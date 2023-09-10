|
|UCF
|BOISE
Sonic Boom, Boomer's 55-yarder field goal as time expires carries C. Florida past Boise St.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Colton Boomer hit four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State 18-16 on Saturday evening.
UCF (2-0), which struggled in the red zone, leaned on Boomer, who tied a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.
“What can you say about Boomer?” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “A 50 and then a 55-yard field goal and then a 40 yarder with the game on the line? He’s one of the best kickers in college football. It doesn’t get any tougher than that on the road.”
Boise State (0-2), which had fallen behind midway through the fourth quarter for the first time since the opening period, took a 16-15 lead with 1:49 remaining when backup quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Cobbs. But the two-point conversion pass attempt failed, which proved to be costly.
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who finished 16-of-24 passing for 272 yards, engineered a comeback of his own. Plumlee drove the Knights 58 yards on nine plays to set up Boomer’s game-winning kick at the horn.
“What a big time quality win for our program on the road,” Malzahn said. “It was hard earned. There are a lot of things looking back that we’ve got to correct. (Boise State) had something to do with some of them. There were a lot of things that went against us tonight, but we kept fighting.”
Boise State also had plenty of adversity to deal with on its own, including playing without starting running back George Holani and then losing starting quarterback Taylen Green early in the fourth quarter.
“We obviously fell short here on the last play of the game tonight, but I’m extremely proud of the jump and the growth the team made in a lot of areas,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “We knew what this stretch was coming into the beginning of the season with the first two opponents and I’ll take this team every day of the week.”
UCF came out aggressive on its opening possession, needing only two plays to get to the Boise State 15. But on the next play, Alexander Teubner intercepted a bobbled pass at the Broncos’ 3.
The Knights took a 3-0 lead on their next possession when Boomer hit a career-long 50-yard field goal which he later broke.
Boise State responded with a five-play, 72-yard drive, scoring when Green exploited the space vacated on a cornerback blitz, cooly tossing the ball to a wide open Ashton Jeanty, who streaked 38 yards for the touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
After Boomer connected on a 33-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to trim Boise State’s lead to 7-6, Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas hit a career and school record 56-yard field goal to push the lead back to 10-6 on the ensuing possession.
UCF answered by driving to the Boise State 31 to set up fourth-and-1 with just over a minute left in the half. But a false state pushed UCF back to the 36 and Malzahn sent Boomer out to attempt the 55 yarder. Boomer drilled the kick with plenty of room to spare, tying the school record and cutting Boise State’s lead to 10-9 just before halftime.
After the Knights’ previous four trips to the red zone ended with two interceptions, a turnover on downs and a field goal, UCF finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
On second-and-goal from the 5, R.J. Harvey took a direct snap and danced through the Boise State defense before diving over the goal line for the score. The Broncos stuffed the two-point conversion attempt, leaving UCF with a 15-10 lead with 7:55 remaining.
Plumlee also led UCF’s ground attack with 73 yards on 11 carries, while Harvey added 70 yards on 15 carries and the team’s lone touchdown. Kobe Hudson paced UCF’s receivers with 134 yards on five catches.
Jeanty finished with 115 yards rushing on 24 carries to go along with 97 yards receiving on five receptions with a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: If the Knights are going to make any noise their inaugural season in the Big 12, they will need to clean up the red zone mistakes that kept it closer than it should’ve been. Both of Plumlee’s red zone interceptions were off bobbled passes that were catchable and should’ve resulted in touchdowns.
Boise State: The Broncos will have plenty of questions moving forward with the nature of Green’s injury. Green, who left in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right ankle injury, had only completed nine passes along with an interception before he hobbled off the field in the fourth quarter. But Boise State found out it has a capable backup in Madsen, whose gritty fourth-quarter drive gave the team a chance to win.
R. Harvey
7 RB
70 RuYds, RuTD, 34 ReYds, 2 RECs
A. Jeanty
2 RB
115 RuYds, 97 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|13
|12
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|585
|383
|Total Plays
|66
|66
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|310
|173
|Rush Attempts
|41
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|275
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|5-50.2
|Return Yards
|-10
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--15
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|275
|PASS YDS
|210
|310
|RUSH YDS
|173
|585
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|16/24
|272
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11
|73
|0
|17
R. Harvey 7 RB
|R. Harvey
|15
|70
|1
|12
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|7
|62
|0
|31
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|39
|0
|39
D. Bowman 23 RB
|D. Bowman
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. McDonald 5 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|6
|5
|134
|0
|53
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|6
|4
|73
|0
|29
R. Harvey 7 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|2
|34
|0
|20
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 0 LB
|J. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Morris-Brash 3 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|4-0
|1.0
|0
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|4-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Bullard 10 DB
|Q. Bullard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Henderson 1 DB
|J. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Adams 31 DB
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. McDonald 5 RB
|J. McDonald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Marshall 4 DB
|B. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Wilson 9 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Lawrence 51 DE
|M. Lawrence
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|4/4
|55
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|24
|115
|0
|21
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|6
|37
|0
|19
|
J. Dubar 1 RB
|J. Dubar
|5
|29
|0
|24
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|1
|3
|0
|3
M. Madsen 4 QB
|M. Madsen
|3
|-11
|0
|4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|6
|5
|97
|1
|38
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|8
|4
|67
|1
|27
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|6
|3
|30
|0
|17
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
C. Penry 13 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
S. Whiting 9 WR
|S. Whiting
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
M. Notarainni 53 LB
|M. Notarainni
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Washington 31 S
|Z. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
J. Clark 6 CB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|1
A. Hassanein 91 DE
|A. Hassanein
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Washington 38 DE
|D. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. McCoy 21 CB
|A. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-1
|0.0
|0
S. Newton 94 NT
|S. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|56
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|4
|49.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Penry 13 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) BOISE kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 26.
|+59 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 26(14:30 - 1st) D.Bowman rushed to BOISE 15 for 59 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 15.
|Int
3 & 20 - UCF 15(13:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 3. Intercepted by A.Teubner at BOISE 3. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 3(13:27 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at BOISE 8.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 8(13:03 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at BOISE 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(12:28 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at BOISE 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 22(11:49 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at BOISE 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(11:15 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(11:00 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 50.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BOISE 50(9:38 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to UCF 50. Catch made by E.McAlister at UCF 50. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCF at UCF 20. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 50(9:38 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for A.Jeanty.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 50(9:31 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 50 yards to UCF End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:23 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein D.Washington at UCF 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 29(9:07 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at UCF 27.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 27(8:46 - 1st) X.Townsend rushed to BOISE 34 for 39 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 34(8:05 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 34(8:02 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by J.Richardson at BOISE 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 32(7:38 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for X.Townsend.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCF 39(7:33 - 1st) C.Boomer 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) UCF kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UCF at BOISE 28.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(7:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(6:26 - 1st) T.Crowe rushed to UCF 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 46(5:47 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 41(5:07 - 1st) T.Green rushed to UCF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(4:11 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by A.Jeanty at UCF 38. Gain of 38 yards. A.Jeanty for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 1st) BOISE kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(4:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UCF 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(4:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo D.Schramm at UCF 49.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 49(3:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 49. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(3:13 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Newton at BOISE 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 18(2:41 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to BOISE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark D.Schramm at BOISE 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 17(2:00 - 1st) UCF rushed to BOISE 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 13.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCF 13(1:10 - 1st) J.McDonald rushed to BOISE 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(1:05 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 15(0:30 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at BOISE 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 15(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(14:21 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(14:09 - 2nd) J.Dubar rushed to BOISE 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 43(13:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 43(13:22 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 43(13:18 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 54 yards to UCF 3 Center-BOISE. Downed by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 3(13:02 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Notarainni at UCF 3.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 3(12:31 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 3. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 3. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(11:57 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 25.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UCF 25(11:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCF-UCF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 20(11:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at UCF 37. PENALTY on BOISE-A.Hassanein Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48(10:54 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by J.Richardson at BOISE 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 42.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 42(10:26 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Baker at BOISE 42. Gain of 23 yards. J.Baker ran out of bounds.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(9:54 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE 29 for -10 yards. Tackled by M.Notarainni at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UCF 29(9:23 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+14 YD
3 & 20 - UCF 29(9:22 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by R.Harvey at BOISE 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at BOISE 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCF 22(8:34 - 2nd) C.Boomer 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 2nd) UCF kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(8:32 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Yates at BOISE 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(7:53 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at BOISE 43.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BOISE 43(7:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - BOISE 28(7:41 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at BOISE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - BOISE 34(7:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BOISE 34(6:49 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 50 yards to UCF 16 Center-BOISE. Downed by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 16(6:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 16(6:37 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UCF 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 22(6:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCF 22(5:58 - 2nd) UCF punts 54 yards to BOISE 24 Center-UCF. C.Penry returned punt from the BOISE 24. Tackled by C.Thornton at BOISE 31.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(5:47 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 50 for 19 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(5:34 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(4:49 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 37(4:03 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to UCF 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.McDonald at UCF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 38(3:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BOISE 46(3:21 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 50 yards from BOISE 35 to the UCF 15. X.Townsend returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 49(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - UCF 46(3:04 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(2:49 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to BOISE 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 33(2:06 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Washington H.Gums at BOISE 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 33(1:45 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by J.Richardson at BOISE 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 31.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCF 31(1:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCF-L.Pauole False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCF 45(1:07 - 2nd) C.Boomer 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) C.Boomer kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:01 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at BOISE 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(0:45 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald J.Johnson at BOISE 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(0:35 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Celiscar at BOISE 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(0:22 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BOISE 46(0:15 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 46(0:00 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 41 for -5 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at BOISE 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boomer kicks 30 yards from UCF 35 to the BOISE 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 35. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Bullard at UCF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:24 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:18 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 27 for 21 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at UCF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(13:43 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 27.
