 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TRY 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 23(7:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 23(7:09 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at TRY 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 30(6:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 30(6:36 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at TRY 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 38(5:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at TRY 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at TRY 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(5:31 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sigle at TRY 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 50(5:01 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 50. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Parrish at KST 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 46(4:22 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by C.Lewis at KST 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 42.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 42(3:46 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to KST 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(3:41 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to KST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Edwards; S.Cattledge at KST 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 45(3:12 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(2:48 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45(2:44 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to TRY 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 45.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - KSTATE 45(2:08 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 15 - KSTATE 50(2:02 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at TRY 50. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(1:36 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to TRY 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at TRY 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 19(1:15 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to TRY 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce at TRY 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(0:41 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 16(0:36 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; J.Solomon at TRY 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 14(0:06 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 3. PENALTY on TRY-R.Jibunor Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at TRY 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 2(14:21 - 2nd) P.Brooks rushed to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. P.Brooks for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Tennant kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the TRY 2. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(14:16 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to TRY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by KST at TRY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 38(13:43 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 38(13:38 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by E.Conner at TRY 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 44(13:02 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at KST 46 for -2 yards (N.Matlack)
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 46(12:21 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to KST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell at KST 45.
|Int
3 & 11 - TROY 45(11:38 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at KST 35. Intercepted by W.Lee at KST 35. Tackled by C.Lewis at KST 46.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(11:28 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 46(11:00 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by P.Brooks at TRY 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(10:41 - 2nd) W.Howard pass INTERCEPTED at TRY End Zone. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY End Zone. R.Steward ran out of bounds. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 20(10:30 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Lee at TRY 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 20(10:00 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 20(9:55 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by C.Lewis at TRY 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KST at TRY 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(9:43 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Lee at TRY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 38(8:55 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 38(8:48 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TRY 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50(8:05 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by W.Lee at TRY 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 49(7:23 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to KST 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:46 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to KST 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Lee; A.Newsom at KST 38.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 38(6:09 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at KST 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11(5:45 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to KST 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; N.Matlack at KST 9.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 9(5:14 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to KST 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 10(4:31 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to KST 10. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at KST 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 14(3:53 - 2nd) S.Taylor Renfroe 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(3:46 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(3:41 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at KST 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 28(3:17 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by T.Erickson at KST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at KST 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 33(2:37 - 2nd) J.Blumer punts 42 yards to TRY 25 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Barber.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(2:29 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 25. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Lee at KST 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 45(1:41 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross. PENALTY on KST-M.Sigle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(1:41 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to KST 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 36.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TROY 36(1:12 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers. PENALTY on KST-V.Payne Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 21(1:08 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for E.Conner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 21(1:03 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 21(0:58 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by C.Lewis at KST 21. Gain of 21 yards. C.Lewis for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) S.Taylor Renfroe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) S.Taylor Renfroe kicks 54 yards from TRY 35 to the KST 11. S.Porter returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Matthews at KST 29. PENALTY on TRY-B.Matthews Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(0:49 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at KST 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(0:42 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at KST 36 for -8 yards (J.Solomon)
|+15 YD
2 & 18 - KSTATE 36(0:33 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to TRY 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 49(0:24 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by T.Ward at TRY 49. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Steward at TRY 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(0:18 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by P.Brooks at TRY 39. Gain of 39 yards. P.Brooks for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) C.Tennant kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to the TRY 25. J.Barber returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thomas at TRY 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41(0:06 - 2nd) G.Watson rushed to TRY 46 for 5 yards. G.Watson FUMBLES forced by B.Mott. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-E.Russ at TRY 46. Tackled by KST at TRY 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Tennant kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TRY 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 28(14:33 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at TRY 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at TRY 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33(13:55 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by U.Seumalo; D.Purnell at TRY 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 34(13:08 - 3rd) R.Cole punts 40 yards to KST 26 Center-TRY. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 26. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 45.