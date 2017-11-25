Drive Chart
Florida State uses 2 defensive TDs to beat Florida 38-22

  • Nov 25, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) This was far from Florida State-Florida of old.

Two losing teams. Two struggling offenses. Two proud programs essentially playing out the string.

The only thing that seemed even vaguely familiar: The outcome.

Jacob Pugh and Levonta Taylor turned takeaways into touchdowns and helped the Seminoles beat the Gators for the fifth consecutive year, 38-22 Saturday.

Pugh returned a fumble 16 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Taylor returned an interception 18 yards for another in the second. Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks was responsible for both costly turnovers.

''This rivalry game matters no matter what your record is,'' FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Our guys were ready. I could see it in their eyes in the locker room before the game. There is still a lot of heart and character with this team, a lot to play for.''

The Seminoles (5-6) used the defensive scores to build a 24-7 lead and didn't need much more against offensively challenged Florida, which ended the season by losing six of its final seven games.

The Gators (4-7) actually lost twice Saturday since former Oregon coach Chip Kelly picked UCLA over Florida. The Gators had targeted Kelly to replace Jim McElwain, who was let go last month following a lopsided loss to Georgia.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin, school president Kent Fuchs and several other Florida executives met with Kelly last week in New Hampshire, but failed to secure a deal. Kelly then interviewed with UCLA and snubbed Florida.

The Gators will now renew their search efforts, potentially targeting UCF's Scott Frost. Frost has the 13th-ranked Knights undefeated and playing in the American Athletic Conference championship game next week.

''The next coach has to do it his way,'' Florida interim coach Randy Shannon said. ''There's no rhyme or reason. That's the one thing: Every coach is different. He's got to do it his way, and he will and this program will move forward.''

Florida State, meanwhile, moved a step close to becoming bowl eligible for the 36th consecutive year. The Seminoles can extend their NCAA-record streak by beating Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday at home.

''This was a big win,'' Fisher said. ''It means a lot to these kids. Just ask them about keeping that bowl streak alive. It's important to them. It's important to me.''

If FSU plays like it did against Florida, it should have no problem making the postseason again.

''We are having fun and playing through adversity,'' Pugh said. ''Our locker room is determined not to lose.''

The Seminoles made Franks look lost most of the day, sacking him five times, hitting way more often and forcing four turnovers.

''It's part of the game,'' Franks said. ''It's something for me to learn from and get better at it. The guys have confidence in me; that's all that really matters. I'm not worried about everybody in the nation having confidence in me.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles improved to 18-2 against teams from the Sunshine State since Jimbo Fisher took over in 2010 and now have their longest winning streak (five) against Florida since they first played in 1958. There's clearly a gap between the in-state rivals, one Florida's next coach will try to close.

Florida: The Gators ended up with a losing record for just the second time since 1979. Suspensions and injuries had a lot to do with the team's struggles, but developing a quarterback has to be the top priority for the next coach.

QB COMPARISON

FSU's James Blackman completed 10 of 21 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Franks was 18-of-39 passing for 184 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks.

''You got a feeling that their quarterback was feeling our pressure,'' FSU defensive end Brian Burns said. ''It definitely affected him and that's what we want.''

UP NEXT

Florida State: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday, a game rescheduled from early September because of Hurricane Irma.

