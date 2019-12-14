|
|
|AP
|MTST
Ifanse leads Montana State into FCS semis with 24-10 win
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Isaiah Ifanse ran for 196 yards and a touchdown and passed for a touchdown to lead Montana State to a 24-10 win over Austin Peay in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.
The fifth-seeded Bobcats (11-3) will next take on the winner of Saturday's game between Illinois State and defending champion North Dakota State.
''Sometimes you just tip your hat to your opponent,'' Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth said. ''They're an outstanding football team with outstanding fans and an outstanding defense.''
The Bobcats sacked JaVaughn Craig four times, the last when Derek Marks strip-sacked Craig and Bryce Sterk scooped up the ball and rumbled to the APSU 11 with 1:07 to play.
''They're a dangerous team with their plus-one quarterback run game, but once it became a drop-back game that was to our advantage,'' MSU coach Jeff Choate said.
Ifanse broke loose on the third play of the game, racing 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Late in the third quarter, he took the snap out of the Wildcat formation and threw a jump pass to defensive tackle Jason Scrempos, who was lined up at tight end, giving MSU a 24-3 lead.
MSU's Brayden Konkol intercepted a JaVaughn Craig pass on the Governors' first possession of the second half. The Bobcats drove 57 yards for a touchdown when Tucker Rovig hit Kevin Kassis in the back corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score.
MSU held APSU (11-4) to no first downs in the first quarter and just three through the first three quarters. The Governors had just 18 yards on 19 carries.
''Our front seven is so good,'' MSU safety Brayden Konkol said. ''It almost gets boring playing safety.''
Rovig finished 13-of-20 passing with one touchdown and 114 yards. Logan Jones had 59 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Craig was 18-of-37 passing with 173 yards and two interceptions. He tossed a 76-yard touchdown to DeAngel Wilson in the third quarter.
TAKEAWAY
The win advances the Bobcats to the semifinals for the first time since 1984, which is the last year they won a national title.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|16
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|167
|386
|Total Plays
|57
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|279
|Rush Attempts
|19
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-93
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.6
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|24
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|279
|
|
|167
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ke. Williams 5 RB
|Ke. Williams
|7
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Momodu 4 RB
|P. Momodu
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Craig 3 QB
|J. Craig
|10
|-17
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|10
|6
|118
|1
|76
|
J. Alexander 17 WR
|J. Alexander
|5
|4
|48
|0
|24
|
G. Soumare 10 WR
|G. Soumare
|5
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
Ke. Williams 5 RB
|Ke. Williams
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
K. Goulbourne 7 WR
|K. Goulbourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|7
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Walker 10 LB
|P. Walker
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 26 DB
|J. Bryant
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 DB
|I. Norman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 2 DB
|J. Edwards
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 90 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DL
|M. Gayle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 89 DL
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
|S. Whittinghill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Francis 1 DB
|E. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 92 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 22 DB
|T. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sutton 9 DL
|K. Sutton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 7 DB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Betten 43 LS
|L. Betten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 44 DL
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Soumare 10 WR
|G. Soumare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Birchfield 37 K
|L. Birchfield
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Stuart 39 P
|D. Stuart
|7
|38.6
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Alexander 17 WR
|J. Alexander
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Rovig 12 QB
|T. Rovig
|13/20
|114
|1
|0
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|1/1
|-9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|26
|196
|1
|60
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|13
|59
|0
|9
|
T. Rovig 12 QB
|T. Rovig
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
L. Sumner 24 RB
|L. Sumner
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steel 3 WR
|C. Steel
|2
|2
|36
|0
|30
|
K. Kassis 85 WR
|K. Kassis
|5
|4
|24
|1
|10
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|4
|4
|21
|0
|24
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|6
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
M. Estes 82 WR
|M. Estes
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Scrempos 97 DL
|J. Scrempos
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Sumner 24 RB
|L. Sumner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hadley 9 TE
|J. Hadley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. O'Reilly 47 LB
|C. O'Reilly
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marks 95 DL
|D. Marks
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alleyne 5 S
|J. Alleyne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 58 LB
|J. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 7 S
|J. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okada 14 CB
|T. Okada
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 2 CB
|T. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Konkol 41 S
|B. Konkol
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Washington 27 CB
|D. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scrempos 97 DL
|J. Scrempos
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sterk 37 DE
|B. Sterk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Benson 50 DT
|C. Benson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 44 LB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Price Jr. 8 CB
|L. Price Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ferriter 99 DE
|M. Ferriter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bailey 23 K
|T. Bailey
|1/3
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Padmos 40 P
|J. Padmos
|4
|39.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 25-C.Phillips kicks 56 yards from APY 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 31 for 22 yards (9-K.Sutton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 31(14:55 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to MOS 37 for 6 yards (10-P.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTST 37(14:21 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to MOS 40 for 3 yards.