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(12:55 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; T.Thomas at TRY 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 47(12:24 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 43(11:49 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 43(11:41 - 3rd) J.Blumer punts 38 yards to TRY 5 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Barber.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 5(11:32 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 5(11:26 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to TRY 17 for yards. Tackled by C.McCalister at TRY 17. PENALTY on TRY-E.Russ Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 3(11:05 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to TRY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TRY 6.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 6(10:17 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 6(10:11 - 3rd) R.Cole punts 39 yards to TRY 45 Center-TRY. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(10:00 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to TRY 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 46(9:46 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 46(9:23 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by P.Brooks at TRY 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Medina at TRY 39.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - KSTATE 39(9:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-T.Poitier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KSTATE 44(8:50 - 3rd) J.Blumer punts 34 yards to TRY 10 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 10(8:42 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 10(8:37 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TRY 11.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TROY 11(7:53 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 5 for -6 yards (K.Duke)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TROY 5(7:11 - 3rd) R.Cole punts 39 yards to TRY 44 Center-TRY. P.Brooks returned punt from the TRY 44. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(7:04 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by K.Johnson at TRY 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 41(6:36 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 4 for yards. D.Giddens FUMBLES forced by J.McDonald. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at TRY 46. Tackled by KST at TRY 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Giddens rushed to TRY 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at TRY 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 43(4:57 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to TRY 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at TRY 32. PENALTY on TRY-B.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(6:03 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to TRY 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 19(5:32 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to TRY 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; J.McDonald at TRY 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 18(4:51 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by K.Johnson at TRY 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at TRY 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(4:26 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to TRY 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at TRY 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 2(3:51 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. W.Howard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 3rd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) C.Tennant kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(3:47 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(3:41 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by C.Lewis at TRY 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Lee at TRY 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 29(3:03 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 19 for -10 yards (K.Duke) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by K.Duke. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-G.Watson at TRY 19. Tackled by KST at TRY 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TROY 19(2:19 - 3rd) R.Cole punts 38 yards to KST 43 Center-TRY. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:19 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by K.Johnson at KST 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at KST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 48(1:54 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Medina at TRY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KSTATE 49(1:16 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 49(1:07 - 3rd) J.Blumer punts 30 yards to TRY 19 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 19(1:00 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis. PENALTY on KST-K.Savage Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(0:55 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by U.Seumalo at TRY 31.
|+46 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 31(0:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to KST 23 for 46 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 23(15:00 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 23(14:56 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to KST 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 19.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 19(14:10 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 27(14:03 - 4th) S.Taylor Renfroe 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the KST 2. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Green at KST 24.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(13:52 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by J.Jackson at KST 24. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(13:23 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at TRY 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 33(12:54 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at TRY 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 30(12:14 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; K.Swanson at TRY 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(11:31 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 15(10:53 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Medina at TRY 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(10:08 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to TRY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 6(9:33 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to TRY 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 1(8:54 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 1. Catch made by T.Ward at TRY 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Ward for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 4th) C.Tennant kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(8:48 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TRY 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27(8:03 - 4th) G.Crowder pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by P.Higgins at TRY 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at TRY 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 32(7:24 - 4th) G.Crowder scrambles to TRY 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Mott; D.Purnell at TRY 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TROY 34(6:41 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell at TRY 34.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(6:34 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 17 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(5:46 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to TRY 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 16(5:02 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 16. Catch made by J.Jackson at TRY 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 12.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 12(4:20 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by R.Garcia at TRY 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(3:33 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to TRY 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson; I.Davis at TRY 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 1(2:55 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to TRY End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 4th) C.Tennant kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(2:50 - 4th) G.Crowder pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by E.Conner at TRY 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Romaine at TRY 31.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 31(2:23 - 4th) G.Crowder pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 31. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ross ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 43(1:36 - 4th) G.Crowder pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by J.Williams at KST 43. Gain of 0 yards. KST ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 43(1:30 - 4th) G.Crowder steps back to pass. G.Crowder pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 43(1:27 - 4th) G.Crowder scrambles to KST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Romaine at KST 39.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 39(0:45 - 4th) G.Crowder pass complete to KST 39. Catch made by P.Higgins at KST 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 27(0:35 - 4th) G.Crowder steps back to pass. G.Crowder sacked at KST 39 for -12 yards (T.Osunsanmi) G.Crowder FUMBLES forced by T.Osunsanmi. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-U.Seumalo at KST 39. Tackled by TRY at KST 39.