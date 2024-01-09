|
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
HOUSTON (AP) Jim Harbaugh raised the championship trophy as gold and white confetti sprayed over his team and “We Are the Champions” blared.
Nine years after he took over at Michigan, Harbaugh delivered on the lofty expectations that he brought with him to his beloved alma mater.
Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Harbaugh and the top-ranked Wolverines - undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case that shadowed the program - completed a three-year surge to a national title by beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.
“We’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I’d like to point that out,” Harbaugh said when asked about off-field issues, jumping in to answer a question posed to his players. “And these guys are innocent. And overcome that? It wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent.
“(The season) went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go.”
The Wolverines (15-0) sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime against Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal, blasted in from the 1-yard line with 3:37 left to put Michigan up by 21 and set off another rousing rendition of “The Victors.”
After nine seasons coaching his alma mater and in his third consecutive playoff appearance, Harbaugh delivered the title so many expected when he took over a struggling powerhouse in 2015 - despite missing six regular-season games this season while serving separate suspensions.
“That man, he's the reason we're here today,” Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said of his coach.
And Harbaugh did it with a team his old coach, Bo Schembechler, would have adored. The Wolverines ran for 303 yards against Washington (14-1), and their rugged defense held Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ prolific passing game to just one touchdown while intercepting the Heisman Trophy runner-up twice.
“There are more than 100 Michigan men who are on this team,” Harbaugh said. “What they’ve done is amazing. They will forever be known as national champions.”
Penix’s remarkable six-year college career ended with maybe his worst performance of the season. Usually unfazed by pressure, Penix was not nearly as precise against a Michigan defense that took away his signature deep throws.
“That was a spectacular game by our defense,” Harbaugh said.
The Indiana transfer who came back from two knee surgeries and two shoulder injuries was roughed up by the Wolverines, limping at times, stepped on another time.
Asked how he was feeling, Penix said, still undaunted: “Better than I was three years ago."
Penix finished 27 for 51 for 255 yards and a touchdown as the Huskies had their 21-game winning streak snapped.
“They've given me everything they possible can,” coach Kalen DeBoer said of a group of players who went 4-8 just two seasons ago and 25-3 since he took over in 2022.
McCarthy had a modest game, throwing for 140 yards and running for 31. But it was enough for him to improve to 27-1 as a starter for the Wolverines.
Michigan gave Washington a taste of life in the Big Ten, where the Pac-12 champions are heading next season, and the Huskies were up for the grind for a while.
Two long touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards and 229 yards rushing in the first quarter put the Wolverines up 17-3 early in the second and conjured up memories of last year's historic Georgia blowout of TCU.
Washington stabilized and didn’t allow the Wolverines another point in the first half. After the Huskies stopped Michigan on a fourth-and-2 from the UW 38 with 4:46 left in the second quarter, Penix went to work.
He found Jalen McMillan on a fourth-and-goal with 42 seconds left for a 3-yard touchdown. After being on the verge of getting buried by the Wolverines, the Huskies fans sang along to “Who Let the Dogs Out,” happily down 17-10 at half.
Will Johnson’s interception of Penix on the first play of the second half gave Michigan another opportunity to open up a two-touchdown lead, but the Huskies forced another field goal by James Turner to make it 20-10.
“Today was a complete, complete team effort,” Corum said.
Michigan nursed a touchdown lead until halfway through the fourth quarter, when it put together 71-yard drive, capped by Corum's tackle-breaking 12-yard touchdown that finally gave the Wolverines some room with a 27-13 lead and 7:09 left.
Corum, the engine of ground-and-pound offense and heart and soul of a team loaded with fourth-, fifth- and even sixth-year players, missed the CFP last year with a knee injury. He was named offensive player of the national title game in the final four-team College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams next year.
"Michigan, this is for you,” Corum told the Wolverines fans.
Michigan seemed to be steaming toward a third consecutive Big Ten championship and playoff appearance when in October it was revealed the NCAA was investigating the program for potentially breaking rules that prohibit in-person scouting of opponents and using video equipment to attempt decode opponents’ play signals.
The scandal turned Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan recruiting staffer accused of orchestrating the scheme, into a household name and threatened to derail the Wolverines’ season.
The NCAA process will linger well into 2024 and it is unknown what penalties Michigan could face. The Big Ten, though, decided to act quickly and punished Michigan by suspending Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season, including matchups with Penn State and rival Ohio State.
With offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore taking Harbaugh’s place, it became Michigan vs. Everybody and nobody could stop the Wolverines.
Harbaugh returned for the postseason, completed the mission and got to celebrate with his father, Jack - himself a former college football coach - as he accepted the trophy.
Michigan became the first college football program to record 1,000 victories in November and won its third national title in January.
“Who has it better than us?” Jack Harbaugh asked the fans during the trophy ceremony. They replied with a boisterous: “Nobody!”
Now the question is whether Harbaugh has coached the team he once quarterbacked for the last time, with the NFL seemingly beckoning again.