Florida: Failed to make a bowl game for the second time in the last 27 years.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:37
19-J.Townsend to FSU 10 for -8 yards.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 0:37
13-F.Franks complete to 4-B.Powell. 4-B.Powell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:38
pos
38
22
Point After TD 7:33
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
16
Touchdown 7:33
1-J.Blackman complete to 18-A.Tate. 18-A.Tate runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
16
yds
03:39
pos
37
16
Point After TD 11:21
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
16
Touchdown 11:21
3-C.Akers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
00:00
pos
30
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:57
15-E.Pineiro 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
12
yds
02:15
pos
24
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:29
15-E.Pineiro extra point is no good. blocked by 94-W.Aime.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 0:29
13-F.Franks complete to 4-B.Powell. 4-B.Powell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
03:11
pos
24
13
Point After TD 3:46
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 3:54
13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond INTERCEPTED by 1-L.Taylor at FLA 18. 1-L.Taylor runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
83
yds
00:44
pos
23
7
Field Goal 7:51
23-R.Aguayo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
04:21
pos
17
7
Point After TD 14:24
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 14:24
1-J.Blackman complete to 8-N.Murray. 8-N.Murray runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
20
yds
00:36
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
15-E.Pineiro extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:03
24-M.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
00:52
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:52
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:00
13-F.Franks sacked at FLA 16 for -4 yards FUMBLES (99-B.Burns). 16-J.Pugh runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
80
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 17
Rushing 5 7
Passing 5 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 210 260
Total Plays 55 73
Avg Gain 3.8 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 88 96
Rush Attempts 34 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.8
Net Yards Passing 122 164
Comp. - Att. 10-21 18-39
Yards Per Pass 5.8 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 5-20
Penalties - Yards 7-55 5-55
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 2 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 7-47.7 6-43.8
Return Yards 77 148
Punts - Returns 2-6 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 5-122
Int. - Returns 3-47 1-9
Kicking 6/6 2/3
Extra Points 5/5 1/2
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida State 5-6 71701438
Florida 4-7 763622
o43.5, FLA +5.0
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 122 PASS YDS 164
88 RUSH YDS 96
210 TOTAL YDS 260
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 128 2 1 120.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1800 14 9 128.7
J. Blackman 10/21 128 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 532 4
J. Patrick 15 67 0 16
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 813 5
C. Akers 14 34 1 10
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 124 0
A. Rasul 1 1 0 1
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 -71 0
J. Blackman 3 -12 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Lane 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 124 0
E. Lane 1 39 0 39
R. Izzo 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 258 3
R. Izzo 1 29 0 29
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 587 4
N. Murray 2 24 1 21
A. Tate 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 441 7
A. Tate 2 19 1 16
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 107 0
J. Patrick 3 13 0 13
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 258 0
K. Gavin 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
M. Thomas 7-0 0.0 1
D. James 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
D. James 6-1 0.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Westbrook 5-1 0.0 0
R. Hoskins 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Hoskins 5-0 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 4-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Marshall 3-1 0.0 0
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
B. Burns 3-2 1.5 0
J. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Sweat 2-2 1.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 1.0
S. Samuels III 2-1 1.0 0
D. Nnadi 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
D. Nnadi 2-1 1.5 0
N. Andrews 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Andrews 1-1 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
T. McFadden 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McFadden 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 1-0 0.0 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Meyers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilkerson 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wilkerson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
L. Taylor 0-1 0.0 2
J. Pugh 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pugh 0-1 0.0 0
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Fagan 0-1 0.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Christmas 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/18 33/33
R. Aguayo 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 43.3 2
L. Tyler 7 47.7 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. James 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 28.3 24 0
D. James 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 11.6 3 0
D. Matthews 2 3.0 3 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 184 2 3 87.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.6% 1438 9 8 113.3
F. Franks 18/39 184 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 297 3
M. Thompson 9 63 1 14
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 562 8
L. Perine 12 21 0 11
A. Lemons 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 136 0
A. Lemons 2 21 0 13
B. Powell 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 1
B. Powell 2 5 0 5
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. Massey 1 -3 0 -3
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 20 0
F. Franks 8 -11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Powell 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 406 3
B. Powell 9 75 2 23
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 246 0
J. Hammond 4 53 0 17
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 1
D. Massey 2 23 0 12
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 410 2
T. Cleveland 1 15 0 15
M. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 79 0
M. Thompson 1 9 0 9
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 81 1
L. Perine 1 9 0 9
D. Goolsby 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 105 1
D. Goolsby 0 0 0 0
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
F. Swain 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 1 0.0
D. Reese 9-5 0.0 0
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
V. Joseph 5-0 0.0 0
T. Bryan 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bryan 4-0 0.0 0
D. Dawson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 4 0.0
D. Dawson 4-1 0.0 1
C. Jefferson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.5
C. Jefferson 3-6 0.5 0
C. Gardner Jr. 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Gardner Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.5
J. Zuniga 1-6 0.5 0
R. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
C. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Stewart 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Stewart 1-1 0.0 0
J. Moon 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
J. Moon 0-3 0.5 0
K. Clark 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Clark 0-2 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
K. Campbell 0-3 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Pineiro 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
17/18 24/26
E. Pineiro 1/1 45 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Townsend 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 47.5 2
J. Townsend 6 43.8 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Lemons 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 22.5 37 0
A. Lemons 3 29.0 37 0
B. Powell 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
B. Powell 2 17.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 17 0
F. Swain 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 FSU 42 1:37 3 9 Punt
5:48 FSU 20 0:42 3 56 INT
3:54 FSU 28 2:14 6 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 20 0:36 3 20 TD
12:12 FSU 36 4:21 9 57 FG
5:51 FSU 44 1:02 3 7 Punt
0:29 FSU 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 25 1:21 3 -2 Punt
10:34 FSU 12 2:07 4 3 Punt
5:52 FSU 25 2:05 8 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 FSU 26 0:00 8 74 TD
11:12 FLA 16 3:39 6 16 TD
5:52 FSU 14 2:28 4 -1 Punt
0:37 FLA 31 0:00 1 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 FLA 39 1:59 5 19 Downs
11:00 FLA 20 0:00 1 80 TD
10:46 FLA 18 4:49 9 35 Punt
4:55 FSU 24 0:52 3 24 TD
1:29 FLA 7 1:25 3 73 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 FLA 21 1:55 4 6 Punt
7:39 FLA 30 1:37 3 -3 Punt
4:38 FLA 15 0:44 2 83 INT
3:40 FLA 26 3:11 12 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 FLA 24 2:41 5 7 Punt
8:12 FSU 39 2:15 6 12 FG
3:40 FLA 11 3:08 7 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 FLA 25 0:00 1 75 INT
7:33 FLA 25 1:29 5 8 Punt
3:15 FLA 28 2:38 10 72 TD
