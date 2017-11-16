Drive Chart
Flowers throws 2 TD passes, No. 23 USF holds off Tulsa 27-20

  • Nov 16, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) No. 23 South Florida can finally look ahead to a much-anticipated showdown with No. 14 UCF.

Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and the Bulls remained in contention for a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game by holding off Tulsa 27-20 on Thursday night.

Flowers, one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, ran for 119 yards while also throwing for 142 to send USF (9-1, 6-1) into next week's regular-season finale against unbeaten with the league's East Division title on the line.

''We've got one more,'' coach Charlie Strong said. ''Our guys understand what's stake.''

Coming off a bye, Strong cautioned his players about not looking past Tulsa (2-9, 1-6), which has lost four straight since beating Houston, the only team that's beaten USF.

''Everybody thinks because of their record that they're not very good,'' Strong said. ''They beat Houston and Houston beat us. ... You have to give them some credit.''

Flowers and USF's high-powered offense weren't as sharp as usual, however first-quarter TD throws of 25 yards to Tyre McCants and 35 yards to Darnell Salomon helped USF to an early 21-7 lead.

Luke Skipper scored on runs on first-half runs of 12 and 9 yards for Tulsa (2-9, 1-6), which blocked a punt to set up a 38-yard field goal that trimmed a 10-point deficit to 27-20 with 4:18 remaining.

The Golden Hurricane got the ball one more time, with backup quarterback Chad President - filling in for Skipper, who left in the second half with a possible concussion - leading a drive from his own 25 to the USF 30 before turning the ball over on downs.

''I think we're a better team than our record shows. This is our fifth game like this. We've lost three on the last play of the game,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We had an opportunity in this one and an opportunity in another one. I don't think our record is a great indication of the type of team we are.''

D'Angelo Brewer ran for 163 yards for Tulsa, becoming the Golden Hurricane's career rushing leader with 3,662 yards. The senior also broke the AAC career mark of 3,609 set by former USF running back Marlon Mack.

''D'Angelo has been the workhorse for us all year long,'' Montgomery said. ''Nobody knows, but he got injured last week and hadn't practiced a day and was able to come out and put on this performance tonight.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: Despite having just two victories, the Golden Hurricane feel there's still plenty to accomplish over the last two weeks of the season. Coach Philip Montgomery said the goal is to show continued progress. Playing USF tougher than expected is a step in the right direction.

South Florida: Since losing to Houston, the Bulls have delivered one of their best offensive performances of the season - finishing with 602 yards against UConn - and one of the sloppiest Thursday night. Flowers lost a second-quarter fumble and an end-zone interception stopping another promising drive.

THE SKID

Since beating Houston 45-17 on Oct. 14, Houston has lost to Connecticut, SMU, Memphis and USF. Three of the four loses were by a touchdown or less.

''That team has lost some games,'' Strong said, reiterating that no one should be surprised that Tulsa played his team tough. ''But they've been in them, too.''

WHAT A CLASS

USF honored 23 seniors before the game, including Flowers, one of seven players in NCAA FBS history with 7,000 career yards passing, along with ,3,000 rushing The class has 32 wins, two shy of the school record set from 2006-09 with a possible three games remaining if the Bulls wind up in the conference championship game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

USF ensured it will enter next week's showdown against UCF ranked in the Top 25. Beating last-place Tulsa may not send the Bulls soaring in the rankings, but that wasn't the objective Thursday night anyway. The Bulls are still on course to possibly play for the conference championship, and that's what Strong and his players yearn most.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: Close the season at home against Temple on Nov. 25.