Harbaugh said it felt good to no longer be the only coach in the family without a national championship. His father won a Division I-AA title with Western Kentucky and brother John won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens by beating Jim's San Francisco 49ers 11 years ago.
"I can now sit at the big person’s table in the family,” Harbaugh said.
As for what's next?
"I just want to enjoy this,” he said. “I hope you give me that. Can I have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?”
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
255 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -5 RuYds
B. Corum
2 RB
134 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|443
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|303
|Rush Attempts
|20
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|8.0
|Yards Passing
|255
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|27-51
|10-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|5-46.8
|Return Yards
|0
|81
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-81
|Safeties
|0
|0
|255
|PASS YDS
|140
|46
|RUSH YDS
|303
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|27/51
|255
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 7 RB
|D. Johnson
|11
|33
|0
|7
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Nixon 8 RB
|W. Nixon
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Rogers 20 RB
|T. Rogers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|9
|5
|87
|0
|44
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|7
|5
|42
|0
|12
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|10
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|11
|6
|33
|1
|12
|
D. Johnson 7 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Rogers 20 RB
|T. Rogers
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Nixon 8 RB
|W. Nixon
|5
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
J. Cuevas 85 TE
|J. Cuevas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 25 CB
|E. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 5 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 1 CB
|J. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dixon 9 CB
|T. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 52 LB
|V. Tunuufi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fowler 54 LB
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 3 CB
|M. Powell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gross 95 K
|G. Gross
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|5
|47.8
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 21 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|10/18
|140
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|21
|134
|2
|59
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|6
|104
|2
|46
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|4
|31
|0
|22
|
K. Mullings 20 RB
|K. Mullings
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
A. Orji 10 QB
|A. Orji
|2
|15
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|4
|3
|64
|0
|41
|
R. Wilson 1 WR
|R. Wilson
|4
|3
|54
|0
|37
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
T. Morris 8 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 82 WR
|S. Morgan
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stewart 5 LB
|J. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Moore 9 DB
|R. Moore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sabb 3 DB
|K. Sabb
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|38
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Doman 19 K
|T. Doman
|5
|46.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Morgan 82 WR
|S. Morgan
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 62 yards from WAS 35 to the MICH 3. S.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Heims at MICH 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16(14:56 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at MICH 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 20(14:20 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at MICH 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(13:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at MICH 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 35(13:12 - 1st) K.Mullings rushed to MICH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa; D.Hampton at MICH 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(12:33 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 39. Gain of 10 yards.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(11:50 - 1st) K.Mullings rushed to WAS 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at WAS 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICH 37(11:05 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at WAS 41 for -4 yards (U.Ale)
|+41 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 41(10:23 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to WAS End Zone for 41 yards. D.Edwards for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(10:14 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to WAS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson; K.Sabb at WAS 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 31(9:38 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 31. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at WAS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(8:56 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at WAS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 45(8:28 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Graham at WAS 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 47(7:45 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by T.Rogers at WAS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at MICH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 42(7:05 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Rogers.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 42(7:01 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by R.Odunze at MICH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 26(6:32 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 26(6:27 - 1st) J.McMillan rushed to MICH 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; J.Colson at MICH 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 17(5:52 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at MICH 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 10(5:24 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 9(4:45 - 1st) J.Polk rushed to MICH 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson; J.Wallace at MICH 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 8(4:04 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WASH 15(3:59 - 1st) G.Gross 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the MICH End Zone. S.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Newton at MICH 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(3:49 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MICH 17.
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 17(3:13 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 17. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 17. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 46(2:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for S.Morgan.
|+46 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 46(2:31 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to WAS End Zone for 46 yards. D.Edwards for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:23 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to WAS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at WAS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 30(1:51 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to WAS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at WAS 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 30(1:12 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at WAS 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASH 32(0:30 - 1st) J.McCallister punts 47 yards to MICH 21 Center-J.Green. Downed by J.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(0:21 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to WAS 20 for 59 yards. Tackled by T.Dixon at WAS 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(15:00 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to WAS 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 17(14:18 - 2nd) K.Mullings rushed to WAS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 14(13:35 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MICH 21(13:32 - 2nd) J.Turner 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Wagner Holder-T.Doman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(13:28 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at WAS 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(12:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at WAS 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 50(12:23 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goode; R.Moore at MICH 49.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WASH 49(11:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-P.Brailsford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WASH 46(11:24 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WASH 46(11:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-J.Buelow False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - WASH 41(11:18 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Sabb at MICH 47.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - WASH 47(10:32 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47(10:27 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Fowler at MICH 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 47(9:47 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICH 47(9:39 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 47(9:36 - 2nd) T.Doman punts 53 yards to WAS End Zone Center-W.Wagner. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASH 20(9:29 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix sacked at WAS 8 for -12 yards (K.Grant)
|No Gain
