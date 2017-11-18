Drive Chart
No. 6 Auburn rips Louisiana-Monroe 42-14; No. 1 Tide next

  • Nov 18, 2017

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn players could be forgiven for looking ahead to next week's visit from No. 1 Alabama.

Forgiveness came easy after the Tigers made a strong recovery from their sluggish start against Louisiana-Monroe.

Darius Slayton's 50-yard scoring catch late in the first half gave No. 6 Auburn the lead and the Tigers pulled away for a 42-14 win over ULM on Saturday to set up next week's showdown with the Crimson Tide.

Auburn (9-2, 6-0, No. 6 CFP) can earn a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game by beating Alabama in a rivalry in which it's rare for conference and national implications to mean more than state bragging rights.

''It's what college football is all about and what we came to Auburn for,'' H-back Chandler Cox said.

Last week's win over then-No. 2 Georgia , which was the No. 1 CFP team, makes the visit from Alabama even bigger than most Iron Bowl games.

Kam Martin scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the third quarter. Nick Ruffin scored on a 45-yard interception return in the fourth. Despite a sluggish first half, Auburn's final production was still impressive: 317 yards rushing and 552 total yards.

Auburn also will be playing to protect its hopes for a spot in the playoff, a possibility that seemed unlikely after a loss to Louisiana State on Oct. 14 left the Tigers 5-2.

''I am excited,'' quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. ''This is why you play here at Auburn, for games like this against a team like Alabama.''

The Tigers were tied at 7 with ULM (4-6, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) late in the first half. It was unusual even in a game where the emphasis was on guarding against a letdown .

''I think it was odd,'' coach Gus Malzahn said. ''We didn't have that edge that we have.''

Malzahn was happy with the way his players responded in the second half.

''Even though we didn't start out real fast, we came out after halftime and took care of business,'' Malzahn said.

ULM coach Matt Viator said he was proud of his team's play in the first half.

''I think we competed hard and made some plays on defense,'' Viator said. ''We just could never get a whole lot going on offense the whole game. We turned it over in the second half. Give them credit, they're really good. They are hard to move the ball against.''

Auburn took the lead on Slayton's bomb from Stidham with 1:27 remaining in the half.

Auburn pulled away in the third quarter. Stidham added a 41-yard touchdown pass to Martin, who also scored on a 1-yard run.

Cornerback Javaris Davis had an interception and a forced fumble in a span of about two minutes late in the third quarter to help Auburn take control.

The Warhawks opened with a 13-play touchdown drive. Wide receiver Brian Williams scored on an end-around run on fourth down. Williams scored again on a 70-yard pass from Garrett Smith with less than 6 minutes remaining.

Malik Miller had a 1-yard touchdown run for Auburn.

THE TAKEAWAY

ULM: The Warhawks frustrated Auburn most of the first half but struggled to move the ball after their impressive opening drive. Caleb Evans completed only 9 of 25 passes for 86 yards and had 10 carries for 34 yards before ULM turned to Smith, the backup, in the second half. ULM said Evans was not injured.

Auburn: With an eye on next week's visit from Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Tigers' defense should benefit from the challenge posed by ULM dual-threat quarterback Evans. Malzahn should be encouraged by his team outscoring the Warhawks 35-7 after the 7-7 tie. Willis had a 62-yard run after taking over for Stidham late in the game. Martin had 12 carries for 83 yards.

CARRYING ON

Kerryon Johnson, the SEC's leading rusher, ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He had six carries for 37 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run, on Auburn's opening drive.

SUPER BOWL

ULM had an extra week to prepare for Auburn following its 52-45 win over Appalachian State on Nov. 4.

''They were playing like it was their Super Bowl,'' Martin said of the Warhawks. ''They had two weeks to prepare for us. We just had to calm down and run the ball like we do.''

UP NEXT

ULM: Hosts Arkansas State on Saturday.

