Maine advances to FCS semifinals for first time

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 08, 2018

(STATS) - After being one of the more road-tested teams in the FCS this season, Maine is traveling somewhere it's never been before - the national semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Black Bears road the strength of its bruising defense to a 23-18, quarterfinal-round victory at second-seeded Weber State Friday night in Ogden, Utah.

Maine (10-3) will travel out to Big Sky country again for its first appearance in the semis. The Black Bears will take on Saturday's winner between No. 6 seed UC Davis (10-2) and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington (10-2) on Dec. 14 or 15.

"That's the best team to ever put on a Maine uniform, and they're special," 33-year-old Joe Harasymiak, the CAA Football coach of the year, said afterward.

Weber State (10-3), the Big Sky's automatic qualifier, also was trying to qualify for the semifinals for the first time, but in the first-ever meeting between the programs, Maine won its sixth straight game to improve to 7-0 against Top 25 opponents. The CAA champ only played four home games during the regular season before adding a second-round win at home over Jacksonville State.

Maine's defense, dubbed the "Black Hole," picked off Weber State quarterback Jake Constantine four times in the second half and had 13 tackles for loss and three sacks, which limited the Wildcats' rushing total to negative-1 yard.

"That's the heart and soul of this team and will continue to be," Harasymiak said.

Senior Jeffrey DeVaughn had a pair of interceptions and Manny Patterson and Jaron Grayer added one each. DeVaughn's pick in the fourth quarter led to Ramon Jefferson's 45-yard touchdown run and a 20-12 lead. Grayer's, off a tipped pass, set up Kenny Doak's game-clinching 46-yard field goal with 1:34 left.

"Their players made critical plays when they needed to," Weber State coach Jay Hill said. "Those interceptions theny had were obviously key and probably the biggest part of this game."

Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson passed for two touchdowns in less than a four-minute span of the second and third quarters to stake the Black Bears to a 14-3 lead. Jaquan Blair scored from 9 yards out with 2:05 left in the second quarter. Earnest Edwards broke free from a tackle off a slant and raced to a 67-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Weber State cut its deficit to 14-12 after Trey Tuttle kicked his second field goal and Constantine avoided a potential sack to throw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devon Cooley in the back of the Maine end zone. After Maine made it 23-12, Constantine threw a 12-yard TD pass to Darryl Demby (seven receptions, 154 yards) on the game's final play.

Maine's break-through to the semifinals came in its in fourth all-time quarterfinal. Weber State lost in the quarters to a CAA champ for the second straight year, falling 31-28 to James Madison on a game-ending field goal last December.

"We talk about accountability and belief, and these guys believe in it," Harasymiak said. "We went through some tough times, but it's all about the players, it's about the staff. I'm just so proud for the state of Maine and the university."

