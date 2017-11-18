Drive Chart
LSU
TENN

No Text

Guice, Williams help No. 21 LSU top Tennessee 30-10

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) LSU avoided committing any turnovers while playing in a storm.

Tennessee didn't.

That discrepancy assured that the 21st-ranked Tigers would win for the fifth time in the last six games while Tennessee remained winless in Southeastern Conference competition. Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams combined to run for 165 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and LSU beat Tennessee 30-10 in a steady downpour.

''I thought the storm fired them up,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''They were like little kids playing in the backyard. I was proud of them.''

Guice ran 24 times for 97 yards and one touchdown. Williams rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC, No. 20 College Football Playoff) scored 10 points after recovering two fumbled punt returns by Tennessee's Marquez Callaway in the red zone. The Tigers also began a touchdown drive after making a fourth-down stop at Tennessee's 21.

''The biggest thing was no turnovers (by LSU) and the obviously the turnovers on their part on the punt returns,'' Orgeron said. ''I thought it was the difference in the game.''

Tennessee (4-7, 0-7) was playing its first game under interim head coach Brady Hoke after the firing of Butch Jones.

The Volunteers must beat Vanderbilt next week to avoid their first eight-loss season in school history. A loss to Vanderbilt would cause Tennessee to finish a season winless in SEC competition for the first time since the league's formation in 1933.

Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano went 13 of 23 for 239 yards with a touchdown pass.

Heavy wind surrounding Neyland Stadium caused one goalpost to lean to the side more than an hour before the start of the game, though stadium workers straightened it out. The first half was played in a steady rain that started swirling just before the start of the second half when numerous light fixtures in the upper level briefly went out.

''We could've all cried and moaned about (the weather) or just go out there and keep pushing and fighting,'' Guice said.

LSU grabbed a 17-3 lead thanks in part to Callaway's two fumbles that set up Connor Culp's 30-yard field goal and Williams' 10-yard touchdown run. Callaway partially redeemed himself by catching a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-10 at halftime.

''If you go to practice and see him work in catching punts and how he worked all week on the JUGS machine because of a left-footed punter and the spin being different, he's one of the hardest workers we have, in my opinion, in this program,'' Hoke said about Callaway. ''I felt badly for him. The good thing is he bounced back.''

Then the weather started wreaking more havoc.

Although the game was never delayed, the rain and wind made an immediate impact as Tennessee fumbled the second-half kickoff and recovered at its own 3.

Tennessee had to punt from deep in its own end, allowing LSU to start its next drive in Tennessee territory. That series ended with a Guice 3-yard touchdown run that extended LSU's lead to 23-10.

''I looked up and it seemed like someone had dumped a gallon of water in your face,'' said Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf, who was blocking on that second-half kickoff.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers rushed for just 9 yards on six carries in the first quarter against a Tennessee run defense that entered the weekend ranked 126th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. But LSU ran 37 times for 191 yards the rest of the way.

Tennessee: Tennessee loved rolling the dice in its first game since the coaching change. Tennessee twice went for it on fourth-and-short from its own side of the field. One fourth-down gamble paid off and led to Aaron Medley's 45-yard field goal. The second gamble backfired when Grant Delpit stopped Guarantano at the Tennessee 21, leading to Williams' 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

KICKING CONCERNS

As well as LSU is playing, the Tigers need to solve their kicking issues. Culp has missed three extra-point attempts and has gone 1 of 4 on field-goal attempts over LSU's last two games.

MEDICAL REPORT

LSU was playing without injured starting linebackers Arden Key and Donnie Alexander, while Tennessee was starting its seventh different combination on the offensive line due to multiple injuries. Tennessee's offensive line included two true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.

