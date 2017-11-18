Drive Chart
No. 1 Alabama blasts Mercer 56-0, moves on to Iron Bowl

  • Nov 18, 2017

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama came out of the locker room with one touchdown drive after another, clearly not too distracted by thoughts of the Iron Bowl.

Jalen Hurts passed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a little more than a quarter and the top-ranked Crimson Tide beat FCS team Mercer 56-0 on Saturday with a precision performance in an obvious mismatch.

''We just went out and executed what we needed to do and gave the fans a show,'' safety Hootie Jones said.

With the stands far from full, the Tide (11-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) raced to a 35-0 halftime lead in what amounted to a tuneup for the team's biggest game. Now, Alabama heads to No. 6 Auburn with the winner facing No. 7 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta.

The Bears (5-6, 2-4 Southern Conference) also lost to Auburn 24-10 early in the season, when the Tigers committed five turnovers.

''I don't really think Auburn had found themselves yet,'' Mercer coach Bobby Lamb said. ''They were kind of spinning. They didn't know which way they were going. They racked up 500 yards on us, but we got five turnovers. We were able to move the ball a little bit better.

''This team here (Alabama) is really good in all phases of the game and you add their punter who can punt it to the moon and back, it's a very difficult football team.''

Hurts led Alabama to touchdowns on each of his four possessions, completing all seven of his attempts and running for 30 yards. He hit a wide-open Calvin Ridley for a 66-yard touchdown, giving Ridley 103 yards on three catches before the half.

Freshman backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter and exited early in the fourth.

Tagovailoa also threw for three touchdowns, completing 7 of 11 passes for 85 yards.

Alabama outgained Mercer 530-161 in total yards. The Tide has outscored opponents 253-43 collectively in the first half.

It was an FBS record 73rd consecutive win against unranked teams. Now, it's OK to look ahead just a bit.

''I think everybody understands the challenges we have ahead of us and the importance of all those games,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mercer: Got off to a good start offensively, making it into Alabama territory on its first two possessions and five times in the game. Kaelan Riley was 6 of 19 passing for 44 yards with three interceptions.

Alabama: Dominated, as expected, and got a bunch of players on the field. Defense had interceptions from Deionte Thompson, Dylan Moses and Hootie Jones. Had six tailbacks carry at least four times, and none topped seven carries.

MOSES' PERFORMANCE

The freshman Moses turned in a huge performance for Alabama's injury-depleted linebackers. Making his first start, Moses picked off a pass deep in Tide territory late in the first half. He had 11 tackles, four behind the line, with 10 solo stops.

MISSING STARTERS

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and guard Ross Pierschbacher were held out. Fitzpatrick played against Mississippi State last weekend despite injuring his left hamstring in the LSU game. Pierschbacher suffered a high ankle sprain in the Mississippi State game and was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer. Placekicker Andy Pappanastos also didn't kick because of a pulled muscle.

SENIOR DAY

It was the last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium for 21 seniors, including a number of key players. They left with a 51-4 record over the past four years going into the Iron Bowl. The win total equals the school and NCAA record set by last year's senior class. Saban said he thinks all 21 got in the game.

''This senior class has been phenomenal,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Mercer finished its season.

Alabama visits Auburn in the Iron Bowl with its bid for a fourth consecutive SEC title - and perhaps another playoff trip - on the line.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:55
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 14:55
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 81-D.Kief. 81-D.Kief runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:00
pos
0
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:06
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 3:06
24-B.Robinson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
00:09
pos
0
48
Point After TD 4:18
10-J.Scott extra point is good. Penalty on MER 3-S.Houzah Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 4:18
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-C.Sims. 17-C.Sims runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:33
pos
0
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:39
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 10:39
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 84-H.Hentges. 84-H.Hentges runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
49
yds
01:12
pos
0
34
Point After TD 13:26
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 13:26
2-J.Hurts complete to 8-J.Jacobs. 8-J.Jacobs runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
40
yds
01:15
pos
0
27
Point After TD 14:49
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 14:49
2-J.Hurts complete to 3-C.Ridley. 3-C.Ridley runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
98
yds
01:02
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:35
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:35
22-N.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:41
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:27
10-J.Scott extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:27
2-J.Hurts complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 22
Rushing 4 12
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 4-6
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 161 530
Total Plays 61 60
Avg Gain 2.6 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 107 265
Rush Attempts 39 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 6.3
Net Yards Passing 54 265
Comp. - Att. 7-22 14-18
Yards Per Pass 2.5 14.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 1-5
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.7 2-52.5
Return Yards 107 84
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-52
Kickoffs - Returns 4-107 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-32
Kicking 0/1 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 0/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Mercer 5-5 00000
1 Alabama 10-0 142114756
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 54 PASS YDS 265
107 RUSH YDS 265
161 TOTAL YDS 530
Mercer
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Riley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
31.6% 44 0 3 19.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 2030 13 10 126.5
K. Riley 6/19 44 0 3
T. Brumby 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 10 0 0 61.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 49 1 0 177.4
T. Brumby 1/3 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Mitchell 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 626 7
T. Mitchell 17 57 0 21
A. Lakes 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 356 4
A. Lakes 5 22 0 5
T. Devezin 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 58 0
T. Devezin 3 12 0 8
K. Riley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 193 4
K. Riley 3 10 0 5
C. Leggett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 344 6
C. Leggett 7 7 0 3
T. Brumby 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 17 0
T. Brumby 4 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Walker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 262 2
S. Walker 4 33 0 11
M. Irvin 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 536 4
M. Irvin 2 22 0 13
C. Curtis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 446 4
C. Curtis 0 0 0 0
T. Mitchell 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 223 1
T. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
C. Ellington 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
C. Ellington 0 0 0 0
C. Leggett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
C. Leggett 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Coney 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Coney 7-0 0.0 0
M. Fleming 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Fleming 6-1 0.0 0
E. Jackson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
E. Jackson 5-4 0.0 0
L. Bennett 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
L. Bennett 5-3 0.0 0
H. Poole 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
H. Poole 5-2 0.0 0
L. Bailey 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Bailey 3-0 0.0 0
B. Gurley 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Gurley 2-0 0.0 0
S. Houzah 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Houzah 2-1 0.0 0
W. Coneway 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Coneway 2-0 0.0 0
S. Otiwu 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Otiwu 1-2 0.0 0
K. Williams 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-3 0.0 0
T. Easley 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Easley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wysor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wysor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Guillen 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Guillen 1-0 0.0 0
K. Trammell 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Trammell 1-0 0.0 0
L. Craighead 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Craighead 1-1 0.0 0
J. Raines 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Raines 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lott 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Lott 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cooper 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bohler 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bohler 1-0 0.0 0
I. Buehler 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Buehler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Fisher 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/12 33/35
C. Fisher 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Goupil 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 41.3 3
G. Goupil 6 44.7 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Curtis 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 23.6 40 0
C. Curtis 3 20.0 40 0
S. Houzah 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
S. Houzah 1 47.0 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 180 3 0 457.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 1828 14 1 159.6
J. Hurts 7/7 180 3 0
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 3 0 218.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 470 8 1 186.6
T. Tagovailoa 7/11 85 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Scarbrough 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 503 7
B. Scarbrough 5 54 0 44
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 165 2
B. Robinson Jr. 7 50 1 15
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 251 1
J. Jacobs 6 41 0 13
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 855 11
D. Harris 6 32 0 9
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 686 8
J. Hurts 2 30 0 26
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 306 3
N. Harris 6 24 1 10
R. Clark 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 107 1
R. Clark 4 21 0 7
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 106 2
T. Tagovailoa 3 11 0 9
A. Johnson 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Johnson 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ridley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 858 3
C. Ridley 3 103 1 66
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 159 2
J. Jacobs 2 45 1 38
R. Foster 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 143 1
R. Foster 1 24 0 24
C. Sims 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 194 1
C. Sims 2 21 1 13
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Tennison 1 21 0 21
H. Ruggs 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 175 5
H. Ruggs 1 16 0 16
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
D. Kief 1 13 1 13
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 115 2
D. Smith 1 10 0 10
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 3
I. Smith Jr. 1 8 1 8
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 3
H. Hentges 1 4 1 4
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 208 1
J. Jeudy 0 0 0 0
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
N. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
D. Moses 10-1 0.0 1
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Thompson 5-0 0.0 1
T. Brown 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
R. Harrison 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
R. Harrison 3-1 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Buggs 3-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
D. Payne 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Payne 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jennings 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wallace 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
L. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. McKinney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dwight 2-1 0.0 0
K. Holcombe 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Holcombe 1-1 0.0 0
J. Frazier 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Frazier 1-1 0.0 0
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McMillon 1-1 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 1-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
H. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
H. Jones 1-0 0.0 1
V. Cowan 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Cowan 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
A. Averett 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Averett 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hand 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hand 0-1 0.0 0
R. Evans 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Evans 0-3 0.0 0
M. Brown 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Scott 10 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/3 8/8
J. Scott 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Scott 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 43.1 1
J. Scott 2 52.5 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Marks 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.5 26 0
X. Marks 2 26.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 MERCER 43 2:52 5 22 FG Miss
6:35 MERCER 35 5:12 9 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MERCER 25 0:00 1 75 INT
13:26 MERCER 25 1:23 4 7 Punt
10:39 MERCER 25 4:09 7 12 Punt
5:02 BAMA 46 3:54 8 -34 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MERCER 25 3:59 9 38 Downs
9:11 MERCER 7 2:07 3 -1 Punt
4:13 MERCER 18 0:45 3 76 INT
3:06 MERCER 6 2:09 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 MERCER 49 3:39 7 12 Downs
9:24 MERCER 36 1:32 3 9 Punt
0:35 MERCER 20 0:00 1 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 25 3:33 10 75 TD
8:16 BAMA 35 1:41 5 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:13 BAMA 2 1:02 4 98 TD
14:41 MERCER 40 1:15 3 40 TD
11:51 MERCER 49 1:12 3 49 TD
6:18 BAMA 16 1:08 4 30 Fumble
1:00 BAMA 20 0:31 5 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 BAMA 37 1:34 3 6 Punt
6:51 BAMA 42 2:33 7 58 TD
3:15 MERCER 6 0:09 2 6 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:42 MERCER 17 0:00 2 17 TD
11:00 BAMA 39 1:26 3 25 Fumble
7:38 BAMA 4 6:54 10 42 Punt
