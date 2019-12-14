|
|
|ILST
|NDST
NDSU gets past Illinois State 9-3 to reach FCS semifinals
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Griffin Crosa kicked three second-quarter field goals and North Dakota State's defense did the rest as the defending national champion Bison beat Illinois State 9-3 in an FCS quarterfinal on Saturday.
The top-seeded Bison (14-0) will host No. 5 seed Montana State next week in the semifinals after posting their 35th consecutive victory, extending their own FCS record and tying them for fifth all-time among all Division I programs. They have won seven of the last eight FCS championships including the last two.
The Bison held the unseeded Redbirds (10-5) to three points for the second time this season, having beaten Illinois State 37-3 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game in Fargo on Oct. 5.
This time the Redbirds defense kept the game close, allowing only Crosa's field goals of 38, 33 and 22 yards on consecutive possessions for a 9-0 halftime lead.
Illinois State's only points came from Sam Fenlason's 27-yard field goal after a 70-yard drive. The Redbirds reached Bison territory only one other time.
Trey Lance was 10-of-21 passing for 135 yards and rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries for North Dakota State. Christian Watson had 102 yards receiving by halftime but made only one more catch and finished with 107 yards.
James Robinson, who rushed for over 200 yards in the Redbirds' two playoff victories, finished with 94 yards on 24 carries while Bruce Jefferson added 58 on 11. North Dakota State was outrushed 160-138, the first time that has happened since Nov. 4, 2017 - which was also its last loss, 33-21 to South Dakota State.
The Redbirds, who came in averaging only 116.6 yards passing per game, saw Jefferson go 3 for 8 for 34 yards with an interception by Michael Tutsie. The Bison had a 263-194 edge in total yards offense.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|15
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|184
|251
|Total Plays
|48
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|128
|Rush Attempts
|40
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|24
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|3-8
|10-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.5
|6-38.8
|Return Yards
|23
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-21
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|24
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|184
|TOTAL YDS
|251
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Jefferson 5 QB
|B. Jefferson
|3/8
|34
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
|J. Robinson
|24
|94
|0
|30
|
B. Jefferson 5 QB
|B. Jefferson
|11
|58
|0
|0
|
P. Brown 22 RB
|P. Brown
|4
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Hatfield 17 S
|T. Hatfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Nagel 2 WR
|A. Nagel
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Edgar 4 WR
|A. Edgar
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Haley 13 WR
|B. Haley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woods 9 DB
|C. Woods
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Draka 42 LB
|D. Draka
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vandenburgh 5 LB
|Z. Vandenburgh
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McKnight 8 DE
|R. McKnight
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. DeForest 50 LB
|T. DeForest
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 6 LB
|T. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Uphoff 24 DB
|C. Uphoff
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 96 DL
|J. Powell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 99 DL
|J. Ridgeway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 47 LB
|D. Washington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewan 94 DL
|J. Lewan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kirk 14 DB
|L. Kirk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Podkulski 90 DL
|S. Podkulski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mends 31 LB
|A. Mends
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Fenlason 36 K
|S. Fenlason
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bohlken 41 K
|J. Bohlken
|6
|42.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. DeForest 35 DB
|S. DeForest
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|10/21
|135
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|8
|49
|0
|35
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|11
|41
|0
|19
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|12
|24
|0
|6
|
K. Johnson 24 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|8
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|12
|7
|107
|0
|55
|
C. Jacob 89 WR
|C. Jacob
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Kepouros 19 WR
|J. Kepouros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Voyen 80 WR
|A. Voyen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Cox 42 LB
|Ja. Cox
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hankey 52 LB
|J. Hankey
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tutsie 25 S
|M. Tutsie
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Darnell 92 DT
|J. Darnell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Biegler 98 DT
|M. Biegler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ching 94 DT
|C. Ching
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Waege 99 DE
|S. Waege
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Pierce 90 DE
|T. Pierce
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bridges 9 CB
|M. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCormick 93 DE
|L. McCormick
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 14 CB
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Karcz 53 DT
|C. Karcz
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Talbert 33 CB
|D. Talbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaczor 26 S
|J. Kaczor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tucker 60 DT
|L. Tucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mercadel 55 LB
|A. Mercadel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Crosa 36 K
|G. Crosa
|3/3
|38
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|6
|38.8
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|2
|15.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Heit 84 WR
|T. Heit
|2
|13.5
|19
|0
