Jackson's 19th TD pass, Hokies 'D' stops Virginia, 10-0

  Nov 25, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Virginia Tech defensive tackle Ricky Walker's eyes got wide when he heard the number: The No. 24 Hokies held Virginia to 5 rushing yards Friday night, and 191 yards in all, in a 10-0 victory. It was their 14th straight win in the series and third shutout of the season.

''To shut out somebody is pretty hard nowadays,'' the redshirt junior said. ''I'm proud, man. That's great.''

The Hokies did it with a familiar formula, even with several defensive starters not even making the trip because of injuries.

''We were a little bit of a MASH unit coming in here,'' defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. His unit was without safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive lineman Vinny Mihota and linebacker Mook Reynolds, all because of injuries, and never let Virginia deeper than the 23 yard-line.

''They understand the expectations around here, Foster said of defenders like Houshun Gaines, who made his first career start at defensive end and recovered a fumble to set up the Hokies' touchdown, Emmanuel Belmar, who started at the other end spot, and Khalil Ladler, who started in place of Reynolds, the team's No. 3 tackler. ''This is a big game. It's a big game for a year,'' Foster added.

Josh Jackson turned the fumble recovery on the second play of the second half into a touchdown in four plays. He hit Chris Cunningham in the back left corner of the end zone after the Cavaliers defenders bit on a run fake, and the defense did the rest to keep the streak alive.

''I think it's probably the best team win of the year,'' Walker said.

The Hokies (9-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won this game 52-10 last year, also had some luck on their side.

Virginia (6-6, 3-5) had two golden opportunities for touchdowns, but Juan Thornhill slipped after intercepting a pass with nothing but 60 yards of green grass in front of him. Later, speedy wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus caught a slant pattern that looked like it might go 89 yards, but as he was just hitting his stride, he was caught from behind by Deon Newsome, the only player with a chance, after just 28 yards.

''Deon's pretty fast, Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. ''For him to get him on the ground so we could live to fight another day was huge.''

Jackson was thrilled to see Thornhill go down after jumping a route.

''I would have had to make a tackle, so I guess it's good that he fell,'' he said,

The Hokies remain unbeaten against Virginia since joining the ACC in 2004, but Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall was encouraged.

''The gap has closed and that's obvious, I think, to anyone,'' he said. ''But not enough to where we won the game.''

After the first six series of the game ended in punts, Brian Johnson, subbing for Virginia Tech's injured career field goal record-holder Joey Slye, kicked a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Jackson later converted a lost fumble by Virginia's Chris Sharp on the second play of the second half. After a 25-yard pass to Hezekiah Grimsley to start it, he finished it with an 8-yard scoring pass to Cunningham.

It was the redshirt freshman's 19th touchdown pass of the season.

The Cavaliers' best two penetrations into Hokies territory ended in a missed 41-yard field goal try just before halftime, and a comedy of errors in the fourth quarter. With the crowd exhorting the home team, Kurt Benkert drove them to the Hokies 30 and appeared to have hit Doni Dowling with a 16-yard pass. But a review overturned the call, and Dowling was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the following play for pushing a Virginia Tech player. A few plays later, defensive end Andrew Brown was ejected for a personal foul on the sideline.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies aren't asking Josh Jackson to do as much in the passing game as they did earlier in the season, and the return of Steven Peoples from injury and the emergence of Deshawn McClease seems to have eased the pressure on Jackson to be their most effective player. By avoiding throws into trouble, that get him into trouble, and relying on the players around him to make plays and the defense to shine, he gives Virginia Tech the chance for another 10-win season.

Virginia: The Cavaliers finished with 11 rushing yards on 20 attempts, and that put the onus on a marginal offensive line to give Benkert time to lead the offense against a defense that historically finds a way to make quarterbacks uncomfortable. Benkert was sacked four times and finished 17 for 34 for 186 yards. ''We needed to make them one-dimensional when all was said and done,'' Foster said.

TIDBITS

Hezekiah Grimsley had just two catches for 20 yards coming into the game, but added five for 56 yards. ... There was lots of post-whistle chippiness, but each team was only whistled for four penalties. ... Benkert's passing yardage moved him past Matt Schauib (2002) for the school's single-season record. Benkert (3,062 yards) is the first 3,000-yard passer in a season in Virginia history. ... Zaccheaus had four catches for Virginia and has 80 for 833 yards this season. ... The shutout was the Hokies' 34th with Bud Foster as defensive coordinator.

UP NEXT

The Hokies await their 25th consecutive bowl destination, the longest such streak in the country.

