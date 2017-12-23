Drive Chart
2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Army coach Jeff Monken was able to joke afterward.

''We had `em all the way,'' Monken deadpanned.

It wasn't quite that easy for the Black Knights.

Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl.

After Rashaad Penny's fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the tying score and winning conversion.

''It was tough, but we were confident we'd move the ball,'' Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw said.

On the Aztecs' final play, they made multiple laterals from their 40. The final lateral was grabbed by Army's Elijah Riley, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

The Black Knights tied a school record for wins set by the 1996 team.

Penny ran for 221 yards, his fifth straight game of at least 200 yards. His scores came on runs of 81, on his first carry, 31, 49 and 4 yards.

Juwan Washington added the Aztecs' other touchdown on a 78-yard kickoff return in the first half's closing seconds.

''Obviously, Rashaad and Juwan had a great night,'' Aztecs coach Rocky Long said. ''Our defense played really, really poorly. And that's coaching. So, that's my fault.''

Army dominated the time of possession. The Black Knights ran 91 plays to the Aztecs' 30 and held the ball for 46:00 to San Diego State's 13:53.

''That's our brand of football,'' Monken said. ''We don't have anybody like they have - when you break through the line, it's six points.''

Woolfolk ran for two touchdowns, and Bradshaw and Andy Davidson ran for one each.

Monken said there was no doubt the Black Knights would go for two points if they pulled within one in the closing minutes with a touchdown.

''That No. 20, Rashaad Penny - if we went into overtime, he's going to get the ball in his hands again,'' Monken said. ''There's no way I wanted to watch that anymore.''

Walker took the pitch and raced toward the right corner of the end zone.

''Our O-line did a tremendous job,'' Walker said. ''All I had to do was catch it and run.''

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: The Aztecs went into the game ranked ninth in FBS rush defense, allowing 110.4 yards per game. Army ran for 120 in the first quarter and 440 overall.

Army: The Black Knights went into the game ranked last in the FBS averaging 29.6 passing yards per game. They went 1-for-4 passing for 6 yards, including receiver Kjetil Cline throwing an interception.

RUNNING RECORDS FALL

Penny finished with a school-record 2,248 rushing yards this season, breaking the mark set last season by Donnel Pumphrey. He said afterward the record doesn't mean anything since the Aztecs finished with a loss. Penny also became the fourth FBS player ever to run for 200 yards in five straight games.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Army's seniors progressed from records of 4-8 and 2-10 during their first two seasons to 8-5 and 10-3, with two straight wins over Navy and the school's first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.

''We flipped the script last year and built the foundation that we're still building to where 10-win seasons are now the expectation,'' linebacker Alex Aukerman said.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Having produced 2,000-yard rushers each of the past two seasons, the Aztecs will look to Washington as their primary ball carrier in 2018. The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder ran for 759 yards this season as a sophomore. The Aztecs, with seven starters each returning on offense and defense, will open at Stanford on Sept. 1.