|+60 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTST 40(13:49 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(13:38 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(13:30 - 1st) Team penalty on APY Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at APY 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - AP 13(13:30 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - AP 13(13:27 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - AP 13(13:23 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 38 yards from APY 13 to MOS 49 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
MTST
Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 49(13:16 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to APY 42 for 9 yards (8-I.Norman22-T.Taylor).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTST 42(12:56 - 1st) 10-T.Jonsen to APY 44 for -2 yards (8-I.Norman22-T.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTST 42(12:20 - 1st) 10-T.Jonsen to APY 43 FUMBLES (22-T.Taylor). 8-I.Norman to APY 43 for no gain.
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AP 43(12:20 - 1st) Team penalty on APY False start 5 yards enforced at APY 43. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - AP 38(12:20 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 10-G.Soumare. 10-G.Soumare to APY 50 for 12 yards (2-T.Thomas58-J.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AP 50(11:50 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to MOS 48 for 2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AP 48(11:09 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to APY 49 for -3 yards (95-D.Marks).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AP 49(10:26 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 43 yards from APY 49 to MOS 8 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
MTST
Bobcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 8(10:19 - 1st) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 9 for 1 yard (1-E.Francis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MTST 9(9:46 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis. Team penalty on APY Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MOS 9. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 24(9:38 - 1st) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 30 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman10-G.Soumare).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTST 30(9:12 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 31 for 1 yard (91-M.Gayle).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTST 31(8:37 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to MOS 28 for -3 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTST 28(8:03 - 1st) 40-J.Padmos punts 46 yards from MOS 28. 11-D.Wilson to APY 28 FUMBLES. 11-D.Wilson to APY 28 for no gain.
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AP 28(7:51 - 1st) 3-J.Craig sacked at APY 17 for -11 yards (2-T.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 21 - AP 17(7:08 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to APY 20 for 3 yards (50-C.Benson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - AP 20(6:30 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - AP 20(6:24 - 1st) Penalty on APY 6-E.Shepard False start 5 yards enforced at APY 20. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - AP 15(6:23 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 35 yards from APY 15 out of bounds at the APY 50.
MTST
Bobcats
- FG (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 50(6:16 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 82-M.Estes. 82-M.Estes to APY 45 for 5 yards (48-S.Whittinghill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTST 45(5:39 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to APY 39 for 6 yards (10-P.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 39(5:06 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to APY 30 for 9 yards (13-K.Jackson22-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MTST 30(4:49 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to APY 30 for no gain (13-K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTST 30(4:08 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 28 for 2 yards (10-P.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 28(3:34 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 30 for -2 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MTST 30(2:58 - 1st) Penalty on MOS 28-L.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MTST 35(2:38 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 24-L.Sumner.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - MTST 35(2:33 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig to APY 27 for 8 yards (10-P.Walker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MTST 27(2:00 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(1:52 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 26 for 1 yard (47-C.O'Reilly).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - AP 26(1:18 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 23 for -3 yards (95-D.Marks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - AP 23(0:33 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AP 23(0:26 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 44 yards from APY 23 out of bounds at the MOS 33.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (14 plays, 74 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 33(0:16 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 42 for 25 yards (13-K.Jackson). Penalty on MOS 59-Z.Redd Holding 10 yards enforced at MOS 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - MTST 23(0:08 - 1st) Penalty on APY 13-K.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOS 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 38(15:00 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 38 for no gain (10-P.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 38(14:28 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 42 for 4 yards (10-P.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MTST 42(13:46 - 2nd) Penalty on MOS 51-T.Tuiasosopo False start 5 yards enforced at MOS 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - MTST 37(13:30 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 49 for 12 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 49(12:58 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to APY 8 for 43 yards (7-R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 49(12:39 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 49(12:39 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to APY 46 for 5 yards (8-I.Norman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTST 46(12:03 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to APY 40 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(11:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 45-D.Snell. 45-D.Snell to APY 21 for 19 yards (18-J.McDonald). Team penalty on MOS Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at APY 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MTST 45(11:06 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 40 for 5 yards (43-L.Betten).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 40(10:29 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to APY 38 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTST 38(10:06 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig to APY 36 for 2 yards (89-J.Martin48-S.Whittinghill).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTST 36(9:20 - 2nd) 40-J.Padmos punts 36 yards from APY 36 to APY End Zone. touchback.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(9:11 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 20(8:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 10-G.Soumare. 10-G.Soumare to APY 29 for 9 yards (14-T.Okada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AP 29(8:03 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AP 29(7:56 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 37 yards from APY 29 to MOS 34 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 34(7:50 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to MOS 29 for -5 yards. Penalty on MOS 3-C.Steel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOS 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - MTST 19(7:29 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig to MOS 23 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - MTST 23(7:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 3-C.Steel. 3-C.Steel to MOS 29 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MTST 29(6:19 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MTST 29(6:12 - 2nd) 40-J.Padmos punts 44 yards from MOS 29. 11-D.Wilson to APY 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Jonsen).
