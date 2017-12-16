Drive Chart
MRSHL
COLOST

Marshall holds Colorado State 31-28 in New Mexico Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Leading up to the New Mexico Bowl, Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady kept hearing about Colorado State's explosive offense. Doubters were overlooking the Thundering Herd's own weapons, he thought.

So when Brady's chance came in the second quarter, the junior separated himself from Rams coverages and sprinted to a 76-yard touchdown reception for the first of three big scoring plays that allowed Thundering Herd hold off the Rams 31-28 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

''Every time when you play for yourself, you force things, you press things,'' said Brady, who had 165 yards receiving. ''But when you play for your teammates, things just fall into place the right way.''

He was joined by Keion Davis, who rushed for 141 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run . Tyler King added a 90-yard rushing touchdown for the Herd (8-5).

Chase Litton threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, overshadowing the much-hyped Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens, who was sacked five times.

''I think it's the entire defense played tremendous,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''That's an excellent offensive football team''.

The Thundering Herd are 11-2 in bowl games - 5-0 under Holliday.

For Colorado State (7-6), it was another disappointing postseason. The Rams have lost four straight bowl games, and lost four of their last five this season after a 6-2 start.

''Yeah, it's pretty much a microcosm of our season,'' Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo said. ''Played pretty good at times, then giving up big plays, explosive plays for touchdowns. Those kill you defensively.''

Stevens threw for 320 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Rams, but was sacked five times. Olabisi Johnson had 119 yards receiving, but Stevens was unable to connect consistently with standout Michael Gallup.

''I got to hit Gallup in those shots. I think it's a different ballgame,'' Stevens said. ''There were a number of them that he was open, and protection was solid.''

Colorado State's offense began to surge in the fourth quarter with 14 points, but Marshall's defense was able to hold the Rams.

Colorado State is 6-11 in bowl games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado State: The Rams continued to struggle despite having being ranked 10th in the FBS in yards per game with 501.1. Stevens and Gallup failed to challenge Marshall's stingy defense and couldn't respond to Marshall's big plays despite a late game scoring surge.

''This hurts but we'll regroup and get ready for next year,'' Bobo said.

Marshall: Marshall's defense also kept constant pressure on Colorado State's high-octane offense preventing the Rams from threatening with an air attack most of the game.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Bobo has led the Rams to three bowl games in each of his first three seasons. He recently signed a contract extension where he will earn $2 million by 2020. But at the same time, he's only won seven games each season and lost all his bowl games so 2018 may be key season for him.