Army: While the academy's public affairs office stated two weeks ago that senior Bradshaw would spend an additional year at West Point, he said following Saturday's play: ''This is my last game.'' The Black Knights will open at Duke on Sept. 1.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:07
Elijah Riley 29 yard fumble return for a touchdown.
1
plays
69
yds
0:00
pos
35
42
Two Point Conversion 0:18
5-K.Walker to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
36
Touchdown 0:18
33-D.Woolfolk runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
102
yds
05:24
pos
35
34
Point After TD 5:47
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 5:47
20-R.Penny runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:30
pos
34
28
Point After TD 9:25
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 9:25
17-A.Bradshaw runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
04:47
pos
28
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:49
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 1:49
20-R.Penny runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
01:52
pos
27
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:05
18-B.Wilson kicks 43 yards from ARM 35. 29-J.Washington runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:13
pos
20
21
Point After TD 0:18
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:18
40-A.Davidson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
53
yds
05:55
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:50
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:50
33-D.Woolfolk runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
06:58
pos
14
13
Point After TD 14:52
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 14:52
20-R.Penny runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
01:29
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:13
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:13
17-A.Bradshaw runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
04:09
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:36
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:36
20-R.Penny runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
83
yds
01:18
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 31
Rushing 7 28
Passing 3 1
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-4 13-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 270 446
Total Plays 32 91
Avg Gain 8.4 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 255 440
Rush Attempts 21 87
Avg Rush Yards 12.1 5.1
Net Yards Passing 15 6
Comp. - Att. 7-11 1-4
Yards Per Pass 1.4 1.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-82 4-47
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 4 5
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-33.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 223 79
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-202 4-68
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-11
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 10-3 7147735
Army West Point 10-3 71402142
o46.5, ARMY +6.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 15 PASS YDS 6
255 RUSH YDS 440
270 TOTAL YDS 446
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 1 61.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1873 13 4 139.2
C. Chapman 6/10 25 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Penny 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 221 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
289 2248 23
R. Penny 14 221 4 81
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 759 7
J. Washington 5 44 0 27
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 -31 1
C. Chapman 2 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Trevillion 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 327 2
F. Trevillion 3 34 0 13
Q. Truxton 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 120 0
Q. Truxton 1 4 0 8
N. Bawden 15 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 1
N. Bawden 1 2 0 2
M. Holder 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 602 2
M. Holder 0 0 0 0
R. Penny 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 135 2
R. Penny 1 -7 0 -7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
K. Tezino 15-2 0.0 0
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
R. Lakalaka 11-3 0.0 0
R. Smith 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
R. Smith 9-0 0.0 0
T. Lomax 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
T. Lomax 8-0 0.0 0
P. Baldwin 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
P. Baldwin 7-3 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 5 0.0
Ta. Thompson 7-2 0.0 0
J. Henderson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Henderson 6-2 0.0 0
K. Kelly 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
K. Kelly 5-1 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 3-3 0.0 0
D. Moore 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
K. Woods 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
S. Phillips 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Phillips 2-1 0.0 0
D. Turner 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hall 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
A. Luke 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Luke 1-0 0.0 1
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 1-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Baron II 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
12/15 52/52
J. Baron II 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
B. Heicklen 2 33.5 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 35.0 78 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 23.8 78 1
J. Washington 4 35.0 78 0
R. Penny 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 30.6 37 2
R. Penny 2 31.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bradshaw 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 0 50.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
32.6% 285 1 2 86.6
A. Bradshaw 1/3 6 0 0
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
K. Cline 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Bradshaw 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 180 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
242 1746 14
A. Bradshaw 32 180 2 27
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 87 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 812 14
D. Woolfolk 21 87 2 11
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 627 5
A. Davidson 14 81 1 13
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 629 6
K. Walker 5 37 0 14
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 216 4
C. Slomka 8 35 0 7
F. Cooper Jr 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 2
F. Cooper Jr 2 15 0 8
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 214 1
C. Holt 2 7 0 4
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 115 0
J. Asberry 1 5 0 5
J. Trainor 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 66 1
J. Trainor 1 2 0 2
B. Wilson 18 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
B. Wilson 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Harrison 1 6 0 6
A. Bradshaw 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Bradshaw 0 0 0 0
J. Trainor 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
J. Trainor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. McClinton 5-1 0.0 0
R. England 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. England 3-0 0.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Nachtigal 3-1 0.0 0
A. Aukerman 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
A. Aukerman 2-0 1.0 1
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Christiansen 2-0 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Riley 2-1 0.0 0
G. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Gibson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brinson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Brinson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wells 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wilson 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/8 47/48
B. Wilson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 20.9 21 0
K. Walker 2 21.0 21 0
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Asberry 1 15.0 15 0
G. Coates 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.7 11 0
G. Coates 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 SDGST 27 1:18 4 83 TD
7:44 SDGST 27 1:14 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:05 SDGST 30 1:29 7 70 TD
7:45 SDGST 30 1:25 5 -10 Punt
0:18 ARMY 35 0:13 1 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:41 SDGST 28 1:52 4 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 ARMY 14 0:08 4 -5 INT
9:17 ARMY 44 3:30 8 44 TD
0:12 SDGST 40 0:05 2 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 ARMY 18 5:43 11 55 Downs
6:22 ARMY 30 4:09 8 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 ARMY 26 6:58 13 69 TD
6:13 ARMY 47 5:55 13 53 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 11:16 21 47 Downs
1:49 ARMY 25 1:09 3 61 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 ARMY 21 4:47 10 79 TD
5:42 ARMY 28 5:24 15 72 TD
NCAA FB Scores