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:07
8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Denby. 3-D.Denby runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
01:34
pos
23
18
Field Goal 2:25
31-K.Doak 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:23
pos
23
12
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:56
31-K.Doak extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
12
Touchdown 3:07
8-R.Jefferson runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
02:12
pos
20
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:55
47-T.Tuttle extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
12
Touchdown 2:07
8-J.Constantine complete to 85-D.Cooley. 85-D.Cooley runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
02:16
pos
14
12
Field Goal 10:26
47-T.Tuttle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
105
yds
03:06
pos
14
6
Point After TD 13:32
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 13:44
14-C.Ferguson complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
13
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:05
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Point After TD 2:05
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 2:12
14-C.Ferguson complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
05:40
pos
6
3
Field Goal 15:00
47-T.Tuttle 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
29
yds
01:49
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 16
Rushing 5 2
Passing 5 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 5-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 277 243
Total Plays 61 77
Avg Gain 4.5 3.2
Net Yards Rushing 116 -1
Rush Attempts 31 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 -0.0
Net Yards Passing 161 244
Comp. - Att. 15-30 24-52
Yards Per Pass 5.4 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 3-28
Penalties - Yards 11-93 5-35
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 4
Punts - Avg 11-36.0 9-40.3
Return Yards 29 121
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-23
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 4-98
Int. - Returns 4-16 1-0
Kicking 3/4 2/3
Extra Points 2/3 0/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maine 10-3 077923
Weber State 10-3 039618
Stewart Stadium Ogden, UT
 161 PASS YDS 244
116 RUSH YDS -1
277 TOTAL YDS 243
Maine
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 170 2 1 112.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 2047 21 9 127.5
C. Ferguson 15/30 170 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Jefferson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 972 8
R. Jefferson 15 88 1 45
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 137 2
E. Edwards 3 13 0 10
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 146 0
D. Young 2 11 0 13
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 442 3
J. Fitzpatrick 5 4 0 3
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
M. Wright 2 3 0 3
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -61 2
C. Ferguson 2 -3 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 793 10
E. Edwards 3 71 1 67
D. Belcher 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 333 1
D. Belcher 5 36 0 14
A. Miller 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 158 0
A. Miller 1 23 0 23
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 495 6
M. Wright 2 15 0 9
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 209 1
D. Young 1 11 0 11
J. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 501 5
J. Blair 1 9 1 9
R. Jefferson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
R. Jefferson 1 3 0 3
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 42 0
J. Fitzpatrick 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Sheffield 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
S. Sheffield 6-0 1.0 0
M. Patterson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. Patterson 6-0 0.0 1
K. Joseph 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-2 0.0 0
D. Hart 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Hart 5-0 0.0 0
K. Whitaker 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Whitaker 4-0 1.0 0
D. Stevens 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
D. Stevens 4-4 1.0 0
T. Lowe 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
T. Lowe 3-6 0.0 0
A. Oregon 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Oregon 3-0 0.0 0
R. Carr 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Carr 2-0 0.0 0
J. DeVaughn 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. DeVaughn 2-0 0.0 1
A. Stevens 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nelson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grayer 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Grayer 1-0 0.0 1
S. St-Lot 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. St-Lot 1-1 0.0 0
Sk. Bowman 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sk. Bowman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Young 0-0 0.0 1
J. Wiley 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
C. Walsh 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Walsh 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Doak 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
10/16 40/44
K. Doak 1/1 46 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Deoul 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 36.8 1
D. Deoul 11 36.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 27.6 13 2
E. Edwards 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Weber State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 272 2 4 87.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 2205 18 12 125.7
J. Constantine 24/52 272 2 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Garrett 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 348 3
T. Garrett 10 16 0 14
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
250 1362 9
J. Davis 11 12 0 4
D. Denby 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
D. Denby 1 -1 0 -1
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 -108 2
J. Constantine 3 -28 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Denby 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 154 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 541 7
D. Denby 7 154 1 41
D. Cooley 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 403 2
D. Cooley 4 69 1 33
I. Jackson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 182 2
I. Jackson 2 26 0 24
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 442 5
R. Shaheed 5 19 0 8
A. Allen 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
A. Allen 1 10 0 10
J. Brown 26 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Brown 1 0 0 0
J. Malone 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 208 1
J. Malone 0 0 0 0
T. Garrett 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 43 0
T. Garrett 2 -1 0 0
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 193 0
J. Davis 2 -5 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Harrison Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Harrison Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
L. Toia 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
L. Toia 7-3 0.0 1
J. Preator 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Preator 6-0 0.0 0
J. Schiess 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Schiess 5-0 0.0 0
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
A. Rodriguez 3-3 1.0 0
K. Benjamin 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Benjamin 3-1 0.0 0
F. Sitake 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Sitake 2-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
K. Tupuola 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Tupuola 1-0 0.0 0
L. Stice 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Stice 1-0 0.0 0
P. Preator 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Preator 1-1 0.0 0
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Tesch 1-1 0.0 0
M. Collins 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Collins 1-3 0.0 0
D. Schiess 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Schiess 1-0 0.0 0
K. Moli 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Moli 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Tuttle 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
19/29 37/38
T. Tuttle 2/2 45 0/1 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Lloyd 60 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 40.3 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
80 40.2 6
D. Lloyd 9 40.3 6 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 32.6 39 2
R. Shaheed 4 24.5 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.8 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 10.1 14 0
R. Shaheed 4 5.8 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 ME 11 1:54 5 13 Punt
6:07 ME 12 1:01 3 3 Punt
3:25 ME 4 0:53 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 WBRST 35 1:35 7 19 Punt
11:01 ME 46 1:48 5 -7 Punt
7:52 WBRST 47 5:40 10 45 TD
1:09 ME 17 0:13 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 WBRST 35 0:00 4 65 TD
10:19 WBRST 35 0:07 2 65 INT
8:58 ME 14 2:07 4 0 Punt
6:23 ME 35 1:54 4 19 Punt
1:55 WBRST 35 1:38 5 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 ME 33 1:11 3 -9 Punt
11:51 ME 6 1:24 3 6 Punt
8:56 ME 26 0:57 5 18 Punt
5:19 ME 41 2:12 6 59 TD
2:48 WBRST 29 0:23 3 0 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ME 35 3:06 9 31 Punt
9:10 WBRST 35 2:42 7 11 Punt
5:01 WBRST 50 0:54 3 1 Punt
2:25 ME 49 1:49 5 12 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 WBRST 20 1:27 4 -1 Punt
8:50 WBRST 14 0:48 3 -3 Punt
2:05 ME 35 0:51 6 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 ME 35 3:06 11 47 FG
10:12 WBRST 47 0:51 5 -2 Punt
6:44 ME 45 0:15 3 -20 INT
4:23 WBRST 28 2:16 7 25 TD
0:13 WBRST 30 0:09 3 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WBRST 41 0:20 3 0 Punt
9:45 ME 45 0:10 2 -29 INT
7:53 WBRST 29 2:26 10 24 INT
2:56 ME 35 0:00 2 67 INT
1:41 ME 35 1:34 9 65 TD
