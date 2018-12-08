Drive Chart
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game

  Dec 08, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Army coach Jeff Monken hopped on top of a wall and pumped his fist toward stoked cadets set to belt out the alma mater. Monken brought the party to locker room and waved an ''Army Football'' flag as the Black Knights bounced around him.

Army ditched its mundane routines and cut loose like a bunch of rowdy civilians. And why not? The setting was right after Army beat Navy for the third straight game, this time in front of a packed house and the president.

''I don't ever want our guys to stop celebrating,'' Monken said. ''I promise you, I'll be celebrating every year if we win this thing because I know how hard it is.''

Monken resuscitated the Black Knights and turned a program that suffered annual losses to the Midshipmen into a bowl-bound team that can keep the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy back at West Point.

The No. 22 Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and Army beat Navy 17-10 on Saturday to win its third straight game in the series.

President Donald Trump attended the 119th game between the rivals and flipped the coin before spending a half on each side in a show of impartiality. No matter his view, Army (10-2) always had the edge.

Army retained the CIC Trophy - awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies - after winning it for the first time in 22 years last season and snuffed a late Navy (3-10) rally to retain possession of the patriotic prize

With Navy down 10-7, quarterback Zach Abey lost a fumble on fourth-and-12 deep in its own territory. Hopkins would score on a 1-yard run to make it 17-7 and give Army the cushion it needed to win in front of 66,729 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Army hopped and waved hands in celebration during a replay timeout and got the cadets in the stands to bounce along. They had good reason to celebrate: Army has regained its grip in a series that had gotten out of hand. Navy had a series-best 14-game winning streak from 2002-2015 and leads the series leads 60-52-7.

''It's been hard on all of us. Our players, our coaches, our staff, our school,'' coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''We like to win. We've been winning a lot of games. Losing sucks.''

Trump sat on the Army side in the first half and crossed the field to the Navy side at halftime. Trump officiated the coin toss and was introduced by public address announcer Dan Baker to a cheering crowd.

Navy won Trump's toss and elected to kick off.

That was a mistake.

Kell Walker ran 51 yards to the 10 on the fourth play from scrimmage and Hopkins dashed in for the TD on the next play for a 7-0 lead.

''I think anything I did was just within the game plan,'' said Hopkins, the game's MVP.

In a series steeped in tradition - the ''March On'' and drumline battles, among them - perhaps none is more ingrained than the running game. Last year's game had a combined three pass attempts and quarterbacks for each team are usually the leading rushers. But Army and Navy passed on the rush and tried to throw, with mixed results. Army safety Jaylon McClinton had an interception in the first half. Army also dropped a key third-down pass that led to John Abercrombie's missed 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Abercrombie rebounded to kick a 33-yarder in the third for a 10-0 lead.

Last season's game was an instant classic and was decided by a field goal: Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yarder in the snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13.

Moehring made the extra point on Lewis' score and he kicked a 45-yard field goal with 29 seconds left. Malcom Perry's 43-yard run to the 5 set up Garret Lewis' 1-yard rushing TD with 7:10 left in the game that pulled Navy to 10-7.

There were reminders all around the Linc, home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles, that this was no ordinary game. The Navy ''Leap Frogs'' parachute team earned a roar from the crowd with each safe landing on the field. Bill the Goat, Navy's mascot, was safely leashed and secured from a possible abduction attempt from overzealous cadets. And each side safely returned ''captives'' in the Prisoner Exchange - when seven midshipmen and seven cadets swap service academies for a semester. The Army prisoners spelled out ''3-PEAT on the back of their uniforms.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: Monken led Army from two wins in 2015 to back-to-back 10-win seasons and three straight bowl games.

Navy: Had 0 yards passing and 64 yards rushing through three quarters. ... Lost a key fumble inside the 10 in the fourth when it was still 10-0.

MR. PRESIDENT

Trump was the 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Trump also went to the 2016 game when he was president-elect.

''It was my honor to attend today's (hash)ArmyNavyGame in Philadelphia. A GREAT game played all around by our HEROES. Congratulations (at)ArmyWP-Football on the win!'' Trump tweeted.

