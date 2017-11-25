Drive Chart
Freshman Pickett leads Pitt to 24-14 upset over No. 2 Miami

  • Nov 25, 2017

PITTSBURGH (AP) Miami spent the better part of 13 months putting together the nation's longest winning streak behind a series of comebacks that returned the swagger to ''The U'' in all of its ''Turnover Chain'' glory.

Sluggish throughout the first half against Pittsburgh on Friday, the Hurricanes figured they'd come out for the third quarter, hit the gas and survive just the way they've done time and again during their rebirth under second-year coach Mark Richt.

Nope.

Miami's perfect season is over. The second-ranked Hurricanes can only hope their shot at a College Football Playoff berth isn't gone, too.

Freshman quarterback Kenny Pickett ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Panthers pulled out a decisive 24-14 stunner that sent Miami reeling into next week's ACC title game showdown with defending national champion Clemson.

''I still think there's an awful lot to play for,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''We have no idea what's going to happen in the big picture, how many teams lost a game on a Friday and came back and got in the top four? How many teams lost one game and won a conference championship and got right back in it? Who knows? So we don't know.''

A chance to put together the program's first unbeaten regular season since 2002 vanished at chilly but hardly cold Heinz Field. Malik Rosier completed just 15 of 34 passes for 187 and two touchdowns and was briefly pulled in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1 ACC, CFP No. 2) managed just 232 yards, a season-low, and spotted Pitt a 10-7 halftime lead.

The Panthers put together a pair of long touchdown drives engineered by Pickett and the emphatic response from Miami never materialized.

''There's multiple times where we play lackadaisical in the first half and in the second half we come out and explode and it just didn't happen,'' Rosier said. ''That's something I've got to fix. I've got to motivate those guys in the first half so the second half doesn't have to be some type of miracle second half.''

Miami stressed it had learned an important lesson after spotting Virginia a two-touchdown lead last week before recovering to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games. Yet the Hurricanes walked onto the Heinz Field turf in a weird spot.

The ACC Coastal Division champions are well aware their meeting with No. 4 Clemson next Saturday will serve as the ultimate arbiter on whether the Hurricanes are worthy of consideration for the College Football Playoff. The loss to Pittsburgh might not matter as long as they beat the defending national champions.

Time to put the theory to the test.

''We want to focus on Clemson and if we win and we get in, great,'' Rosier said. ''If we win and we don't, that's just something we have to live with. It was our play that got us to where we're at.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes may have that glittery record and marquee wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, but they've lived dangerously all year. Their uninspired performance with a perfect season at stake probably closes the door on two ACC teams getting into the playoff.

Pitt: The Panthers (5-7) will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2007, but the future is promising. Pitt only loses eight seniors on the two-deep chart and the aggressive, dominant defense coach Pat Narduzzi promised when he was hired three years ago may be coming around. Pitt only allowed one of its final nine opponents to go over 300 yards passing.

PICKETT'S CHARGE

The Panthers may have finally found a quarterback in Pickett, whose 22-yard naked bootleg with 2:54 left gave the Panthers all the cushion they would need to beat a No. 2 team at home for the first time in program history.

''You don't think your first start is going to come against the No. 2 team in the country and you upset them at home. It's an unbelievable feeling and I'm real happy we got it done for the seniors,'' Pickett said.

The last touchdown came on a fourth-and-6 at the Miami 22. Pickett pulled the ball away from running back Qadree Ollison and sprinted for the pylon. Only Pickett, Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson knew Pickett would run it. Everyone else had no clue.

''I was just going to get the first down and get down, but I turned the corner and when I looked, no one was there,'' Pickett said.

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

A year ago, the Panthers handed Clemson its only loss of the season with a thrilling victory in Death Valley. A decade ago they stunned West Virginia in the regular season finale, a setback that cost the Mountaineers a spot in the Bowl Championship Series title game.

Those two now have company, with Narduzzi saying as much during a brief sideline interview at the start of the second half. Then the Panthers went out and backed it up.

''I talked about the past and the big upset win at West Virginia,'' Narduzzi said. ''It happened in Clemson last year. I told the players it's about time it happened in Pittsburgh.''

UP NEXT

Miami: Makes its first ACC championship game appearance on Dec 2.