The lone non-freshman on Tennessee's starting offensive line - Jashon Robertson - got hurt in the second half. Robertson's injury forced walk-on Joe Keeler into the game.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Texas A&M

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
34-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
10
Touchdown 2:06
28-D.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
21
yds
00:26
pos
29
10
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:29
34-C.Culp extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
10
Touchdown 7:29
5-D.Guice runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
04:33
pos
23
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
25-A.Medley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 1:23
2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LSU 1-D.Jackson Pass interference declined.
4
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
17
9
Point After TD 2:08
34-C.Culp extra point is good. Penalty on TEN 18-N.Warrior Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 2:08
16-D.Etling runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:28
pos
16
3
Point After TD 11:31
34-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 11:31
28-D.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
18
yds
02:28
pos
9
3
Field Goal 14:04
25-A.Medley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
53
yds
06:02
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:43
34-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
10
yds
04:08
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 12
Rushing 13 2
Passing 5 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-4
Total Net Yards 277 278
Total Plays 58 59
Avg Gain 4.8 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 200 38
Rush Attempts 43 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 1.1
Net Yards Passing 77 240
Comp. - Att. 11-15 14-25
Yards Per Pass 5.1 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 2-9
Penalties - Yards 1-9 5-26
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-49.2 4-51.0
Return Yards 5 37
Punts - Returns 1-5 2--8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/7 2/3
Extra Points 3/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 LSU 8-3 31413030
Tennessee 4-7 0100010
o42.5, TENN +17.0
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 77 PASS YDS 240
200 RUSH YDS 38
277 TOTAL YDS 278
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Etling 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 81 0 0 118.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1887 11 2 149.9
D. Etling 11/15 81 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Guice 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 1026 10
D. Guice 24 97 1 13
D. Williams 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 68 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 670 8
D. Williams 7 68 2 36
D. Etling 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 112 2
D. Etling 9 42 1 13
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 94 0
D. Dillon 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Williams 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 271 0
D. Williams 3 30 0 15
R. Gage 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 189 2
R. Gage 1 16 0 16
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 120 0
D. Dillon 1 12 0 12
D. Guice 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 82 0
D. Guice 3 11 0 10
D. Chark 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 725 2
D. Chark 1 7 0 7
F. Moreau 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 195 3
F. Moreau 2 5 0 3
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 186 1
S. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Toliver II 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
K. Toliver II 1-0 1.0 0
C. LaCouture 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. LaCouture 0-1 0.5 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. White 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Culp 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 3/4
SEASON FG XP
10/14 18/21
C. Culp 1/3 30 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 43.4 4
Z. Von Rosenberg 5 49.2 4 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Chark 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 13.6 5 2
D. Chark 1 5.0 5 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 239 1 0 158.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 814 2 1 123.9
J. Guarantano 13/23 239 1 0
J. Kelly 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
J. Kelly 1/1 10 0 0
T. Byrd 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Byrd 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelly 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 758 8
J. Kelly 25 47 0 9
C. Fils-Aime 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 184 2
C. Fils-Aime 2 6 0 4
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 -26 1
J. Guarantano 6 -9 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 390 4
M. Callaway 2 72 1 46
J. George 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 165 1
J. George 1 60 0 60
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
T. Jordan 2 44 0 28
J. Kelly 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 294 0
J. Kelly 3 31 0 16
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 375 1
B. Johnson 3 25 0 15
Et. Wolf 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 206 2
Et. Wolf 2 7 0 7
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Murphy 0 0 0 0
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 0
J. Palmer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kongbo 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Kongbo 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Medley 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 22/22
A. Medley 1/2 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Daniel 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 47.3 0
T. Daniel 4 51.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 17 0
T. Jordan 2 14.5 17 0
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 8.2 0 0
M. Callaway 1 0.0 0 0
T. Chandler 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 25.5 34 1
T. Chandler 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 8.4 0 0
M. Callaway 2 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 1:40 3 7 Punt
10:51 LSU 30 4:08 6 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 LSU 25 2:28 6 75 TD
4:47 LSU 29 1:02 3 6 Punt
2:36 LSU 39 0:28 3 61 TD
1:23 LSU 25 1:21 7 39 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 LSU 50 4:33 9 50 TD
5:32 LSU 30 1:36 3 7 Punt
2:32 TENN 21 0:26 2 21 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 LSU 12 9:07 15 80 FG Miss
0:56 LSU 47 0:28 2 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 TENN 29 2:10 4 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:34 TENN 20 6:02 13 53 FG
11:31 TENN 25 6:39 10 47 FG Miss
3:32 TENN 5 0:46 3 4 Punt
2:08 TENN 25 0:45 4 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:59 TENN 3 2:45 5 0 Punt
7:15 TENN 16 1:33 3 -2 Punt
3:45 TENN 12 0:58 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:00 TENN 20 1:31 11 69 Downs
3:31 TENN 20 2:30 7 33 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores