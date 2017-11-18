Drive Chart
Freshman QB 1st start in No. 11 TCU's 27-3 win at Texas Tech

  • Nov 18, 2017

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Shawn Robinson became the first true freshman quarterback to start a game for No. 11 TCU in coach Gary Patterson's 17 seasons as head coach.

Even after a 27-3 win over Texas Tech that got the Horned Frogs closer to a spot in the Big 12 championship game, Patterson kept to his policy of not letting freshmen talk to the media after the game.

The victory speaks loud enough for Robinson and the Horned Frogs (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 12 CFP).

''Our goal is for our seniors to have the best season they can have,'' Patterson said. ''They have a chance to win 10, 11 or 12 ballgames, which is really cool.''

With Oklahoma State and West Virginia both losing Saturday, the Frogs can get in the Big 12 title game with a win in their home finale against Baylor (1-10, 1-7).

Less than a year after winning a Texas Class 6A state high school championship game, Robinson ran for 84 yards and threw a key second-half touchdown in his first career start at TCU. He was filling in for senior Kenny Hill, who didn't even make the trip to Lubbock because of an unspecified injury.

''The worst thing that could have had happened today was he could have had such a terrible outing that you lose your confidence and lose it for three years,'' Patterson said. ''For me, that was the one thing that was not going to happen today. Shawn Robinson was not going to lose his confidence for the next three years.''

While Robinson was only 6 of 17 for 85 yards, his 12-yard TD to Jalen Reagor came late in the third quarter as the Frogs took a 17-3 lead.

That score came on the drive after another missed field goal by Texas Tech (5-6, 2-6), which with numerous kickers has made only 8 of 16 attempts this year. Clayton Hayfield badly hooked a 20-yard try , the ball sweeping across the front of the goal posts.

That miss came after the Red Raiders forced a fumble by Robinson and recovered at the TCU 6.

''They put the ball in the end zone here, we're going to loop back from there,'' Texas Tech safety Jah'Shawn Johnson said of the sequence. ''I mean TCU's defense done a great job of doing what they had to do to get off the field and force our kicker to make a field goal, and they put some pressure in his face and he missed it.''

The Red Raiders got their only score on their opening drive of the game, a 21-play, 70-yard effort that ended with Hatfield's 22-yard field goal with 6:08 left in the first quarter. TCU also scored on its opening drive, on KaVontae Turpin's 2-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter.

''I'm always confident in what we can do offensively,'' Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''Today was obviously a very poor performance, but love what I'm seeing on the defensive side and how hard we're playing on that side of the ball.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: There will be plenty of questions about whether former Red Raiders quarterback Kingsbury has coached his last home game for his alma mater. They won their first seven games after Kingsbury became their coach in 2013 but are 22-32 since. After starting this season 4-1, Tech has to win its finale Friday night at Texas or will miss out on a bowl game for the third time in four seasons.

The Red Raiders haven't missed bowls in consecutive seasons since 1991-92.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are oh-so-close to a possible rematch with No. 3 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. They lost 38-20 at Oklahoma last week. TCU's defense dominated the Red Raiders, an effort capped by Jeff Gladney's 93-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