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35. 9-C.Woods to ILS 19 for 19 yards (20-J.Wlordarcyzk).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 19(14:56 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey53-C.Karcz).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILST 22(14:15 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 36 for 14 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 36(13:39 - 1st) 22-P.Brown to ILS 37 for 1 yard (98-M.Biegler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILST 37(13:00 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 44 for 7 yards (99-S.Waege).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ILST 44(12:19 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Haley.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ILST 44(12:14 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 36 yards from ILS 44 to NDS 20 fair catch by 84-T.Heit.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (7 plays, 47 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 20(12:08 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to ILS 45 for 35 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(11:29 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to ILS 47 for -2 yards (42-D.Draka).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NDST 47(10:45 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 89-C.Jacob. 89-C.Jacob to ILS 43 for 4 yards (9-C.Woods).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - NDST 43(10:05 - 1st) 5-T.Lance scrambles to ILS 34 for 9 yards (42-D.Draka).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 34(9:24 - 1st) 4-D.Williams to ILS 34 for no gain (99-J.Ridgeway).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 34(8:48 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to ILS 33 for 1 yard (99-J.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NDST 33(8:48 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 11-P.Sproles.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NDST 33(7:56 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner punts 29 yards from ILS 33 to the ILS 4 downed by 42-J.Cox.
ILST
Redbirds
- Downs (9 plays, 56 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 4(7:48 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 10 for 6 yards (6-J.Hendricks42-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILST 10(7:09 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 12 for 2 yards (92-J.Darnell52-J.Hankey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILST 12(6:24 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 16 for 4 yards (25-M.Tutsie92-J.Darnell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILST 16(5:51 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar. Penalty on NDS 98-M.Biegler Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 16. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILST 21(5:45 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson pushed ob at NDS 49 for 30 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 49(5:04 - 1st) 22-P.Brown to NDS 47 for 2 yards (99-S.Waege).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILST 47(4:20 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to NDS 44 for 3 yards (92-J.Darnell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILST 44(3:38 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to NDS 40 for 4 yards (53-C.Karcz).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ILST 40(3:18 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to NDS 40 for no gain (52-J.Hankey20-J.Wlordarcyzk). Team penalty on ILS Illegal motion declined.
NDST
Bison
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 40(3:14 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 40 for no gain (94-J.Lewan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 40(2:41 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 44 for 4 yards (42-D.Draka50-T.DeForest).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NDST 44(1:59 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 43 for 13 yards (9-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 43(1:27 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 43(1:19 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 89-C.Jacob. 89-C.Jacob to ILS 23 for 20 yards (3-D.Taylor14-L.Kirk).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 23(0:48 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to ILS 21 for 2 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 21(0:08 - 1st) 4-D.Williams to ILS 27 for -6 yards (47-D.Washington).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - NDST 27(15:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to ILS 20 for 7 yards (42-D.Draka).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NDST 20(14:27 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to ILS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 25(14:23 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 27 for 2 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILST 27(13:45 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 28 for 1 yard (98-M.Biegler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILST 28(13:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 33 for 5 yards (6-J.Hendricks60-L.Tucker).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ILST 33(12:29 - 2nd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 51 yards from ILS 33. 84-T.Heit to NDS 35 for 19 yards (42-D.Draka).
NDST
Bison
- FG (4 plays, 50 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 35(12:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 10 for 55 yards (9-C.Woods). Penalty on ILS 9-C.Woods Pass interference declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 10(11:59 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to ILS 5 for 5 yards (99-J.Ridgeway).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NDST 5(11:21 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to ILS 10 FUMBLES. 5-T.Lance to ILS 10 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NDST 10(10:38 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance sacked at ILS 15 for -5 yards (90-S.Podkulski).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - NDST 15(10:04 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa kicks 40 yards from NDS 35 to ILS 25 fair catch by 24-C.Uphoff.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 25(10:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 30 for 5 yards (33-D.Talbert93-L.McCormick).
|-14 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILST 30(9:21 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 16 for -14 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - ILST 16(8:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 23 for 7 yards (14-J.Hayes52-J.Hankey).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILST 23(8:03 - 2nd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 50 yards from ILS 23 to the NDS 27 downed by 7-P.Jones.
