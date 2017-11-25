|
|
|FSU
|FLA
Florida State uses 2 defensive TDs to beat Florida 38-22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) This was far from Florida State-Florida of old.
Two losing teams. Two struggling offenses. Two proud programs essentially playing out the string.
The only thing that seemed even vaguely familiar: The outcome.
Jacob Pugh and Levonta Taylor turned takeaways into touchdowns and helped the Seminoles beat the Gators for the fifth consecutive year, 38-22 Saturday.
Pugh returned a fumble 16 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Taylor returned an interception 18 yards for another in the second. Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks was responsible for both costly turnovers.
''This rivalry game matters no matter what your record is,'' FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Our guys were ready. I could see it in their eyes in the locker room before the game. There is still a lot of heart and character with this team, a lot to play for.''
The Seminoles (5-6) used the defensive scores to build a 24-7 lead and didn't need much more against offensively challenged Florida, which ended the season by losing six of its final seven games.
The Gators (4-7) actually lost twice Saturday since former Oregon coach Chip Kelly picked UCLA over Florida. The Gators had targeted Kelly to replace Jim McElwain, who was let go last month following a lopsided loss to Georgia.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin, school president Kent Fuchs and several other Florida executives met with Kelly last week in New Hampshire, but failed to secure a deal. Kelly then interviewed with UCLA and snubbed Florida.
The Gators will now renew their search efforts, potentially targeting UCF's Scott Frost. Frost has the 13th-ranked Knights undefeated and playing in the American Athletic Conference championship game next week.
''The next coach has to do it his way,'' Florida interim coach Randy Shannon said. ''There's no rhyme or reason. That's the one thing: Every coach is different. He's got to do it his way, and he will and this program will move forward.''
Florida State, meanwhile, moved a step close to becoming bowl eligible for the 36th consecutive year. The Seminoles can extend their NCAA-record streak by beating Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday at home.
''This was a big win,'' Fisher said. ''It means a lot to these kids. Just ask them about keeping that bowl streak alive. It's important to them. It's important to me.''
If FSU plays like it did against Florida, it should have no problem making the postseason again.
''We are having fun and playing through adversity,'' Pugh said. ''Our locker room is determined not to lose.''
The Seminoles made Franks look lost most of the day, sacking him five times, hitting way more often and forcing four turnovers.
''It's part of the game,'' Franks said. ''It's something for me to learn from and get better at it. The guys have confidence in me; that's all that really matters. I'm not worried about everybody in the nation having confidence in me.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles improved to 18-2 against teams from the Sunshine State since Jimbo Fisher took over in 2010 and now have their longest winning streak (five) against Florida since they first played in 1958. There's clearly a gap between the in-state rivals, one Florida's next coach will try to close.
Florida: The Gators ended up with a losing record for just the second time since 1979. Suspensions and injuries had a lot to do with the team's struggles, but developing a quarterback has to be the top priority for the next coach.
QB COMPARISON
FSU's James Blackman completed 10 of 21 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Franks was 18-of-39 passing for 184 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks.
''You got a feeling that their quarterback was feeling our pressure,'' FSU defensive end Brian Burns said. ''It definitely affected him and that's what we want.''
UP NEXT
Florida State: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday, a game rescheduled from early September because of Hurricane Irma.
Florida: Failed to make a bowl game for the second time in the last 27 years.
---
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|210
|260
|Total Plays
|55
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|96
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|122
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|18-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-6
|5-20
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.7
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|77
|148
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|5-122
|Int. - Returns
|3-47
|1-9
|Kicking
|6/6
|2/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|210
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|10/21
|128
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|15
|67
|0
|16
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|14
|34
|1
|10
|
A. Rasul 22 RB
|A. Rasul
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|3
|-12
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lane 5 WR
|E. Lane
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
R. Izzo 81 TE
|R. Izzo
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
N. Murray 8 WR
|N. Murray
|2
|24
|1
|21
|
A. Tate 18 WR
|A. Tate
|2
|19
|1
|16
|
J. Patrick 9 RB
|J. Patrick
|3
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Thomas 6 LB
|M. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. James 3 DB
|D. James
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Westbrook 19 DB
|A. Westbrook
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hoskins 18 LB
|R. Hoskins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 20 DB
|T. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 99 DE
|B. Burns
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Sweat 9 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Andrews 29 DB
|N. Andrews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jones 55 DT
|F. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McFadden 4 DB
|T. McFadden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meyers 14 DB
|K. Meyers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilkerson 30 DE
|J. Wilkerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|2
|
J. Pugh 16 LB
|J. Pugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Christmas 90 DT
|D. Christmas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Tyler 21 K
|L. Tyler
|7
|47.7
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. James 3 DB
|D. James
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 29 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|18/39
|184
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thompson 24 RB
|M. Thompson
|9
|63
|1
|14
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|12
|21
|0
|11
|
A. Lemons 32 RB
|A. Lemons
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
B. Powell 4 WR
|B. Powell
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Massey 9 WR
|D. Massey
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|8
|-11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Powell 4 WR
|B. Powell
|9
|75
|2
|23
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|4
|53
|0
|17
|
D. Massey 9 WR
|D. Massey
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Thompson 24 RB
|M. Thompson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Goolsby 30 TE
|D. Goolsby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bryan 93 DL
|T. Bryan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dawson 7 DB
|D. Dawson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jefferson 96 DL
|C. Jefferson
|3-6
|0.5
|0
|
C. Gardner Jr. 23 DB
|C. Gardner Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|1-6
|0.5
|0
|
R. Jackson 44 LB
|R. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart 2 DB
|B. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 50 LB
|J. Moon
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Clark 54 DL
|K. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 15 K
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|45
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Townsend 19 P
|J. Townsend
|6
|43.8
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