Marshall The Herd are losing 13 seniors, including key tight end Ryan Yurachek. The four-year players in that group won 34 games and a conference championship and went to three bowl games. But many key players are set to return.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:37
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 6:37
7-N.Stevens runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
104
yds
03:11
pos
31
27
Point After TD 12:55
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 12:55
7-N.Stevens complete to 8-D.Clark. 8-D.Clark runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:21
pos
31
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:13
16-K.Vedvik 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
77
yds
06:03
pos
31
14
Point After TD 12:12
16-K.Vedvik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 12:12
3-T.King runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
90
yds
00:14
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:55
16-K.Vedvik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 3:55
24-K.Davis runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:46
pos
20
14
Point After TD 4:41
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:41
7-N.Stevens scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
88
yds
01:26
pos
14
13
Point After TD 6:07
16-K.Vedvik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:07
14-C.Litton complete to 85-R.Yurachek. 85-R.Yurachek runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:17
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:17
7-N.Stevens complete to 8-D.Clark. 8-D.Clark runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
85
yds
06:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:29
16-K.Vedvik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:29
14-C.Litton complete to 8-T.Brady. 8-T.Brady runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
00:11
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 8 6
Passing 10 15
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 5-14 9-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 477 364
Total Plays 65 83
Avg Gain 7.3 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 239 70
Rush Attempts 33 31
Avg Rush Yards 7.2 2.3
Net Yards Passing 238 294
Comp. - Att. 17-32 25-52
Yards Per Pass 7.4 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 5-26
Penalties - Yards 11-107 3-15
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 8-41.8
Return Yards 24 -1
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2--1
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 8-5 02110031
Colorado State 7-6 01401428
o58.5, COLOST -3.0
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 238 PASS YDS 294
239 RUSH YDS 70
477 TOTAL YDS 364
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Litton 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 262 2 2 130.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 3115 25 14 131.4
C. Litton 17/32 262 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Davis 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 812 6
K. Davis 18 141 1 68
T. King 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 820 7
T. King 6 106 1 90
C. Litton 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 12 1
C. Litton 6 -5 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brady 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 165 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 942 8
T. Brady 6 165 1 76
R. Yurachek 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 490 10
R. Yurachek 7 60 1 15
H. Foster 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
H. Foster 2 26 0 14
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 238 0
O. Obialo 1 10 0 10
T. King 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 97 0
T. King 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
C. Hames 6-2 1.5 0
C. Hancock 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Hancock 5-1 0.0 0
R. Allen 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Allen 5-1 0.0 0
C. Reavis 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Reavis 4-0 0.0 0
D. Durant 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Durant 4-0 0.0 0
J. Young 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Young 3-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
N. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
A. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Gant 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Gant 2-0 0.0 0
F. Hernandez 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
F. Hernandez 2-2 0.5 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
C. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Bee 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Bee 1-1 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
O. Cobb 1-3 1.0 0
B. Keller 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Keller 1-0 1.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
M. Couch 1-2 1.0 0
M. Thompson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Aaron 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Aaron 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Vedvik 16 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/16 41/42
K. Vedvik 1/1 21 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Vedvik 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 44.0 3
K. Vedvik 6 41.0 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Davis 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 30.4 23 2
K. Davis 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Foster 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 2.6 1 0
H. Foster 1 1.0 1 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 320 2 0 112.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 3799 29 10 147.9
N. Stevens 25/52 320 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dawkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
226 1399 8
D. Dawkins 10 50 0 21
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 613 8
I. Matthews 10 30 0 7
D. May 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 66 0
D. May 1 7 0 7
D. Clark 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 40 0
D. Clark 2 -1 0 0
N. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -16 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 123 4
N. Stevens 8 -16 2 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 595 2
O. Johnson 6 119 0 48
M. Gallup 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
100 1413 7
M. Gallup 6 68 0 17
D. Clark 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 504 6
D. Clark 4 48 2 24
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 265 2
W. Jackson 2 48 0 40
D. Fackrell 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 313 6
D. Fackrell 3 38 0 18
D. Dawkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 310 1
D. Dawkins 3 0 0 4
D. May 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
D. May 0 0 0 0
N. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Stevens 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McDonald 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
M. McDonald 6-2 1.0 0
J. Fogal 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
J. Fogal 5-0 0.0 1
J. Watson 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 1.0
J. Watson 4-2 1.0 0
P. Moody 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Moody 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sweet 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sweet 3-0 0.0 0
E. Colorito 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Colorito 3-0 1.0 0
K. Nutt Jr. 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Nutt Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
J. Schlager 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Schlager 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jean 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jean 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Hawkins 2-0 0.0 1
C. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
L. Paogofie 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Paogofie 1-0 0.0 0
R. King 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. King 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thompson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Buys 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Buys 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Bryan 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/18 53/55
W. Bryan 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 45.9 4
R. Stonehouse 8 41.8 4 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.7 0 0
O. Johnson 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 1:41 4 21 Punt
10:06 MRSHL 17 2:33 6 13 Punt
4:00 MRSHL 20 2:41 8 35 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 MRSHL 24 0:11 1 76 TD
8:17 MRSHL 25 2:10 6 75 TD
4:41 MRSHL 25 0:46 2 75 TD
2:22 MRSHL 42 0:59 3 -10 Punt
0:45 MRSHL 17 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 MRSHL 10 0:14 1 90 TD
10:16 MRSHL 24 6:03 14 72 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 MRSHL 17 0:37 3 6 Punt
12:49 MRSHL 23 0:46 3 36 INT
10:56 COLOST 49 0:59 3 3 Punt
6:37 MRSHL 25 3:05 6 25 Punt
1:46 COLOST 43 1:17 6 10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 COLOST 28 2:41 6 14 Punt
7:20 COLOST 23 3:12 8 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:10 COLOST 8 1:08 6 26 Punt
14:29 COLOST 25 6:12 17 75 TD
6:07 COLOST 25 1:26 5 75 TD
3:55 COLOST 25 1:25 3 -1 Punt
1:12 COLOST 46 0:18 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 2:22 6 27 Punt
12:12 COLOST 25 1:47 4 14 Punt
4:10 COLOST 25 3:02 6 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 COLOST 21 1:21 5 79 TD
11:55 MRSHL 41 0:53 4 -8 Downs
9:48 COLOST 15 3:11 10 85 TD
3:18 COLOST 16 1:23 9 13 Downs
NCAA FB Scores