UP NEXT

Army: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston (8-4) on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Navy: Season is over, but 34 seniors recently received their service assignments.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:34
16-B.Moehring 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
0:44
pos
10
17
Point After TD 1:28
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 1:28
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
01:41
pos
7
16
Point After TD 7:10
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:13
7-G.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
02:00
pos
6
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:38
96-J.Abercrombie 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
64
yds
7:51
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:34
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:42
8-K.Hopkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
0
6
1st Downs 11 13
Rushing 5 9
Passing 4 3
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 198 279
Total Plays 54 59
Avg Gain 3.7 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 127 222
Rush Attempts 37 50
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 71 57
Comp. - Att. 5-17 4-9
Yards Per Pass 4.2 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 1-4
Penalties - Yards 5-30 3-25
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-36.3 4-39.0
Return Yards 72 53
Punts - Returns 2-8 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-64 2-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-11
Kicking 2/2 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 3-10 0001010
Army West Point 10-2 703717
O/U 40, ARMY -7.5
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 71 PASS YDS 57
127 RUSH YDS 222
198 TOTAL YDS 279
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 81 0 0 107.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.6% 479 2 2 102.5
G. Lewis 5/11 81 0 0
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 2 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 246 1 2 114.2
Z. Abey 0/4 0 0 2
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
O. Davis 0/1 0 0 0
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36% 222 2 1 129.0
M. Perry 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
172 1087 7
M. Perry 6 52 0 43
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 427 0
A. Gargiulo 8 38 0 7
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 266 5
G. Lewis 6 14 1 13
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 348 1
T. Walker 3 10 0 6
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 411 3
N. Smith 4 9 0 4
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 108 2
M. Fells 1 5 0 5
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 179 2
T. Maloy 1 2 0 2
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 211 2
M. Martin 1 2 0 2
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 306 14
Z. Abey 6 0 0 4
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
M. Cooper 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
K. Makekau 2 52 0 34
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 167 1
M. Perry 2 18 0 13
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 222 1
T. Jackson 1 11 0 11
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 86 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Lewis 0 0 0 0
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 187 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
M. Cooper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
T. Heflin 11-3 0.0 0
J. Hailey 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
J. Hailey 9-4 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
S. Williams 6-1 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
H. Sullivan 5-4 0.5 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Polu 4-5 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
N. Cromartie 3-2 0.5 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fagot 2-0 0.0 0
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 2-3 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
E. Nash 2-2 0.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bankston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
J. Ryan 1-1 0.0 0
K. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/13 34/35
B. Moehring 1/1 46 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 41.6 0
O. White 4 36.3 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 24.7 33 0
M. Perry 2 24.5 33 0
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Maloy 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 8.2 4 0
J. Springer 2 4.0 4 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 61 0 0 101.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 956 6 3 157.9
K. Hopkins Jr. 4/9 61 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
197 847 12
K. Hopkins Jr. 18 64 2 17
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
210 885 14
D. Woolfolk 16 62 0 18
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 320 0
K. Walker 5 56 0 51
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 271 2
A. Davidson 6 31 0 22
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 45 0
M. Hancock 1 8 0 8
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 298 4
C. Slomka 1 1 0 1
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 159 1
J. Asberry 2 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 170 1
K. Walker 2 30 0 25
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 0
G. Coates 1 17 0 17
Z. Boobas 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
Z. Boobas 1 14 0 14
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 197 3
J. Asberry 0 0 0 0
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 1
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
J. McClinton 8-1 0.0 1
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. West 5-1 0.0 0
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 5-1 0.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Nachtigal 5-3 0.0 0
C. Ramirez 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Ramirez 4-1 0.0 0
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Gibson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Brinson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Brinson 3-0 1.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Riley 3-0 0.0 0
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
W. Oyetuga 2-5 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 1-0 0.0 0
E. Patterson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Patterson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Covington 0-1 0.0 0
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 3 0.0
M. Reynolds 0-1 0.0 1
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Wright 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/9 36/36
J. Abercrombie 1/2 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 43.2 1
N. Schrage 4 39.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.2 23 0
K. Walker 1 23.0 23 0
S. McCoy 17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.5 15 0
S. McCoy 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 10.9 3 0
M. Reynolds 2 2.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 ARMY 35 3:01 8 15 Punt
7:28 NAVY 35 2:14 6 14 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 NAVY 20 1:28 3 7 Punt
8:04 NAVY 15 2:56 6 13 Punt
0:52 NAVY 31 0:07 2 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 ARMY 35 0:00 4 15 Punt
4:38 ARMY 35 2:36 7 12 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 41 3:20 8 56 Fumble
9:13 ARMY 48 2:00 4 48 TD
4:56 NAVY 34 1:39 5 44 Fumble
1:28 ARMY 50 0:44 10 22 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 2:18 6 65 TD
9:33 ARMY 23 1:21 3 6 Punt
4:30 ARMY 33 3:48 13 51 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 ARMY 31 1:06 3 7 Punt
5:03 ARMY 35 3:27 7 34 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 ARMY 20 7:51 13 64 FG
1:44 ARMY 49 1:12 5 11 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 ARMY 3 1:29 3 9 Punt
7:10 NAVY 35 1:29 4 2 Punt
3:09 NAVY 22 1:41 6 22 TD
0:34 NAVY 35 0:05 2 21