Auburn: Hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday to determine SEC Western Division champion.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 2:58
32-M.Miller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
02:35
pos
14
41
Point After TD 5:41
16-C.Ford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 5:41
13-G.Smith complete to 1-B.Williams. 1-B.Williams runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
76
yds
01:22
pos
13
35
Point After TD 7:09
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 7:25
13-G.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-N.Ruffin at ULM 45. 19-N.Ruffin runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
111
yds
04:02
pos
7
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 2:46
8-J.Stidham complete to 9-K.Martin. 9-K.Martin runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
43
yds
00:43
pos
7
27
Point After TD 9:33
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:33
9-K.Martin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
03:28
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:27
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:27
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
00:34
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:36
16-C.Ford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:36
1-B.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
87
yds
05:32
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:08
38-D.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:08
21-K.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 25
Rushing 3 15
Passing 11 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-20 5-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 320 553
Total Plays 77 72
Avg Gain 4.2 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 116 318
Rush Attempts 41 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.6
Net Yards Passing 204 235
Comp. - Att. 16-36 18-24
Yards Per Pass 5.7 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-14 5-41
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.9 4-33.5
Return Yards 15 101
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-9 3-56
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-45
Kicking 2/2 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
La.-Monroe 4-5 700714
6 Auburn 8-2 77141442
o67.0, AUBURN -38.0
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 204 PASS YDS 235
116 RUSH YDS 318
320 TOTAL YDS 553
La.-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Smith 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 131 1 2 157.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 587 5 3 158.0
G. Smith 7/11 131 1 2
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36% 86 0 0 64.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 2162 12 3 145.1
C. Evans 9/25 86 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Gore 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 540 6
D. Gore 14 46 0 17
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 487 11
C. Evans 10 34 0 16
M. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 171 0
M. Green 2 9 0 7
K. White 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 147 2
K. White 6 7 0 6
B. Luckett 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 330 5
B. Luckett 2 7 0 4
G. Smith 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 74 0
G. Smith 3 6 0 3
D. Carter IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 63 0
D. Carter IV 3 5 0 8
B. Williams 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
B. Williams 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Williams 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 554 3
B. Williams 3 85 1 70
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 534 4
R. Turner 3 43 0 28
D. Gore 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 166 1
D. Gore 2 38 0 36
M. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 531 4
M. Green 5 31 0 10
X. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 216 2
X. Brown 2 15 0 11
K. White 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. White 1 5 0 5
T. Lamm 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Lamm 0 0 0 0
S. Spiller 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 1
S. Spiller 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jenkins 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Jenkins 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ford 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/12 38/40
C. Ford 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Heim 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.9 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 42.3 4
H. Heim 7 41.9 4 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Carter IV 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 18.3 0 0
D. Carter IV 1 9.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 11.2 6 0
M. Green 1 6.0 6 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 235 2 1 176.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 2445 16 4 161.5
J. Stidham 18/24 235 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 137 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
220 1172 16
K. Johnson 22 137 1 22
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 400 2
K. Martin 12 83 1 31
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 225 1
M. Willis 2 64 0 62
D. Barrett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 82 0
D. Barrett 2 21 0 14
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 129 1
M. Miller 4 14 1 5
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 265 1
E. Stove 2 5 0 4
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 102 3
J. Stidham 2 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 533 5
D. Slayton 4 89 1 50
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 564 5
R. Davis 6 48 0 15
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
K. Martin 1 41 1 41
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 388 3
W. Hastings 1 17 0 17
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 238 0
E. Stove 2 16 0 16
K. Johnson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 166 2
K. Johnson 3 14 0 6
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Miller 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Russell 1-0 1.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
C. Davis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 1
N. Ruffin 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Ruffin 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Carlson 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
19/25 51/51
D. Carlson 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Marshall 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 39.8 1
A. Marshall 4 33.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 23.1 24 0
N. Igbinoghene 3 18.7 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 -4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 0 0
R. Davis 1 0.0 -4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 LAMON 25 5:32 15 75 TD
3:37 LAMON 14 0:55 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 LAMON 20 2:42 7 10 Punt
9:41 LAMON 16 3:45 8 23 Punt
4:11 LAMON 49 2:02 6 12 Punt
1:27 LAMON 25 1:17 9 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 1:48 5 27 Punt
9:33 LAMON 25 1:02 3 8 Punt
6:05 LAMON 21 2:31 6 36 INT
2:46 LAMON 25 1:17 3 19 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 LAMON 6 4:02 9 27 INT
7:03 LAMON 24 1:22 3 76 TD
2:56 LAMON 21 1:45 5 35 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 AUBURN 20 2:48 9 80 TD
6:30 AUBURN 17 2:45 8 -3 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:35 AUBURN 35 2:25 7 19 Punt
12:05 AUBURN 28 2:17 7 28 Punt
5:46 AUBURN 15 1:27 3 5 Punt
2:01 AUBURN 4 0:34 4 96 TD
0:02 AUBURN 24 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 AUBURN 5 3:28 10 95 TD
8:21 AUBURN 14 2:06 5 22 Punt
3:29 LAMON 43 0:43 2 43 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:23 LAMON 44 0:52 12 38 Fumble
5:33 AUBURN 26 2:35 5 74 TD
1:07 AUBURN 44 0:28 2 6 Game
NCAA FB Scores