|Int
2 & 10 - BOISE 27(13:08 - 3rd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 27. Intercepted by C.Thornton at UCF 27. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 12(13:00 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UCF 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 12(12:43 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm S.Oladipo at UCF 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(12:22 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UCF 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 32(11:58 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to BOISE 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(11:16 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 47.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 47(10:56 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to BOISE 16 for 31 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(10:30 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to BOISE 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 13.
|Int
2 & 7 - UCF 13(9:53 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by J.Clark at BOISE End Zone. Tackled by UCF at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(9:46 - 3rd) J.Dubar rushed to BOISE 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 26(9:13 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at BOISE 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 25(8:28 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by C.Penry at BOISE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(8:00 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at BOISE 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 42(7:22 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at BOISE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(6:41 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 46(6:19 - 3rd) M.Madsen pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCF at BOISE 50.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 50(5:48 - 3rd) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 50(5:44 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to UCF 7 Center-BOISE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 7(5:29 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Reed at UCF 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 12(5:13 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Reed at UCF 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(4:58 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Washington at UCF 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 32(4:34 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UCF 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 33(3:43 - 3rd) J.McDonald rushed to UCF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at UCF 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(3:24 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Washington at UCF 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 41(3:17 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.McCoy at UCF 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCF 44(2:50 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Notarainni Z.Washington at UCF 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCF 43(2:07 - 3rd) UCF punts 40 yards to BOISE 17 Center-UCF. Fair catch by C.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(2:02 - 3rd) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 17(1:55 - 3rd) M.Madsen pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Marshall at BOISE 30.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(1:18 - 3rd) J.Dubar rushed to UCF 46 for 24 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(0:26 - 3rd) J.Dubar rushed to UCF 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 47.
|Sack
2 & 11 - BOISE 47(15:00 - 4th) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen sacked at BOISE 43 for -10 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|Sack
3 & 21 - BOISE 43(14:13 - 4th) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen sacked at BOISE 38 for -5 yards (M.Lawrence)
|Punt
4 & 26 - BOISE 38(13:34 - 4th) BOISE punts 54 yards to UCF 8 Center-BOISE. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 8. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 13.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 13(13:21 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 19.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCF 19(12:52 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 19(12:13 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at UCF 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(11:35 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 37(11:16 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 43 for yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 43. PENALTY on UCF-Z.Marsh Wojan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - UCF 27(10:47 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 31.
|+53 YD
3 & 14 - UCF 31(10:02 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 31. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 31. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(9:33 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to BOISE 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 8(8:57 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Washington Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 4(8:47 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to BOISE 4. Catch made by UCF at BOISE 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Notarainni at BOISE 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(8:04 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. R.Harvey for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Harvey steps back to pass. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) C.Boomer kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:55 - 4th) M.Madsen pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at BOISE 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 33(7:26 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BOISE 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(6:48 - 4th) J.Dubar rushed to BOISE 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at BOISE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 39(6:12 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at BOISE 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 47(5:39 - 4th) M.Madsen pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 47. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Bullard at UCF 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(5:04 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37(4:30 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter J.Celiscar at UCF 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(3:54 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - BOISE 32(3:17 - 4th) M.Madsen scrambles to UCF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(2:41 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to UCF 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 28(2:07 - 4th) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for S.Whiting.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 27(1:58 - 4th) M.Madsen pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by S.Cobbs at UCF 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Cobbs for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for BOISE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) BOISE kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the UCF 4. UCF returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(1:43 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UCF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 30(1:31 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 30(1:25 - 4th) PENALTY on UCF-UCF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 25(1:25 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UCF 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(1:14 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 41. Catch made by UCF at UCF 41. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at BOISE 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48(1:10 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to BOISE 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at BOISE 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(0:53 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to BOISE 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 30(0:31 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:21 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 22.
|Field Goal
2 & 7 - UCF 30(0:03 - 4th) C.Boomer 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.