Drive Chart
TXTECH
SFLA

USF goes for 10th win against Texas Tech

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 20, 2017

A repeat trip to the Birmingham Bowl may not have been what South Florida had in mind going into the season, but with losses to Houston and UCF knocking them out of contention for a New Year's Six appearance, the Bulls have had to reset their postseason goals.

On the line when the Bulls (9-2) take on Texas Tech (6-6) at Legion Field on Saturday afternoon will be a program-first second consecutive double-digit win season as well as the opportunity for a fifth bowl win in their last six postseason appearances and sixth overall.

Quarterback Quinton Flowers will have as many as nine more program records within his sights to go with the 25 he already holds or shares, including wins for a starting quarterback (30), career rushing yards and touchdown passes.

And there's also the issue of getting back some of the national attention the Bulls had garnered with their 7-0 start.

Coach Charlie Strong made note of that after a recent practice.

"You get a chance to go play a Power 5 from the Big 12 Conference," Strong said. "You're going to get national exposure again, and we need to go out and play well.

"It's a good way to end the season."

The game promises to be an entertaining one with lots of offensive fireworks. The Bulls are averaging 38.3 points (No. 15 in FBS statistics), the Red Raiders 34.3. The Bulls have an edge in defensive numbers, holding opponents to 22.5 points per game to Texas Tech's 31.8, but they gave up 533 yards to UCF in their finale.

"I think they can match up well with anybody when you talk about speed and athleticism," Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said of the Bulls. "They can play with anybody in the country, there's no question about that. So we'll have our hands full. We know that."

Strong knows of Texas Tech's potential from the three years he spent at Texas.

"I've always had a lot of respect for coach Kingsbury," Strong said. "When I was in the Big 12, Texas Tech was always a team that gave you a lot of issues, a lot of problems because they can spread the ball out. They can score at any time on the field."

Two veteran quarterbacks lead the respective offenses.

Tech's Nic Shimonek is 12th in passing yards per game with his 295.6 average. He didn't start the regular-season finale against Texas, but came off the bench when the offense stalled and rallied the Red Raiders to the 27-23 victory with a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Kingsbury said the redshirt senior, who has completed 68.2 percent of his 434 pass attempts for 30 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, will start against the Bulls.

"I think that game really helped his confidence," Kingsbury said, "and I expect him to play at a high level in the bowl game."

Play at a high level -- that's exactly what Flowers did for USF last year in earning game MVP honors in the 46-39 bowl win over South Carolina. He rushed for 105 yards and was 23 of 32 for 261 more and two touchdowns. This season he ranks 11th in the country in total offense per game (324.7 yards) and will set a school single-season record for passing yardage if he throws for 312 against the Red Raiders.

"He is a real dual threat-type guy," Kingsbury said. "To deal with the transition into the new offense like he did and still have the same type success, I thought was very impressive going into his senior year.

"He's one of the best playmakers in America so we'll have our hands full trying to contain him."

Flowers is the team's leading rusher with 972 yards to go with his 2,600 passing yards. He has 21 touchdown passes against only six picks.

"Q can throw the ball over the top and the thing he does with his running ability, you can't leave your coverage," Strong said. "His eyes are always down the field, and he's always looking for a throw."

