|
|
|MRSHL
|COLOST
Marshall holds Colorado State 31-28 in New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Leading up to the New Mexico Bowl, Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady kept hearing about Colorado State's explosive offense. Doubters were overlooking the Thundering Herd's own weapons, he thought.
So when Brady's chance came in the second quarter, the junior separated himself from Rams coverages and sprinted to a 76-yard touchdown reception for the first of three big scoring plays that allowed Thundering Herd hold off the Rams 31-28 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.
''Every time when you play for yourself, you force things, you press things,'' said Brady, who had 165 yards receiving. ''But when you play for your teammates, things just fall into place the right way.''
He was joined by Keion Davis, who rushed for 141 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run . Tyler King added a 90-yard rushing touchdown for the Herd (8-5).
Chase Litton threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, overshadowing the much-hyped Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens, who was sacked five times.
''I think it's the entire defense played tremendous,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''That's an excellent offensive football team''.
The Thundering Herd are 11-2 in bowl games - 5-0 under Holliday.
For Colorado State (7-6), it was another disappointing postseason. The Rams have lost four straight bowl games, and lost four of their last five this season after a 6-2 start.
''Yeah, it's pretty much a microcosm of our season,'' Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo said. ''Played pretty good at times, then giving up big plays, explosive plays for touchdowns. Those kill you defensively.''
Stevens threw for 320 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Rams, but was sacked five times. Olabisi Johnson had 119 yards receiving, but Stevens was unable to connect consistently with standout Michael Gallup.
''I got to hit Gallup in those shots. I think it's a different ballgame,'' Stevens said. ''There were a number of them that he was open, and protection was solid.''
Colorado State's offense began to surge in the fourth quarter with 14 points, but Marshall's defense was able to hold the Rams.
Colorado State is 6-11 in bowl games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado State: The Rams continued to struggle despite having being ranked 10th in the FBS in yards per game with 501.1. Stevens and Gallup failed to challenge Marshall's stingy defense and couldn't respond to Marshall's big plays despite a late game scoring surge.
''This hurts but we'll regroup and get ready for next year,'' Bobo said.
Marshall: Marshall's defense also kept constant pressure on Colorado State's high-octane offense preventing the Rams from threatening with an air attack most of the game.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: Bobo has led the Rams to three bowl games in each of his first three seasons. He recently signed a contract extension where he will earn $2 million by 2020. But at the same time, he's only won seven games each season and lost all his bowl games so 2018 may be key season for him.
Marshall The Herd are losing 13 seniors, including key tight end Ryan Yurachek. The four-year players in that group won 34 games and a conference championship and went to three bowl games. But many key players are set to return.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|477
|364
|Total Plays
|65
|83
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|239
|70
|Rush Attempts
|33
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|25-52
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-24
|5-26
|Penalties - Yards
|11-107
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|8-41.8
|Return Yards
|24
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2--1
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|239
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Litton 14 QB
|C. Litton
|17/32
|262
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brady 8 WR
|T. Brady
|6
|165
|1
|76
|
R. Yurachek 85 TE
|R. Yurachek
|7
|60
|1
|15
|
H. Foster 6 WR
|H. Foster
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
O. Obialo 7 WR
|O. Obialo
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. King 3 RB
|T. King
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Hancock 37 LB
|C. Hancock
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Allen 11 DB
|R. Allen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reavis 1 S
|C. Reavis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Durant 36 DL
|D. Durant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 4 LB
|J. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 21 LB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gant 29 S
|M. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hernandez 35 LB
|F. Hernandez
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jackson 3 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bee 91 DL
|R. Bee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Keller 44 DL
|B. Keller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Thompson 51 DL
|M. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Aaron 93 DL
|L. Aaron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Vedvik 16 P
|K. Vedvik
|1/1
|21
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Vedvik 16 P
|K. Vedvik
|6
|41.0
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Foster 6 WR
|H. Foster
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stevens 7 QB
|N. Stevens
|25/52
|320
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dawkins 1 RB
|D. Dawkins
|10
|50
|0
|21
|
I. Matthews 24 RB
|I. Matthews
|10
|30
|0
|7
|
D. May 6 RB
|D. May
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Clark 8 WR
|D. Clark
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
N. Stevens 7 QB
|N. Stevens
|8
|-16
|2
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Johnson 81 WR
|O. Johnson
|6
|119
|0
|48
|
M. Gallup 4 WR
|M. Gallup
|6
|68
|0
|17
|
D. Clark 8 WR
|D. Clark
|4
|48
|2
|24
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|2
|48
|0
|40
|
D. Fackrell 30 TE
|D. Fackrell
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
D. Dawkins 1 RB
|D. Dawkins
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
D. May 6 RB
|D. May
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stevens 7 QB
|N. Stevens
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McDonald 31 LB
|M. McDonald
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fogal 11 S
|J. Fogal
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Watson 55 LB
|J. Watson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Moody 51 LB
|P. Moody
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sweet 29 S
|J. Sweet
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Colorito 43 LB
|E. Colorito
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Nutt Jr. 10 DB
|K. Nutt Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Schlager 8 S
|J. Schlager
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean 54 DE
|A. Jean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Smith 53 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paogofie 92 DL
|L. Paogofie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. King 95 DL
|R. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 17 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson 94 DL
|D. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Buys 91 DL
|J. Buys
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bryan 96 K
|W. Bryan
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|41.8
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Johnson 81 WR
|O. Johnson
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
-
TROY
NTEXAS
50
30
Final ESPN
-
WKY
GAST
17
27
Final CBSSN
-
25BOISE
OREG
38
28
Final ABC
-
MRSHL
COLOST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ARKST
35
30
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
FAU
0
065.5 O/U
-22.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
SMU
0
071.0 O/U
-4.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
FIU
0
056.5 O/U
+7.0
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
OHIO
0
058.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
CMICH
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
-3.0
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
SFLA
0
066.0 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
ARMY
0
046.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
APLST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
HOU
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 8:30pm ESPN
-
UTAH
WVU
0
057.0 O/U
+7.0
Tue 1:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
NILL
0
047.5 O/U
+5.0
Tue 5:15pm
-
KSTATE
UCLA
0
064.0 O/U
+2.0
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
USM
FSU
0
049.0 O/U
-16.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
IOWA
BC
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
PURDUE
0
065.0 O/U
+3.5
Wed 8:30pm FOX
-
TEXAS
MIZZOU
0
060.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
UVA
NAVY
0
055.0 O/U
-1.0
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
22VATECH
19OKLAST
0
063.0 O/U
-4.0
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
18WASHST
16MICHST
0
046.0 O/U
+2.0
Thu 9:00pm FS1
-
13STNFRD
15TCU
0
049.0 O/U
-2.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
TXAM
0
064.5 O/U
+3.0
Fri 1:00pm ESPN
-
24NCST
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Fri 3:00pm CBS
-
UK
21NWEST
0
051.0 O/U
-7.0
Fri 4:30pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
0
061.5 O/U
-4.0
Fri 5:30pm CBSSN
-
8USC
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
23MISSST
0
063.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWAST
20MEMP
0
066.0 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
11WASH
9PSU
0
055.0 O/U
-2.0
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
6WISC
10MIAMI
0
045.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
MICH
SC
0
043.0 O/U
+7.5
Mon 12:00pm ESP2
-
12UCF
7AUBURN
0
067.0 O/U
-9.5
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
14ND
17LSU
0
051.5 O/U
-3.0
Mon 1:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2OKLA
0
060.0 O/U
+2.0
Mon 5:00pm ESPN
-
4BAMA
1CLEM
0
047.0 O/U
+3.0
Mon 8:45pm ESPN