  Nov 13, 2019

Ohio State might not have star defensive end Chase Young back as the NCAA investigates a possible violation for accepting a loan, but it likely won't make a difference when the No. 2 Buckeyes play at Rutgers on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten) are about 53-point underdogs after the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) ripped Maryland 73-14 last Saturday.

By comparison, visiting Maryland defeated Rutgers 48-7 on Oct. 5 in the Scarlet Knights' first game under interim coach Nunzio Campanile after Chris Ash -- a former Ohio State defensive coach -- was fired.

The Buckeyes didn't miss Young, who leads the nation with 13 1/2 sacks despite being suspended for the Maryland game. OSU recorded seven sacks and limited the Terrapins to 139 yards.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Chase is practicing with the intent of playing Saturday, but he has no knowledge of when a ruling may come.

Rutgers did not play last weekend, but even with added practice time they will be hard pressed to stop the Buckeyes, considering no team has done so this season.

Ohio State is fifth nationally in total offense (535.9 yards per game) after compiling 705 vs. Maryland and is No. 1 in total defense (214.8) and scoring defense (8.6 points per game).

The Buckeyes have scored the most touchdowns (62) and given up the fewest (eight).

Quarterback Justin Fields remains in the Heisman Trophy discussion behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Fields is completing 68.2 percent of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and just one interception. He has rushed for 10 scores. Junior running back J.K. Dobbins (1,200 yards) has 11 rushing touchdowns in his third 1,000-yards season.

Rutgers' best chance is to hope the Buckeyes are looking ahead to playing Penn State at home on Oct. 23 and ending the regular season the following Saturday at Michigan.

Day said the Buckeyes will take Rutgers seriously.

"We certainly have respect for everybody we play," Day said. "I've known Nunzio a long time. He's going to do a great job.

"(Rutgers) has had a week off, and those guys are going to come out play really, really hard. If we're going to take anything for granted, if they (think) we're just going to show up in Piscataway and win a game, that's not going to happen."

The Scarlet Knights are on their third quarterback. McLane Carter retired after sustaining a concussion in the second game. Artur Sitkowski decided to redshirt after playing in three games.

Redshirt freshman Johnny Langan has the unenviable task of facing a defense that limited Maryland to 77 yards passing. Langan in his most recent game, a 38-10 loss to Illinois, was 5 for 10 for 86 yards and was sacked three times.

Campanile and his players have more than just the Buckeyes on their mind. Rumors swirl that former Scarlet Knights head coach and ex-OSU assistant Greg Schiano will return to Rutgers.

"Really the biggest thing is making sure that it doesn't affect the players," Campanile said. "I think they've done a really good job of it. I'm sure they read all the stuff and hear all the stuff, but we're just trying to talk about going out and getting better every day and kind of staying on the path for growth."

1234T
1 Ohio State 9-0 -----
Rutgers 2-7 -----
SHI Stadium Piscataway, New Jersey
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1859 27 1 183.5
J. Fields 144/211 1859 27 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 214 4 0 189.5
C. Chugunov 20/27 214 4 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 93 1 0 322.2
G. Hoak 5/5 93 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 1200 11
J. Dobbins 166 1200 11 68
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 699 4
M. Teague III 104 699 4 73
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 347 10
J. Fields 81 347 10 51
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 237 1
M. Crowley 25 237 1 53
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 122 2
D. McCall 18 122 2 32
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
S. Chambers 10 79 1 15
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Olave 2 5 0 4
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hill 1 1 0 1
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Hoak 1 -7 0 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
C. Chugunov 4 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 454 9
C. Olave 33 454 9 39
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 391 4
B. Victor 22 391 4 60
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 361 5
K. Hill 34 361 5 53
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 216 4
G. Wilson 18 216 4 38
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 207 2
A. Mack 15 207 2 38
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 140 2
J. Dobbins 14 140 2 21
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
J. Williams 6 112 1 61
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 103 3
J. Ruckert 9 103 3 25
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
M. Teague III 3 55 0 28
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
L. Farrell 2 37 1 21
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
D. McCall 3 22 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Gill 4 13 0 9
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hausmann 1 9 0 9
M. Rossi 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rossi 1 8 0 8
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Banks 0-0 0 1
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 2
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Riep 0-0 0 1
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pope 0-0 0 1
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 59/59
B. Haubeil 8/10 0 59/59 83
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 498 3 6 98.6
J. Langan 48/89 498 3 6
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 429 1 2 116.7
A. Sitkowski 44/68 429 1 2
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 368 2 4 120.2
M. Carter 27/47 368 2 4
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 541 6
I. Pacheco 123 541 6 57
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 242 2
J. Langan 92 242 2 32
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 139 1
K. Adams 37 139 1 17
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 137 0
A. Young 34 137 0 17
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 88 0
R. Blackshear 29 88 0 8
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 81 0
E. Barnwell 10 81 0 40
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
B. Melton 3 24 0 21
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Jabbie 1 4 0 4
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Jones 1 4 0 4
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -7 0
A. Sitkowski 8 -7 0 3
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
M. Carter 2 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 312 1
B. Melton 23 312 1 52
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 310 2
R. Blackshear 29 310 2 74
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 1
I. Washington 12 197 1 51
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 1
M. Jabbie 10 129 1 31
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
D. Robinson 6 73 0 20
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
A. Young 10 65 0 17
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
M. Alaimo 5 59 0 17
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 46 0
I. Pacheco 9 46 0 23
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
P. Woods 6 40 0 11
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 1
E. Lewis 6 36 1 11
P. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
P. Taylor 1 12 0 12
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Barnwell 1 8 0 8
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Jones 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Young 0-0 0 1
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Hayes 0-0 0 2
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Avery 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 15/15
J. Davidovicz 9/12 0 15/15 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
