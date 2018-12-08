Drive Chart
Jackrabbits survive Kennesaw State, gets NDSU rematch

  • Dec 08, 2018

(STATS) - South Dakota State, the team that might be best-equipped to challenge North Dakota State's FCS dynasty, will have its shot.

The fifth-seeded Jackrabbits got a pair of touchdowns from senior quarterback Taryn Christion to survive at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State 27-17 in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

It set up an all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Friday night as SDSU (10-2) will visit top-seeded North Dakota State (13-0), which is seeking its second straight and a record seventh FCS title since 2011.

In that time, coach John Stiegelmeier's Jackrabbits are the only team to beat NDSU twice - in the 2016 and '17 regular seasons - and they gave the Bison their closest game this season, 21-17 at the Fargodome on Sept. 29. The Bison, though, eliminated SDSU in the playoffs in 2012, '14 and '16.

"We love the rivalry, it's unbelievable," Stiegelmeier said after his program reached the semifinals for the second straight year. "We haven't gotten them in the playoffs yet - we've been close. So we're going to work hard this week and give them the best shot. It's a great rivalry in college football and we're appreciative to have that shot."

South Dakota State advanced in its first game against a Big South opponent. In a game played in heavy rain, the Jackrabbits never trailed, but the Owls (11-2) cut a 20-3 deficit after three quarters to 20-17 when backup quarterback David Daniel had both a touchdown run and pass in the final quarter. Daniel came off the bench in the second quarter after starter Chandler Burks left with an injury.

After Kennesaw State pulled with the field goal, SDSU answered back. Christion scored on a 15-yard run up the middle with 2:22 left, effectively clinching the win at 27-17.

Christion, the MVFC's all-time leader in total offense and passing yards, also connected on his conference-record 99th career touchdown pass - a 5-yarder to Adam Anderson to give SDSU the lead for good, 10-3 in the second quarter. Christion finished with 184 yards of total offense.

Pierre Strong Jr.'s 9-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 17-3 by halftime. He finished with 18 carries for 112 yards.

Kennesaw State had its 15-game home winning streak end in a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals. The Owls, who run a triple-option offense, outgained SDSU 418-308, including 312 yards on the ground. David gained 159 yards of total offense.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:22
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 2:27
3-T.Christion runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:15
pos
26
17
Point After TD 6:42
86-J.Thompson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 6:45
2-D.David runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
96
yds
04:16
pos
20
16
Point After TD 14:29
86-J.Thompson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 14:36
2-D.David complete to 4-J.McKenzie. 4-J.McKenzie runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
02:19
pos
20
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:04
4-C.Vinatieri 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:55
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 2:30
20-P.Strong runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
04:19
pos
16
3
Point After TD 12:21
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 12:25
3-T.Christion complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
01:29
pos
9
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:40
86-J.Thompson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
37
yds
02:11
pos
3
3
Field Goal 4:55
4-C.Vinatieri 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
28
yds
01:53
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 23
Rushing 9 16
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 308 418
Total Plays 54 64
Avg Gain 5.7 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 161 312
Rush Attempts 36 52
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.0
Net Yards Passing 147 106
Comp. - Att. 12-18 6-12
Yards Per Pass 8.2 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-64 9-71
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 5-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 3-30.3
Return Yards 114 88
Punts - Returns 1-0 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-114 4-91
Int. - Returns 1-0 1--1
Kicking 5/5 3/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jackrabbits 10-2 3143727
Owls 11-2 3001417
Fifth Third Bank Stadium Kennesaw, GA
 147 PASS YDS 106
161 RUSH YDS 312
308 TOTAL YDS 418
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 147 1 1 142.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2840 30 7 162.6
T. Christion 12/18 147 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 981 10
P. Strong Jr. 18 112 1 23
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 301 6
T. Christion 9 37 1 15
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 630 10
M. Daniel 4 13 0 6
A. Wickersham 26 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Wickersham 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 1243 16
C. Johnson 4 72 0 33
K. Hart 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 0
K. Hart 1 40 0 40
B. Kunz 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 333 2
B. Kunz 3 22 0 13
I. Hill 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
I. Hill 1 12 0 12
A. Anderson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 702 7
A. Anderson 1 5 1 5
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 1
P. Strong Jr. 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Kleinschmit 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Kleinschmit 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rozeboom 1-0 0.0 0
X. Ward 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
L. Backhaus 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Backhaus 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
14/21 63/68
C. Vinatieri 2/2 24 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hale 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 42.8 2
B. Hale 4 43.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 34.3 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 28.4 48 0
C. Johnson 3 34.3 48 0
A. Smenda 34 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 11 0
A. Smenda 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Harris 18 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 3.2 0 0
M. Harris 1 0.0 0 0
Owls
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. David 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 94 1 1 129.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 201 2 1 210.6
D. David 5/11 94 1 1
C. Burks 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 1043 10 6 150.1
C. Burks 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Holland 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 949 9
D. Holland 8 92 0 36
J. McKenzie 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 488 1
J. McKenzie 13 73 0 12
D. David 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 179 5
D. David 13 65 1 26
C. Burks 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 905 29
C. Burks 7 34 0 10
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 576 5
S. Terry 7 26 0 22
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 241 1
I. Foster 1 21 0 21
K. Glover 48 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 287 1
K. Glover 1 4 0 4
K. Hancock 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Hancock 1 3 0 3
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 205 2
T. Reed 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
I. Foster 2 45 0 38
J. McKenzie 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 1
J. McKenzie 2 31 1 19
J. Sumpter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 316 4
J. Sumpter 1 24 0 24
X. Harper 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
X. Harper 1 6 0 6
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 215 1
S. Terry 0 0 0 0
D. Holland 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 182 2
D. Holland 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Armstrong 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Armstrong 1-0 1.0 0
C. Mason 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Mason 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Thompson 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/11 67/67
J. Thompson 1/1 20 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Jones 89 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 30.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 40.5 1
N. Jones 3 30.3 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Holland 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 33.6 26 1
D. Holland 4 22.8 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 8.2 0 0
I. Foster 2 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENSAW 35 0:22 4 -12 INT
8:56 SDST 32 1:50 4 -1 Punt
6:48 KENSAW 35 1:53 4 28 FG
2:01 KENSAW 35 1:29 11 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:49 SDST 32 4:19 9 68 TD
1:39 SDST 37 0:31 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 SDST 13 2:48 5 18 Punt
5:59 SDST 46 2:55 6 48 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 KENSAW 35 2:39 6 16 Punt
6:42 KENSAW 35 4:15 10 65 TD
1:33 KENSAW 44 0:43 4 -18
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 KENSAW 23 4:22 10 45 Downs
6:57 KENSAW 26 0:00 1 9 Fumble
4:51 SDST 35 2:11 8 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 SDST 35 5:11 12 43 Downs
2:26 SDST 35 0:38 5 35 Punt
1:01 KENSAW 14 0:08 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 SDST 35 0:00 11 50 Punt
7:15 KENSAW 24 1:09 3 -1 Punt
2:21 SDST 35 2:19 9 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 KENSAW 9 4:16 10 91 TD
2:22 SDST 35 0:39 8 21 INT