NDST
Bison
- FG (16 plays, 69 yards, 7:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 27(7:50 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 30 for 3 yards (50-T.DeForest).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 30(7:13 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to NDS 35 for 5 yards (6-T.Clark3-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - NDST 35(6:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 46 for 19 yards (50-T.DeForest).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 46(5:53 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to ILS 41 for 5 yards (24-C.Uphoff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NDST 41(5:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 82-B.Ellefson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NDST 41(5:04 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 34 for 7 yards (9-C.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 34(4:32 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to ILS 31 for 3 yards (94-J.Lewan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 31(3:53 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Taylor94-J.Lewan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NDST 28(3:11 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to ILS 24 for 4 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 24(2:33 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 24(2:26 - 2nd) 24-K.Johnson to ILS 15 for 9 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NDST 15(1:43 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to ILS 15 for no gain (24-C.Uphoff).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - NDST 15(1:15 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to ILS 9 for 6 yards (50-T.DeForest).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - NDST 9(0:47 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to ILS 6 for 3 yards (42-D.Draka).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NDST 6(0:41 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to ILS 4 for 2 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NDST 4(0:35 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NDST 4(0:30 - 2nd) 36-G.Crosa 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILST
Redbirds
- Interception (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 49 yards from NDS 35. 24-C.Uphoff runs ob at ILS 18 for 2 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 18(0:26 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 34 for 16 yards (6-J.Hendricks52-J.Hankey).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ILST 34(0:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-M.Tutsie at NDS 40. 25-M.Tutsie to ILS 39 for 21 yards (25-J.Robinson).
NDST
Bison
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 52 yards from ILS 35. 1-C.Watson to NDS 35 for 22 yards (40-A.Bresnahan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 35(14:55 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 36 for 1 yard (96-J.Powell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NDST 36(14:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Voyen. Penalty on ILS 5-Z.Vandenburgh Holding 10 yards enforced at NDS 36. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 46(14:14 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance scrambles to ILS 42 for 12 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 42(13:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 42(13:35 - 3rd) 4-D.Williams to ILS 45 for -3 yards (96-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NDST 45(12:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NDST 45(12:48 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 44 yards from ILS 45 to the ILS 1 downed by 9-M.Bridges.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 1(12:39 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 5 for 4 yards (52-J.Hankey53-C.Karcz).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILST 5(12:04 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 7 for 2 yards (93-L.McCormick).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ILST 7(11:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on ILS False start 3 yards enforced at ILS 7. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ILST 4(11:01 - 3rd) Penalty on ILS 52-A.Solomon False start 2 yards enforced at ILS 4. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILST 2(10:43 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 5 for 3 yards (42-J.Cox53-C.Karcz).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILST 5(10:08 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 38 yards from ILS 5. 84-T.Heit to ILS 35 for 8 yards (56-K.Wilhoit).
NDST
Bison
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NDST 35(9:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance sacked at ILS 41 for -6 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - NDST 41(9:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 1-C.Watson. 1-C.Watson to ILS 36 for 5 yards (9-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NDST 36(8:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NDST 36(8:37 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 36 yards from ILS 36 to ILS End Zone. touchback.