South Florida: Regular-season finale at unbeaten UCF next Friday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:24
19-R.Jones 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:16
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:18
35-E.Nadelman 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
10
yds
02:09
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
19-R.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 0:33
13-L.Skipper scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
02:24
pos
16
24
Field Goal 3:10
35-E.Nadelman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
71
yds
03:23
pos
10
24
Field Goal 11:16
19-R.Jones 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
68
yds
01:52
pos
10
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:04
9-Q.Flowers complete to 3-D.Salomon. 3-D.Salomon runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
00:49
pos
7
20
Point After TD 4:27
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:27
6-D.Tice runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:19
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:05
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:05
9-Q.Flowers complete to 8-T.McCants. 8-T.McCants runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:06
19-R.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:06
13-L.Skipper runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
03:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 22
Rushing 13 14
Passing 7 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 8-21 7-15
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 319 422
Total Plays 83 73
Avg Gain 3.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 166 280
Rush Attempts 55 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 6.2
Net Yards Passing 153 142
Comp. - Att. 14-28 11-28
Yards Per Pass 5.5 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-38 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-46 6-60
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.3 4-31.3
Return Yards 84 91
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-23
Kickoffs - Returns 4-80 3-68
Int. - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 2-9 7100320
South Florida 9-1 2133027
o65.5, SFLA -23.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 153 PASS YDS 142
166 RUSH YDS 280
319 TOTAL YDS 422
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 119 0 0 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 1141 3 4 132.9
L. Skipper 6/11 119 0 0
C. President 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 72 0 0 82.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 881 2 2 108.1
C. President 8/17 72 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brewer 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
34 163 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
254 1262 8
D. Brewer 34 163 0 29
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 115 4
L. Skipper 10 16 2 14
Ro. Simon 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
Ro. Simon 4 5 0 3
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Johnson 1 4 0 4
C. President 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 394 9
C. President 6 -22 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Carter 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 287 1
N. Carter 3 83 0 58
J. Hobbs 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 784 2
J. Hobbs 6 41 0 19
D. Brewer 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
D. Brewer 3 36 0 15
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 143 0
K. Stokes 1 24 0 24
C. Minter 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Minter 1 7 0 7
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 539 1
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
C. Edmiston 9-1 0.0 0
D. Cannon 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
D. Cannon 6-1 0.0 1
C. Suits 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
C. Suits 5-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
M. Whitfield 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
M. Whitfield 5-2 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson II 5-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
J. Brubaker 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Brubaker 3-4 0.0 0
K. Wadley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Wadley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mouton 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mouton 1-0 0.0 0
F. Davis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Revels III 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Revels III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Flanary 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Flanary 1-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Jones 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/13 42/43
R. Jones 2/2 38 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 23 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 42.1 1
T. Bennett 6 38.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 20.0 22 0
K. Stokes 4 20.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McDaniel 30 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. McDaniel 1 0.0 0 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 142 2 1 98.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 2097 17 5 134.3
Q. Flowers 11/28 142 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Flowers 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 870 9
Q. Flowers 17 119 0 27
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 715 7
D. Johnson 16 84 0 19
D. Tice 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 860 10
D. Tice 9 80 1 54
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 108 1
M. Valdes-Scantling 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 326 3
D. Salomon 2 44 1 35
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 2
D. Johnson 2 38 0 34
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 371 4
T. McCants 1 25 1 25
T. Alaka 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 1
T. Alaka 2 18 0 12
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 737 5
M. Valdes-Scantling 4 17 0 11
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 90 1
M. Wilcox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Sanchez 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 2 1.0
A. Sanchez 11-3 1.0 0
D. Senat 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.5
D. Senat 9-4 0.5 0
T. Fullwood 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
T. Fullwood 7-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
K. McGee 6-3 0.0 0
G. Reaves 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
G. Reaves 4-1 1.0 0
N. Culpepper 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Culpepper 4-0 0.0 0
D. Nichols 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
D. Nichols 4-0 0.0 0
B. Hector 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
B. Hector 3-3 1.5 0
D. Abraham 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
D. Abraham 3-0 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Black 3-0 0.0 0
M. Love 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Love 2-0 0.0 0
R. Hoggins 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Hoggins 2-0 0.0 0
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
N. Sawtelle 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
M. Wilkins 1-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Nadelman 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
20/23 43/46
E. Nadelman 2/2 48 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hernandez 44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 31.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 42.6 2
J. Hernandez 4 31.3 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 33 0
T. McCants 2 28.0 33 0
D. Tice 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 12 0
D. Tice 1 11.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Fullwood 13 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 13.4 14 0
T. Fullwood 2 10.0 14 0
D. Jones-Stewart 29 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 0 0
D. Jones-Stewart 1 14.0 0 0
D. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 6.3 3 0
D. Johnson 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TULSA 29 3:31 9 71 TD
6:57 TULSA 28 1:04 4 29 Punt
4:27 TULSA 25 1:22 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:57 TULSA 24 1:52 13 63 FG
7:23 TULSA 50 0:44 3 -1 Punt
2:57 TULSA 26 2:24 10 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 35 4:27 9 10 Punt
8:06 TULSA 20 2:27 4 8 Punt
2:11 TULSA 4 0:54 4 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 TULSA 15 0:18 9 29 Punt
9:41 TULSA 14 1:47 6 46 Punt
5:40 SFLA 22 1:16 3 1 FG
2:34 TULSA 26 2:02 13 39 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 SFLA 33 1:04 3 6 Punt
10:06 SFLA 25 3:01 9 75 TD
5:46 SFLA 20 1:19 4 80 TD
2:53 SFLA 32 0:49 5 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 SFLA 13 3:29 10 40 Fumble
6:33 SFLA 5 3:23 8 71 FG
0:33 SFLA 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 TULSA 31 2:09 7 0 FG
5:32 SFLA 42 3:06 10 47 INT
1:06 SFLA 43 0:33 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 SFLA 36 1:49 6 17 Punt
7:44 SFLA 29 1:54 3 -7 Punt
4:19 SFLA 13 1:39 4 9 Punt
0:27 SFLA 30 0:00 1 -1 Game