AP
Governors
- FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(6:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 46 for 15 yards (5-A.Alleyne).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 46(5:32 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to MOS 47 for 7 yards (27-D.Washington14-T.Okada).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - AP 47(4:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to MOS 31 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(4:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to MOS 26 for 5 yards (5-A.Alleyne99-M.Ferriter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AP 26(3:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to MOS 24 for 2 yards (47-C.O'Reilly37-B.Sterk).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 24(3:01 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to MOS 22 for 2 yards (41-B.Konkol).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - AP 22(2:23 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to MOS 17 for 5 yards (95-D.Marks).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 17(1:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to MOS 20 for -3 yards (58-J.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - AP 20(1:14 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to MOS 16 for 4 yards (37-B.Sterk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AP 16(1:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - AP 16(1:00 - 2nd) 37-L.Birchfield 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTST
Bobcats
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to MOS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(0:56 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 30 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTST 30(0:52 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 32 for 2 yards (90-J.Whiteside).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTST 32(0:12 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 38 for 6 yards (10-P.Walker).
AP
Governors
- Interception (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 59 yards from MOS 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 24 for 18 yards (41-B.Konkol).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 24(14:54 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to APY 26 for 2 yards (7-J.Henderson). Penalty on MOS 7-J.Henderson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APY 26.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - AP 41(14:30 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-B.Konkol at MOS 43. 41-B.Konkol to MOS 43 for no gain.
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 43(14:23 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 43 for no gain (9-K.Sutton). Penalty on MOS 76-L.Kidd Holding 10 yards enforced at MOS 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - MTST 33(14:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig to MOS 37 for 4 yards (90-J.Whiteside).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MTST 37(13:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - MTST 37(13:05 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 48 for 15 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|+38 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTST 48(12:45 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 10 for 38 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 10(12:08 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Hadley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 10(12:02 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to APY 5 for 5 yards (48-S.Whittinghill).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTST 5(11:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(11:14 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to APY 26 for 1 yard (95-D.Marks).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AP 26(10:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to APY 22 for -4 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - AP 22(10:01 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - AP 22(9:55 - 3rd) 39-D.Stuart punts 41 yards from APY 22 to MOS 37 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (12 plays, 63 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 37(9:47 - 3rd) 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 39 for 2 yards (26-J.Bryant90-J.Whiteside).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MTST 39(9:14 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 40 for 1 yard (26-J.Bryant18-J.McDonald). Penalty on MOS 10-T.Jonsen Holding 10 yards enforced at MOS 39. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 18 - MTST 29(8:50 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to APY 47 for 24 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 47(8:23 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 42 for 5 yards (10-P.Walker26-J.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTST 42(7:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTST 42(7:36 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to APY 32 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 32(7:21 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 31 for 1 yard (18-J.McDonald).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTST 31(6:45 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 25 for 6 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTST 25(5:59 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 6 for 19 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - MTST 6(5:34 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 3 for 3 yards (7-R.Davis18-J.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTST 3(4:52 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 2 for 1 yard (18-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTST 2(4:12 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse complete to 97-J.Scrempos. 97-J.Scrempos runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:08 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 40 yards from MOS 35 to APY 25 fair catch by 17-J.Alexander.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(4:08 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(4:01 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 22 for -3 yards (14-T.Okada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - AP 22(3:19 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+24 YD
|
4 & 13 - AP 22(3:12 - 3rd) 39-D.Stuart complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to APY 46 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 46(2:36 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 46(2:29 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to APY 43 for -3 yards (58-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - AP 43(1:50 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 10-G.Soumare.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - AP 43(1:43 - 3rd) 39-D.Stuart punts 32 yards from APY 43 to MOS 25 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
