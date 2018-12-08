|
|
|SDST
|KENSAW
Jackrabbits survive Kennesaw State, gets NDSU rematch
(STATS) - South Dakota State, the team that might be best-equipped to challenge North Dakota State's FCS dynasty, will have its shot.
The fifth-seeded Jackrabbits got a pair of touchdowns from senior quarterback Taryn Christion to survive at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State 27-17 in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
It set up an all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Friday night as SDSU (10-2) will visit top-seeded North Dakota State (13-0), which is seeking its second straight and a record seventh FCS title since 2011.
In that time, coach John Stiegelmeier's Jackrabbits are the only team to beat NDSU twice - in the 2016 and '17 regular seasons - and they gave the Bison their closest game this season, 21-17 at the Fargodome on Sept. 29. The Bison, though, eliminated SDSU in the playoffs in 2012, '14 and '16.
"We love the rivalry, it's unbelievable," Stiegelmeier said after his program reached the semifinals for the second straight year. "We haven't gotten them in the playoffs yet - we've been close. So we're going to work hard this week and give them the best shot. It's a great rivalry in college football and we're appreciative to have that shot."
South Dakota State advanced in its first game against a Big South opponent. In a game played in heavy rain, the Jackrabbits never trailed, but the Owls (11-2) cut a 20-3 deficit after three quarters to 20-17 when backup quarterback David Daniel had both a touchdown run and pass in the final quarter. Daniel came off the bench in the second quarter after starter Chandler Burks left with an injury.
After Kennesaw State pulled with the field goal, SDSU answered back. Christion scored on a 15-yard run up the middle with 2:22 left, effectively clinching the win at 27-17.
Christion, the MVFC's all-time leader in total offense and passing yards, also connected on his conference-record 99th career touchdown pass - a 5-yarder to Adam Anderson to give SDSU the lead for good, 10-3 in the second quarter. Christion finished with 184 yards of total offense.
Pierre Strong Jr.'s 9-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 17-3 by halftime. He finished with 18 carries for 112 yards.
Kennesaw State had its 15-game home winning streak end in a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals. The Owls, who run a triple-option offense, outgained SDSU 418-308, including 312 yards on the ground. David gained 159 yards of total offense.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|308
|418
|Total Plays
|54
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|312
|Rush Attempts
|36
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|9-71
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|3-30.3
|Return Yards
|114
|88
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-114
|4-91
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1--1
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/3
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|312
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|12/18
|147
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|18
|112
|1
|23
|
T. Christion 3 QB
|T. Christion
|9
|37
|1
|15
|
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
A. Wickersham 26 LB
|A. Wickersham
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|72
|0
|33
|
K. Hart 83 TE
|K. Hart
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Kunz 88 TE
|B. Kunz
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
I. Hill 84 WR
|I. Hill
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Anderson 80 WR
|A. Anderson
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
|E. Kleinschmit
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ward 91 DT
|X. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Backhaus 12 LB
|L. Backhaus
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Vinatieri 4 K
|C. Vinatieri
|2/2
|24
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hale 49 P
|B. Hale
|4
|43.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|34.3
|48
|0
|
A. Smenda 34 DE
|A. Smenda
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harris 18 CB
|M. Harris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|8
|92
|0
|36
|
J. McKenzie 4 RB
|J. McKenzie
|13
|73
|0
|12
|
D. David 2 QB
|D. David
|13
|65
|1
|26
|
C. Burks 3 QB
|C. Burks
|7
|34
|0
|10
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|7
|26
|0
|22
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Glover 48 LB
|K. Glover
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Hancock 19 WR
|K. Hancock
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|2
|45
|0
|38
|
J. McKenzie 4 RB
|J. McKenzie
|2
|31
|1
|19
|
J. Sumpter 15 WR
|J. Sumpter
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
X. Harper 16 WR
|X. Harper
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 42 LB
|B. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mason 20 DB
|C. Mason
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Thompson 86 K
|J. Thompson
|1/1
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Jones 89 K
|N. Jones
|3
|30.3
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|4
|22.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0