Pitt: Will open the 2018 season at home against Albany on Sept. 1.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:16
16-E.Shirreffs complete to 8-B.Berrios. 8-B.Berrios runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
00:28
pos
13
24
Point After TD 2:54
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:54
8-K.Pickett runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
06:10
pos
7
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 1:47
8-K.Pickett complete to 37-Q.Ollison. 37-Q.Ollison runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:24
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 0:35
8-K.Pickett scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:23
pos
7
9
Point After TD 7:03
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:03
12-M.Rosier complete to 82-A.Richards. 82-A.Richards runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:51
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
97-A.Kessman 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
17
yds
01:39
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 20
Rushing 4 12
Passing 9 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 212 344
Total Plays 60 74
Avg Gain 3.5 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 41 152
Rush Attempts 23 45
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 3.4
Net Yards Passing 171 192
Comp. - Att. 15-37 18-29
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 1-1
Penalties - Yards 6-52 5-54
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-36.7 6-43.8
Return Yards 109 41
Punts - Returns 1-19 3-11
Kickoffs - Returns 4-90 1-30
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Miami (Fla.) 10-1 070714
Pittsburgh 5-7 377724
o54.0, PITT +12.0
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 171 PASS YDS 192
41 RUSH YDS 152
212 TOTAL YDS 344
Miami (Fla.)
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 187 2 0 109.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 2807 25 9 138.7
M. Rosier 15/34 187 2 0
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 16 0 0 47.8
E. Shirreffs 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 408 5
M. Rosier 12 31 0 15
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 861 7
T. Homer 7 12 0 4
D. Dallas 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 104 2
D. Dallas 3 4 0 4
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Shirreffs 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Berrios 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 583 9
B. Berrios 4 61 1 39
A. Richards 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 439 3
A. Richards 3 47 1 23
C. Herndon IV 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 477 4
C. Herndon IV 3 41 0 20
D. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 2
D. Harris 3 29 0 14
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
M. Irvin II 1 7 0 7
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 219 1
T. Homer 1 2 0 2
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 306 2
J. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
S. Redwine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Harris 0-1 0.5 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Quarterman 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/18 42/43
M. Badgley 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 36.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 38.2 1
Z. Feagles 10 36.7 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 21.9 31 0
J. Thomas 4 22.5 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Berrios 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 16.2 19 0
B. Berrios 1 19.0 19 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 193 1 0 129.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 509 1 1 125.8
K. Pickett 18/29 193 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 398 5
Q. Ollison 14 62 0 13
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 93 2
K. Pickett 13 60 2 22
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 628 9
D. Hall 10 30 0 11
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 251 0
Q. Henderson 4 23 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Weah 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 698 4
J. Weah 6 80 0 29
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 186 0
Q. Henderson 3 36 0 19
C. Clark 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 122 1
C. Clark 2 25 0 20
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 531 2
R. Araujo-Lopes 2 21 0 16
Q. Ollison 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 194 2
Q. Ollison 3 17 1 8
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 189 0
A. Mathews 1 9 0 9
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 157 1
D. Hall 1 5 0 5
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 272 0
M. Ffrench 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Maddox 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 2.0
A. Maddox 2-0 2.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Hendrix 1-0 1.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Weaver 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/19 34/34
A. Kessman 1/1 46 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Winslow 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 44.5 2
R. Winslow 6 43.8 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 21.0 30 0
Q. Henderson 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Henderson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.7 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 11.6 10 2
Q. Henderson 3 3.7 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 MIAMI 6 2:38 6 4 Punt
6:40 MIAMI 20 2:45 5 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MIAMI 49 0:51 3 3 Punt
10:54 MIAMI 20 3:51 9 80 TD
6:44 MIAMI 48 1:39 4 7 Punt
0:35 MIAMI 19 0:09 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 0:55 3 3 Punt
12:19 MIAMI 28 2:13 6 16 Punt
7:50 MIAMI 25 1:25 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:40 MIAMI 10 1:14 9 10 Punt
13:54 MIAMI 19 1:13 5 14 Punt
9:58 MIAMI 42 0:45 3 -2 Punt
2:44 MIAMI 34 0:28 3 66 TD
2:13 MIAMI 34 0:20 3 27 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 3:33 6 17 Punt
8:29 MIAMI 45 1:39 4 17 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:45 PITT 22 3:35 8 30
13:53 PITT 20 2:51 8 31 Punt
6:55 PITT 32 0:00 1 20 Fumble
4:58 PITT 32 4:23 12 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 PITT 37 1:28 4 3 Punt
9:54 PITT 15 1:56 3 8 Punt
6:11 PITT 35 4:24 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 PITT 35 0:46 3 -1 Punt
12:31 PITT 36 2:18 3 5 Punt
9:04 PITT 10 6:10 12 90 TD
1:45 MIAMI 39 1:18 3 -6 Game