MTST
Bobcats
- Missed FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(1:36 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 33 for 8 yards (10-P.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTST 33(1:17 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 37 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 37(1:06 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 3-C.Steel. 3-C.Steel to APY 33 for 30 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 33(0:58 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to APY 27 for 6 yards (18-J.McDonald). Team penalty on APY 12 players 6 yards enforced at APY 33. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 4 - MTST 27(0:40 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 22 for 5 yards (2-J.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 22(0:14 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Moore).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTST 20(15:00 - 4th) 10-T.Jonsen complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to APY 29 for -9 yards (2-J.Edwards10-P.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - MTST 29(14:50 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 24 for 5 yards (10-P.Walker).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - MTST 24(13:40 - 4th) 23-T.Bailey 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) 25-C.Phillips kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to MOS End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(13:11 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 34 for 9 yards (2-J.Edwards18-J.McDonald).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTST 34(12:54 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 40 for 6 yards (89-J.Martin26-J.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(12:26 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 44 for 4 yards (10-P.Walker9-K.Sutton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTST 44(11:45 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to MOS 45 for 1 yard (18-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTST 45(11:09 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTST 45(11:04 - 4th) 40-J.Padmos punts 33 yards from MOS 45 Downed at the APY 22.
AP
Governors
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 22(10:51 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 34 for 12 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 34(10:31 - 4th) 5-K.Williams to APY 37 for 3 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AP 37(10:07 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Alexander.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 37(10:02 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 10-G.Soumare. 10-G.Soumare to APY 49 for 12 yards (8-L.Price27-D.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 49(9:50 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to MOS 49 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AP 49(9:35 - 4th) 3-J.Craig to MOS 46 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - AP 46(9:03 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to MOS 47 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - AP 47(8:15 - 4th) Team penalty on APY False start 5 yards enforced at MOS 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - AP 48(8:15 - 4th) 39-D.Stuart punts 41 yards from APY 48 to MOS 11 fair catch by 3-C.Steel. Penalty on MOS 96-A.Williams Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at APY 48. No Play.
AP
Governors
- Interception (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AP 37(8:07 - 4th) 3-J.Craig sacked at MOS 44 for -7 yards (97-J.Scrempos).
|Int
|
2 & 17 - AP 44(7:27 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Thomas at MOS 30. 2-T.Thomas to MOS 32 for 2 yards (10-G.Soumare). Penalty on APY 10-G.Soumare Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MOS 32.
MTST
Bobcats
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 47(7:00 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 49 for 2 yards (44-J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTST 49(6:32 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to APY 46 for 5 yards (10-P.Walker26-J.Bryant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTST 46(5:56 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to APY 44 for 2 yards (9-K.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MTST 44(5:39 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 44 for no gain (90-J.Whiteside).
AP
Governors
- Downs (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 44(5:32 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 44 for no gain (47-C.O'Reilly).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 44(4:54 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 45 for 1 yard (27-D.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - AP 45(4:34 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 50 for 5 yards (41-B.Konkol).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - AP 50(4:23 - 4th) Penalty on APY 63-B.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APY 50. No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 19 - AP 35(4:08 - 4th) 3-J.Craig sacked at APY 25 for -10 yards (44-D.Hardy).
MTST
Bobcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(4:01 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 24 for 1 yard (18-J.McDonald17-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTST 24(3:19 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 22 for 2 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTST 22(2:35 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to APY 20 for 2 yards (2-J.Edwards).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MTST 20(2:25 - 4th) 23-T.Bailey 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
AP
Governors
- Fumble (6 plays, 69 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(2:21 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to APY 23 for 3 yards (5-A.Alleyne).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 23(1:57 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to APY 45 for 22 yards (7-J.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 45(1:44 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 10-G.Soumare.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 45(1:38 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Goulbourne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 45(1:31 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - AP 45(1:25 - 4th) 3-J.Craig sacked at MOS 41 for 14 yards FUMBLES (27-D.Washington). 37-B.Sterk to APY 11 for 48 yards.