ILST
Redbirds
- FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 20(8:29 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for 1 yard (25-M.Tutsie). Penalty on NDS 25-M.Tutsie Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ILS 21.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 36(8:10 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson pushed ob at ILS 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILST 43(7:45 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 49 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 49(7:14 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson pushed ob at NDS 43 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 43(6:32 - 3rd) 22-P.Brown to NDS 46 for -3 yards (94-C.Ching).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILST 46(5:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 2-A.Nagel. 2-A.Nagel to NDS 36 for 10 yards (9-M.Bridges).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 36(5:20 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to NDS 34 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey25-M.Tutsie).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILST 34(4:44 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to NDS 18 for 16 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 18(4:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson to NDS 17 for 1 yard (42-J.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILST 17(3:25 - 3rd) 22-P.Brown to NDS 12 for 5 yards (6-J.Hendricks25-M.Tutsie).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILST 12(2:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to NDS 10 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey93-L.McCormick).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ILST 10(2:06 - 3rd) 36-S.Fenlason 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 56 yards from ILS 35. 1-C.Watson to NDS 16 for 7 yards (26-J.Jackson). Penalty on NDS 26-J.Kaczor Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at NDS 16.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 8(2:02 - 3rd) Penalty on ILS 7-P.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NDS 8. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 23(1:56 - 3rd) 1-C.Watson to NDS 28 for 5 yards (24-C.Uphoff).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NDST 28(1:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 31 for 3 yards (3-D.Taylor55-B.Simon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NDST 31(0:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 33 for 2 yards (96-J.Powell55-B.Simon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 33(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on NDS 68-Z.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at NDS 33. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - NDST 28(15:00 - 4th) 5-T.Lance scrambles to NDS 47 for 19 yards (6-T.Clark47-D.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 47(14:22 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to ILS 50 for 3 yards (42-D.Draka).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NDST 50(13:43 - 4th) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Voyen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NDST 50(13:36 - 4th) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NDST 50(13:29 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner punts 33 yards from ILS 50 to ILS 17 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 17(13:23 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar to ILS 25 for 8 yards. Penalty on NDS 90-T.Pierce Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 25(12:55 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 26 for 1 yard (6-J.Hendricks52-J.Hankey).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - ILST 26(12:15 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 23 for -3 yards (99-S.Waege94-C.Ching).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILST 23(11:33 - 4th) 41-J.Bohlken punts 41 yards from ILS 23 to NDS 36 fair catch by 84-T.Heit.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 36(11:26 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 36 for no gain (9-C.Woods94-J.Lewan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NDST 36(10:52 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 36 for no gain (8-R.McKnight96-J.Powell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NDST 36(10:13 - 4th) 5-T.Lance scrambles to NDS 47 for 11 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 47(9:36 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 49 for 2 yards (8-R.McKnight31-A.Mends).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 49(8:58 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to ILS 49 for 2 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NDST 49(8:13 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to ILS 45 for 4 yards (50-T.DeForest55-B.Simon).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NDST 45(7:35 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner punts 45 yards from ILS 45 to ILS End Zone. touchback.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 20(7:27 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 25 for 5 yards (94-C.Ching).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILST 25(6:50 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 25 for no gain (52-J.Hankey93-L.McCormick).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILST 25(6:06 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson scrambles to ILS 46 for 21 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 46(5:24 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 49 for 3 yards (90-T.Pierce55-A.Mercadel).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ILST 49(4:38 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 40 for -9 yards (90-T.Pierce).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - ILST 40(4:10 - 4th) 17-T.Hatfield to ILS 43 for 3 yards (26-J.Kaczor99-S.Waege).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ILST 43(3:34 - 4th) 41-J.Bohlken punts 39 yards from ILS 43 Downed at the NDS 18.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 18(3:27 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 17 for -1 yard (6-T.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NDST 17(3:19 - 4th) 5-T.Lance pushed ob at NDS 17 for no gain (24-C.Uphoff47-D.Washington).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - NDST 17(3:09 - 4th) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson. Penalty on ILS 3-D.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NDS 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 32(3:00 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NDS 32 for no gain (47-D.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 32(2:20 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 35 for 3 yards (6-T.Clark14-L.Kirk).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NDST 35(2:12 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 34 for -1 yard (5-Z.Vandenburgh6-T.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NDST 34(1:30 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner punts 46 yards from NDS 34. 35-S.Deforest pushed ob at ILS 22 for 2 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
ILST
Redbirds
- Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILST 22(1:22 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILST 22(1:15 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson scrambles pushed ob at ILS 25 for 3 yards (42-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILST 25(1:08 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Haley.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - ILST 25(1:03 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Lombardi.