2 & 22 - WASH 8(8:44 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - WASH 8(8:37 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 8. Catch made by D.Johnson at WAS 8. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at WAS 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASH 23(7:53 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 44 yards to MICH 33 Center-J.Green. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(7:45 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at MICH 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 41(7:10 - 2nd) A.Orji rushed to WAS 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:26 - 2nd) A.Orji rushed to WAS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 44(5:55 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to WAS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at WAS 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 44(5:31 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to WAS 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by U.Ale; B.Trice at WAS 38.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MICH 38(4:46 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(4:43 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to WAS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at WAS 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 45(4:16 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(3:55 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 43(3:23 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Odunze at MICH 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(2:51 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by J.Westover at MICH 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(2:21 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 23(2:17 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASH 23(2:13 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan. PENALTY on MICH-M.Sainristil Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 8(2:08 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Sainristil at MICH 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 5(1:35 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MICH 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 5(1:31 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to MICH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - WASH 3(0:47 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 3. Catch made by J.McMillan at MICH 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.McMillan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-W.Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) G.Gross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 62 yards from WAS 35 to the MICH 3. Fair catch by S.Morgan.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:42 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at MICH 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(0:33 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at WAS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 49(0:19 - 2nd) J.McCarthy spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 49(0:16 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MICH 49(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-MICH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 46(0:12 - 2nd) T.Doman punts 52 yards to WAS 2 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by E.Dennis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(14:55 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to WAS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at WAS 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 29(14:17 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to WAS 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at WAS 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 16(13:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-MICH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 21(13:32 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to WAS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 19.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - MICH 19(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-L.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MICH 24(12:46 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for T.Morris.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - MICH 24(12:40 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to WAS 24. Catch made by C.Loveland at WAS 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; M.Powell at WAS 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MICH 28(11:59 - 3rd) J.Turner 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Wagner Holder-T.Doman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 3rd) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(11:55 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to WAS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Grant at WAS 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 29(11:30 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Sabb at WAS 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(10:57 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; J.Wallace at MICH 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 49(10:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-M.Paige Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 34(10:30 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 34(10:25 - 3rd) T.Rogers rushed to MICH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; M.Graham at MICH 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 32(9:48 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by J.Westover at MICH 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at MICH 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASH 35(9:04 - 3rd) G.Gross 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(8:58 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at MICH 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(8:21 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; D.Hampton at MICH 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 33(7:45 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at MICH 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 32(7:05 - 3rd) T.Doman punts 42 yards to WAS 26 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26(6:58 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Sabb; E.Hausmann at WAS 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 31(6:21 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 31. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at WAS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 42(5:40 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 42(5:37 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASH 42(5:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-N.Kalepo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WASH 37(5:30 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WASH 37(5:25 - 3rd) J.McCallister punts 56 yards to MICH 7 Center-J.Green. Downed by T.Dunn.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 7(5:11 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at MICH 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 7(4:32 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trice at MICH 9.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 9(3:49 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 31 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at MICH 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(3:11 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Dixon; D.Hampton at MICH 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(2:33 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes at MICH 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 46(1:55 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by S.Morgan at MICH 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at MICH 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 43(1:21 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at MICH 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 48(0:47 - 3rd) T.Doman punts 41 yards to WAS 11 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by W.Wagner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 11(0:39 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 11(0:35 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 11. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann; K.Sabb at WAS 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(15:00 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to WAS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at WAS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 26(14:20 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at WAS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 29(13:41 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WASH 29(13:38 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 55 yards to MICH 16 Center-J.Green. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 16(13:29 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 16(13:25 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at MICH 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 20(12:47 - 4th) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Tunuufi at MICH 21.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 21(12:01 - 4th) T.Doman punts 46 yards to WAS 33 Center-W.Wagner. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 33. Tackled by J.Taylor; E.Dennis at WAS 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(11:52 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 33(11:46 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 33. Gain of yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds. PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - WASH 23(11:18 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 23. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at WAS 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - WASH 25(10:34 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at WAS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at WAS 34.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WASH 34(9:49 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 37 yards to MICH 29 Center-J.Green. Fair catch by J.Thaw.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(9:44 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 29. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 29. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(9:15 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at WAS 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 27(8:35 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by R.Wilson at WAS 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at WAS 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(7:56 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Tuitele; C.Bruener at WAS 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 12(7:15 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS End Zone for 12 yards. B.Corum for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:09 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; K.Sabb at WAS 29.
|+44 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 29(6:31 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 29. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 27(5:53 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WASH 32(5:41 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 32(5:37 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by W.Nixon at MICH 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 30.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WASH 30(4:58 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
4 & 13 - WASH(4:53 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on MICH-W.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Int
4 & 13 - WASH 30(4:46 - 4th) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 11. Intercepted by M.Sainristil at MICH 11. Tackled by J.Westover at WAS 8.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 8(4:29 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; M.Powell at WAS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 1(3:40 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the WAS End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pollard at WAS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(3:31 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at WAS 24. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASH 24(3:04 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 24(2:58 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 24. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at WAS 26.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 26(2:25 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell; J.Colson at WAS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 31(2:06 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Cuevas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 31(2:04 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 31(1:59 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - WASH 31(1:53 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(1:49 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to WAS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 30(1:02 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the WAS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICH 31(0:31 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the WAS 32.