The Cavaliers await their first bowl destination since 2011.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:44
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 12:44
17-J.Jackson complete to 85-C.Cunningham. 85-C.Cunningham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:40
pos
9
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:55
93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
58
yds
01:37
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 9
Rushing 12 2
Passing 7 7
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 7-18 4-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 361 176
Total Plays 74 54
Avg Gain 4.9 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 218 5
Rush Attempts 53 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 0.3
Net Yards Passing 143 171
Comp. - Att. 14-21 17-34
Yards Per Pass 6.8 5.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-15
Penalties - Yards 4-20 4-50
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 8-43.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 0/1
Extra Points 1/1 0/0
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 Virginia Tech 9-3 037010
Virginia 6-6 00000
o48.0, UVA +7.0
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 143 PASS YDS 171
218 RUSH YDS 5
361 TOTAL YDS 176
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 143 1 1 130.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 2743 19 8 138.3
J. Jackson 14/21 143 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 211 2
S. Peoples 22 71 0 11
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 406 3
D. McClease 13 71 0 11
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 274 4
J. Jackson 9 38 0 19
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 214 3
J. Holston 3 17 0 13
C. Phillips 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Phillips 1 10 0 10
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 439 2
T. McMillian 2 5 0 5
H. Grimsley 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
H. Grimsley 1 4 0 4
J. Clark 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
J. Clark 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Grimsley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
H. Grimsley 5 56 0 25
C. Phillips 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 964 7
C. Phillips 3 46 0 23
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 136 1
C. Carroll 2 12 0 8
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 66 0
D. McClease 1 9 0 9
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 252 1
E. Kumah 1 9 0 9
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 175 1
C. Cunningham 1 8 1 8
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 173 3
T. McMillian 1 3 0 3
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 167 0
D. Keene 0 0 0 0
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Holston 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Edmunds 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
Tr. Edmunds 8-1 2.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
H. Gaines 4-0 1.0 0
T. Settle 4 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Settle 4-0 0.0 0
D. Newsome 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Newsome 3-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
R. Floyd 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 3-0 0.0 0
A. Motuapuaka 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Motuapuaka 2-1 0.0 0
G. Stroman 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
G. Stroman 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
R. Walker 1-2 1.0 0
T. Hill 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Hill 1-1 0.0 0
D. Deluliis 9 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Deluliis 1-1 0.0 0
A. Alexander 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
B. Johnson 1/2 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 42.5 3
O. Bradburn 6 40.7 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Stroman 3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
33 11.6 0 2
G. Stroman 1 0.0 0 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Benkert 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 186 0 0 96.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 3062 25 8 128.1
K. Benkert 17/34 186 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 799 6
J. Ellis 10 9 0 3
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
C. Sharp 1 4 0 4
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 101 1
J. Reed 2 -2 0 2
K. Benkert 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 -59 0
K. Benkert 7 -6 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Levrone 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 662 7
A. Levrone 2 59 0 51
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
80 833 5
O. Zaccheaus 4 39 0 28
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 232 2
J. Reed 1 23 0 23
D. Dowling 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 632 5
D. Dowling 2 18 0 10
D. Hamm 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 100 1
D. Hamm 1 10 0 10
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Cowley 1 9 0 9
T. Jana 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Jana 1 9 0 9
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 256 2
E. Butts 3 9 0 6
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 120 1
H. Dubois 1 6 0 6
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 118 1
J. Ellis 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Blanding 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-5 4 0.0
Q. Blanding 12-5 0.0 0
M. Kiser 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-10 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-10 0 0.0
M. Kiser 9-10 0.0 0
J. Mack 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
J. Mack 8-5 0.0 0
A. Brown 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
J. Thornhill 5-1 0.0 1
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Peace 4-1 0.0 0
C. Moore 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
C. Moore 4-2 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Alonso 4-1 0.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Hanback 3-2 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 4 0.0
B. Nelson 2-3 0.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cook 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Cook 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Mejia 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
8/11 36/36
A. Mejia 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 43.9 1
L. Coleman 8 43.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 2:39 6 18 Punt
11:10 VATECH 42 1:59 5 21 Punt
6:39 VATECH 20 1:38 4 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:48 VATECH 30 1:37 10 58 FG
9:59 VATECH 36 1:30 3 9 Punt
5:49 UVA 47 0:38 3 -12 INT
0:27 VATECH 23 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 UVA 40 1:40 4 40 TD
11:09 VATECH 24 5:56 11 41 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:32 VATECH 20 1:59 16 66 FG Miss
7:54 VATECH 14 3:54 9 39 Punt
2:58 UVA 28 2:36 5 21 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 UVA 20 0:55 3 -3 Punt
9:00 UVA 20 2:13 6 27 Punt
4:55 UVA 18 2:57 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 UVA 25 1:42 3 -12 Punt
8:21 UVA 18 2:26 7 10 Punt
5:06 UVA 41 4:34 10 36 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 0:29 2 15 Fumble
12:44 UVA 25 1:25 3 9 Punt
5:05 UVA 9 2:25 5 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 UVA 20 1:26 8 25 Punt
3:52 UVA 20 0:46 4 -1 Downs
NCAA FB Scores