Senior Marquez Valdes-Scantling leads the Bulls receivers with 50 catches for 746 yards. Tech junior Keke Coutee is ninth in the country in receiving yards with 1,241 on 82 catches, a 103.5 per-game average that ranks No. 8 in FBS.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Texas Tech 6-6 -----
South Florida 9-2 -----
o66.5, SFLA -2.5
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 3547 30 8 156.0
N. Shimonek 296/434 3547 30 8
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 359 2 2 121.2
M. Carter 23/46 359 2 2
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 167.2
J. Duffey 2/2 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 694 4
J. Stockton 114 694 4 84
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 588 4
T. King 121 588 4 73
D. Nisby 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 274 7
D. Nisby 61 274 7 47
D. Felton 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 102 0
D. Felton 22 102 0 14
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
M. Reed 7 25 0 7
Q. Shorts 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
Q. Shorts 2 19 0 14
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
C. Batson 5 19 0 7
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
K. Coutee 4 13 0 11
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Panazzolo 1 13 0 13
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
J. Duffey 4 6 0 12
C. Woodward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Woodward 1 5 0 5
D. Cantrell 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
D. Cantrell 1 3 1 3
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 0 1
M. Carter 15 0 1 12
D. Willies 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Willies 1 0 0 0
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 -41 1
N. Shimonek 55 -41 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
82 1242 9
K. Coutee 82 1242 9 77
D. Cantrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 790 6
D. Cantrell 67 790 6 42
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 464 5
C. Batson 55 464 5 30
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 461 5
T. Vasher 24 461 5 60
D. Willies 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 304 3
D. Willies 18 304 3 75
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 203 1
J. Stockton 25 203 1 26
A. Wesley 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
A. Wesley 8 108 0 35
Q. Shorts 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 103 2
Q. Shorts 8 103 2 37
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 89 0
T. King 16 89 0 17
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. High 7 58 0 38
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
M. Reed 3 28 1 16
J. Robinson 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Robinson 2 26 0 19
D. Thompson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Thompson 1 20 0 20
D. Felton 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Felton 2 13 0 12
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Bowman 2 11 0 8
J. Anderson 56 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Anderson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Allen 0-0 0.0 2
W. Sykes 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Sykes 0-0 0.0 1
T. Jones 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
D. Coleman III 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Fields 0-0 0.0 1
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Parker 0-0 0.0 4
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/8 18/18
C. Hatfield 4/8 0 18/18 30
M. Barden 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/8 23/24
M. Barden 4/8 0 23/24 35
M. Ewton 87 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 9/10
M. Ewton 1/3 0 9/10 12
M. Cluck 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/3
M. Cluck 1/2 0 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 2600 21 6 139.6
Q. Flowers 171/320 2600 21 6
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 64 0 0 112.5
B. Kean 7/11 64 0 0
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
C. Oladokun 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 972 10
Q. Flowers 182 972 10 44
D. Tice 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 878 11
D. Tice 162 878 11 54
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
177 745 7
D. Johnson 177 745 7 50
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 111 0
T. Sands 26 111 0 13
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 108 1
M. Valdes-Scantling 8 108 1 75
D. Antoine 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 60 0
D. Antoine 5 60 0 26
D. Sutton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
D. Sutton 10 47 0 16
E. Mack 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
E. Mack 3 10 0 5
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Oladokun 1 1 0 1
C. Barr 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Barr 1 -1 0 0
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
B. Kean 4 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 746 5
M. Valdes-Scantling 50 746 5 95
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 598 5
T. McCants 30 598 5 65
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 465 4
D. Salomon 28 465 4 83
T. Alaka 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 241 2
T. Alaka 16 241 2 49
D. Antoine 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 168 1
D. Antoine 11 168 1 39
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 141 2
M. Wilcox 15 141 2 21
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 2
D. Johnson 10 128 2 34
E. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 119 0
E. Dillon 11 119 0 37
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
D. Dukes 3 32 0 13
D. Tice 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Tice 2 13 0 8
J. Phillips 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Phillips 1 13 0 13
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
S. Clerveaux 2 12 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Sawtelle 0-0 0.0 2
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
M. Wilkins 0-0 0.0 3
D. Abraham 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
D. Abraham 0-0 0.0 4
A. Sanchez 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Sanchez 0-0 0.0 2
D. Nichols 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Nichols 0-0 0.0 3
R. Hoggins 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Hoggins 0-0 0.0 2
T. Fullwood 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Fullwood 0-0 0.0 1
K. Johnson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Nadelman 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
20/24 47/51
E. Nadelman 20/24 0 47/51 107
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores