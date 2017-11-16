|
|
|TULSA
|SFLA
Flowers throws 2 TD passes, No. 23 USF holds off Tulsa 27-20
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) No. 23 South Florida can finally look ahead to a much-anticipated showdown with No. 14 UCF.
Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and the Bulls remained in contention for a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game by holding off Tulsa 27-20 on Thursday night.
Flowers, one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, ran for 119 yards while also throwing for 142 to send USF (9-1, 6-1) into next week's regular-season finale against unbeaten with the league's East Division title on the line.
''We've got one more,'' coach Charlie Strong said. ''Our guys understand what's stake.''
Coming off a bye, Strong cautioned his players about not looking past Tulsa (2-9, 1-6), which has lost four straight since beating Houston, the only team that's beaten USF.
''Everybody thinks because of their record that they're not very good,'' Strong said. ''They beat Houston and Houston beat us. ... You have to give them some credit.''
Flowers and USF's high-powered offense weren't as sharp as usual, however first-quarter TD throws of 25 yards to Tyre McCants and 35 yards to Darnell Salomon helped USF to an early 21-7 lead.
Luke Skipper scored on runs on first-half runs of 12 and 9 yards for Tulsa (2-9, 1-6), which blocked a punt to set up a 38-yard field goal that trimmed a 10-point deficit to 27-20 with 4:18 remaining.
The Golden Hurricane got the ball one more time, with backup quarterback Chad President - filling in for Skipper, who left in the second half with a possible concussion - leading a drive from his own 25 to the USF 30 before turning the ball over on downs.
''I think we're a better team than our record shows. This is our fifth game like this. We've lost three on the last play of the game,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We had an opportunity in this one and an opportunity in another one. I don't think our record is a great indication of the type of team we are.''
D'Angelo Brewer ran for 163 yards for Tulsa, becoming the Golden Hurricane's career rushing leader with 3,662 yards. The senior also broke the AAC career mark of 3,609 set by former USF running back Marlon Mack.
''D'Angelo has been the workhorse for us all year long,'' Montgomery said. ''Nobody knows, but he got injured last week and hadn't practiced a day and was able to come out and put on this performance tonight.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: Despite having just two victories, the Golden Hurricane feel there's still plenty to accomplish over the last two weeks of the season. Coach Philip Montgomery said the goal is to show continued progress. Playing USF tougher than expected is a step in the right direction.
South Florida: Since losing to Houston, the Bulls have delivered one of their best offensive performances of the season - finishing with 602 yards against UConn - and one of the sloppiest Thursday night. Flowers lost a second-quarter fumble and an end-zone interception stopping another promising drive.
THE SKID
Since beating Houston 45-17 on Oct. 14, Houston has lost to Connecticut, SMU, Memphis and USF. Three of the four loses were by a touchdown or less.
''That team has lost some games,'' Strong said, reiterating that no one should be surprised that Tulsa played his team tough. ''But they've been in them, too.''
WHAT A CLASS
USF honored 23 seniors before the game, including Flowers, one of seven players in NCAA FBS history with 7,000 career yards passing, along with ,3,000 rushing The class has 32 wins, two shy of the school record set from 2006-09 with a possible three games remaining if the Bulls wind up in the conference championship game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
USF ensured it will enter next week's showdown against UCF ranked in the Top 25. Beating last-place Tulsa may not send the Bulls soaring in the rankings, but that wasn't the objective Thursday night anyway. The Bulls are still on course to possibly play for the conference championship, and that's what Strong and his players yearn most.
UP NEXT
Tulsa: Close the season at home against Temple on Nov. 25.
South Florida: Regular-season finale at unbeaten UCF next Friday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|13
|14
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-21
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|319
|422
|Total Plays
|83
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|280
|Rush Attempts
|55
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|11-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-38
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-46
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.3
|4-31.3
|Return Yards
|84
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|280
|
|
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Skipper 13 QB
|L. Skipper
|6/11
|119
|0
|0
|
C. President 10 QB
|C. President
|8/17
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brewer 4 RB
|D. Brewer
|34
|163
|0
|29
|
L. Skipper 13 QB
|L. Skipper
|10
|16
|2
|14
|
Ro. Simon 21 RB
|Ro. Simon
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. President 10 QB
|C. President
|6
|-22
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Carter 11 WR
|N. Carter
|3
|83
|0
|58
|
J. Hobbs 29 WR
|J. Hobbs
|6
|41
|0
|19
|
D. Brewer 4 RB
|D. Brewer
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Minter 6 TE
|C. Minter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Suits 28 LB
|C. Suits
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 98 DE
|J. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Whitfield 5 S
|M. Whitfield
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 2 CB
|K. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brubaker 8 DE
|J. Brubaker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wadley 11 CB
|K. Wadley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mouton 96 DE
|M. Mouton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis 90 DE
|F. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DT
|T. Stevenson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Flanary 55 DT
|G. Flanary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Jones 19 K
|R. Jones
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 23 P
|T. Bennett
|6
|38.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McDaniel 30 S
|R. McDaniel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Flowers 9 QB
|Q. Flowers
|11/28
|142
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Flowers 9 QB
|Q. Flowers
|17
|119
|0
|27
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|16
|84
|0
|19
|
D. Tice 6 RB
|D. Tice
|9
|80
|1
|54
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Salomon 3 WR
|D. Salomon
|2
|44
|1
|35
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|38
|0
|34
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
T. Alaka 12 WR
|T. Alaka
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Sanchez 43 LB
|A. Sanchez
|11-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Senat 10 DT
|D. Senat
|9-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Fullwood 13 S
|T. Fullwood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 21 S
|K. McGee
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 41 DE
|G. Reaves
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Culpepper 27 DB
|N. Culpepper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nichols 3 CB
|D. Nichols
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hector 60 DT
|B. Hector
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Abraham 20 S
|D. Abraham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Love 98 DE
|M. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hoggins 19 CB
|R. Hoggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
|N. Sawtelle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 18 S
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 56 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wilkins 23 CB
|M. Wilkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 34 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 14 DB
|M. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Nadelman 35 K
|E. Nadelman
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hernandez 44 P
|J. Hernandez
|4
|31.3
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|2
|28.0
|33
|0
|
D. Tice 6 RB
|D. Tice
|1
|11.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Fullwood 13 S
|T. Fullwood
|2
|10.0
|14
|0
|
D. Jones-Stewart 29 LB
|D. Jones-Stewart
|1
|14.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