NOT THE NORM

Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek had a season-low 137 yards passing. His 17 completions were also a season low. He was 17 of 37 with an interception.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders play Friday night at Texas.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are home against Baylor on Friday.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:39
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
3
Touchdown 4:59
16-N.Shimonek incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cantrell INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Gladney at TCU 6. 12-J.Gladney to TT 1 FUMBLES. 12-J.Gladney runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
94
yds
0:00
pos
26
3
Field Goal 7:05
37-C.Bunce 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
78
yds
06:45
pos
20
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:55
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 1:55
12-S.Robinson complete to 18-J.Reagor. 18-J.Reagor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:00
pos
16
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:19
37-C.Bunce 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
02:35
pos
10
3
Point After TD 14:54
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 14:54
25-K.Turpin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
79
yds
05:20
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:13
96-C.Hatfield 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
21
plays
75
yds
08:47
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 21
Rushing 10 10
Passing 4 8
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 9-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 279 311
Total Plays 59 77
Avg Gain 4.7 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 204 174
Rush Attempts 42 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 4.2
Net Yards Passing 75 137
Comp. - Att. 6-17 18-36
Yards Per Pass 4.4 3.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 3-16
Penalties - Yards 6-55 5-55
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.8 6-45.0
Return Yards 155 64
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-61 3-64
Int. - Returns 1-94 0-0
Kicking 5/5 1/3
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 2/2 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 TCU 9-2 01071027
Texas Tech 5-6 30003
o54.0, TXTECH +7.0
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 75 PASS YDS 137
204 RUSH YDS 174
279 TOTAL YDS 311
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 85 1 0 96.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 184 3 0 142.1
S. Robinson 6/17 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 159 0
S. Robinson 10 84 0 41
K. Hicks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 554 3
K. Hicks 22 81 0 15
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 200 6
S. Olonilua 3 29 0 29
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 1
K. Snell 2 13 0 7
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 75 2
K. Turpin 1 2 1 2
J. Reagor 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 65 0
J. Reagor 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
S. Olonilua 1 28 0 28
J. Reagor 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 338 5
J. Reagor 2 24 1 12
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 343 1
K. Turpin 1 20 0 18
D. White 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 293 3
D. White 2 13 0 13
J. Diarse 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 460 2
J. Diarse 0 0 0 0
C. Hunt 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
C. Hunt 0 0 0 0
J. Austin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 224 0
J. Austin 0 0 0 0
J. Stewart 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Stewart 0 0 0 0
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 2
K. Snell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Douglas 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
S. Douglas 9-0 0.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Evans 6-0 0.0 0
M. Boesen 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
M. Boesen 6-1 1.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
J. Gladney 6-1 0.0 1
N. Orr 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
N. Orr 6-1 0.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 5-1 0.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
T. Summers 5-0 2.0 0
C. Bradley 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Bradley 3-0 0.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Gaines 3-0 0.0 0
M. Downing Jr. 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Downing Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Blacklock 1-0 0.0 0
J. Broadnax Jr. 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Broadnax Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Epley 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Epley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/6
C. Bunce 2/2 43 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 39.5 1
A. Nunez 3 41.0 1 61
A. David 22 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
A. David 2 45.5 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 30.3 33 0
J. Reagor 2 30.5 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 137 0 1 80.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 3451 28 8 154.5
N. Shimonek 17/33 137 0 1
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 0 0 78.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 122 2 0 265.0
M. Carter 1/3 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 124 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 649 4
J. Stockton 21 124 0 32
D. Felton 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 96 0
D. Felton 5 25 0 8
D. Nisby 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 258 7
D. Nisby 3 13 0 11
N. Shimonek 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 -51 1
N. Shimonek 9 11 0 16
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 575 4
T. King 2 4 0 2
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
M. Carter 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Cantrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 778 6
D. Cantrell 7 55 0 16
A. Wesley 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 0
A. Wesley 2 51 0 35
J. Stockton 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 193 1
J. Stockton 2 13 0 13
C. Batson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 448 4
C. Batson 2 10 0 6
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 1074 9
K. Coutee 2 10 0 6
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 334 4
T. Vasher 1 7 0 7
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. High 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 10-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 3 0.0
J. Parker 8-0 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 2 0.0
D. Allen 7-0 0.0 0
B. Washington 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Washington 5-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Brooks 3-2 0.0 0
M. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
O. Morgan 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/5 15/15
C. Hatfield 1/3 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 41.5 3
D. Panazzolo 6 45.0 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Coutee 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 33.0 36 1
K. Coutee 2 26.5 36 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Parker 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:00 TCU 37 5:20 12 63 TD
12:42 TCU 18 0:55 4 -6 Punt
9:58 TCU 11 1:36 3 7 Punt
6:09 TCU 29 1:24 6 36 Punt
3:54 TXTECH 44 2:35 5 18 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TCU 29 1:32 4 -2 Punt
12:11 TXTECH 41 1:16 5 11 Punt
7:55 TCU 20 0:33 2 -14 Fumble
5:55 TCU 20 4:00 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 TCU 14 6:45 11 78 FG
1:51 TCU 26 1:19 4 23 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 8:47 21 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXTECH 11 1:56 4 19 Punt
11:34 TXTECH 27 1:28 4 3 Punt
8:10 TXTECH 47 1:55 4 46 FG Miss
4:37 TXTECH 2 0:36 3 4 Punt
1:14 TXTECH 35 1:04 3 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 TXTECH 8 0:48 3 5 Punt
10:49 TXTECH 20 2:46 8 28 Punt
7:11 TCU 6 1:12 3 4 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:50 TXTECH 17 1:37 11 69 Fumble
6:51 TXTECH 38 1:52 7 -32 TD
4:39 TXTECH 25 2:43 10 49 Downs
