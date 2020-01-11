|
North Dakota State is FCS champ once again
FRISCO, Texas (Stats Perform) - It's easy to say North Dakota State winning another FCS national championship was fate, destiny, something supernatural.
But don't.
To help college football move toward the conclusion of its 150th season, North Dakota State beat James Madison 28-20 on Saturday while appropriately playing its 150th game of one of the greatest decades the sport has ever witnessed.
Quite frankly, the Bison have taken "dynasty" by the horns and not relied on magical powers; they are the power in the FCS and create the magic. To cap the 2019 season under first-year coach Matt Entz, the first FCS program to finish 16-0 made it three straight national titles and eight in the final nine seasons of the decade. Their record was a gaudy 137-13 (.913), including an FCS-record 37-game winning streak since 2017.
"Hard to believe," Entz said. "It probably won't sink in for a couple days yet. Maybe on the flight home. I know it will feel more real the minute I walk through these doors and go in the locker room and see these guys."
Redshirt freshman Trey Lance, fresh off winning the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award as national offensive player of the year, was named the championship game's most outstanding player. He set career highs with 30 carries for 166 rushing yards, including a 44-yard touchdown scramble to open the fourth quarter, which made it 28-13.
Still, the top-ranked Missouri Valley Conference champ had to hold on in the closing seconds against James Madison (14-2). The Dukes, who stalked the Bison all season from the No. 2 ranking, pulled within 28-20 on quarterback Ben DiNucci's second 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Riley Stapleton with 6:55 left. They got the ball back with just under three minutes to go and drove to the Bison 3 with eight seconds left, but senior safety James Hendricks intercepted DiNucci at the goal line to preserve the win.
"It was on film all year," the team captain said. "We knew that when they got in that set they were going to run a pick play. And honestly, they got us in a good call. They picked our guy. I just left my guy and knew that they were going to throw it and trusted that he was going to make that throw to the flat and not the guy that I'm supposed to cover. And I made the play and the rest is history."
History? North Dakota State has made quite a bit of that.
"We kind of knew what we had in our locker room," said leading tackler Jackson Hankey, one of 15 new starter on the 2019 team. "Maybe everybody else didn't. But we had an idea we were going to be pretty good this year. And to see that all come to reality over a six-month season or whatever it is has just been an unbelievable journey."
"It's what you play for, you play for this moment -- the No. 1 and No. 2 team," James Madison defensive end Ron'Dell Carter said. "Obviously, we didn't come out on the winning end, but I think they'll probably tell you that we were their toughest opponent."
A raucous Toyota Stadium was electrified by the highly anticipated playoff rubber match in a four-year span. North Dakota State's only postseason loss since 2011 was to James Madison in the 2016 semifinals, but the Bison captured the rematch in the 2017 national championship game.
James Madison, the CAA champ, made quite the game-opening statement with a 17-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, capped by DiNucci's first touchdown pass. But North Dakota State settled in behind Lance and never trailed after Adam Cofield's 1-yard plunge tied the game 7-7.
The Bison simply made game-winning plays. To open the second quarter, a motioning wide receiver Phoenix Sproles took a handoff and sold James Madison defenders on a faked reverse before scoring from 38 yards out for a 14-7 lead. The Bison then faked a field goal attempt on their next drive and Hendricks - the holder - went untouched around left end for a 20-yard touchdown and a 21-10 advantage.
Field goals aren't going to beat North Dakota State. Three times, James Madison settled for attempts from FCS field goal leader Ethan Ratke, who made a pair while also misfiring with a doink off the upright.
James Madison, behind DiNucci's 204 passing yards, outgained North Dakota State 365-353, although the Dukes allowed 281 rushing yards after only one opponent to surpass 100 rushing yards this season.
"Well, obviously didn't get the result we wanted today," James Madison first-year coach Curt Cignetti said. "I give North Dakota State a lot of credit. It's a great football team -- the reason they won so many. They played better than we did. Deserved to win. Quarterback's a tremendous player."
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|11
|12
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|348
|349
|Total Plays
|78
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|281
|Rush Attempts
|45
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|87
|68
|Punts - Returns
|3-39
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|4-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|22/33
|204
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|18
|73
|0
|15
|
L. Palmer 21 RB
|L. Palmer
|8
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|8
|23
|0
|8
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|8
|9
|0
|16
|
G. Moloney 15 QB
|G. Moloney
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stapleton 10 WR
|R. Stapleton
|12
|10
|100
|2
|22
|
D. Stapleton 84 TE
|D. Stapleton
|9
|6
|66
|0
|18
|
J. Brown 89 WR
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Daka 7 DL
|J. Daka
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holloway 2 LB
|D. Holloway
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Azanama 54 LB
|K. Azanama
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 8 S
|W. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 1 CB
|R. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 23 CB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carter 5 DL
|R. Carter
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Smith 21 S
|A. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Greene 92 DL
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 32 S
|M. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 16 S
|Q. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|2/3
|27
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. O'Kelly 98 P
|H. O'Kelly
|3
|36.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|3
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|3
|13.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|6/10
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|30
|166
|1
|44
|
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|3
|28
|0
|21
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|7
|24
|1
|11
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gindorff 87 TE
|N. Gindorff
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
H. Luepke 44 FB
|H. Luepke
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Jacob 89 WR
|C. Jacob
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Kepouros 19 WR
|J. Kepouros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hankey 52 LB
|J. Hankey
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaczor 26 S
|J. Kaczor
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hayes 14 CB
|J. Hayes
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Cox 42 LB
|Ja. Cox
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tutsie 25 S
|M. Tutsie
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Waege 99 DE
|S. Waege
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 91 DE
|D. Tuszka
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pierce 90 DE
|T. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Karcz 53 DT
|C. Karcz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Biegler 98 DT
|M. Biegler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mercadel 55 LB
|A. Mercadel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Talbert 33 CB
|D. Talbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bridges 9 CB
|M. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCormick 93 DE
|L. McCormick
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Reinholz 37 K
|J. Reinholz
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|3
|45.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 24 RB
|K. Johnson
|3
|15.0
|22
|0
|
Ja. Cox 42 LB
|Ja. Cox
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (17 plays, 86 yards, 7:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner kicks 61 yards from NDS 35. 3-B.Polk to JM 14 for 10 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(14:53 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 17 for 3 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 17(14:09 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 26 for 9 yards (42-J.Cox26-J.Kaczor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(13:47 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 28 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 28(13:15 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton pushed ob at JM 45 for 17 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(12:47 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to NDS 49 for 6 yards (14-J.Hayes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 49(12:24 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 42 for 7 yards (26-J.Kaczor25-M.Tutsie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(12:00 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 35 for 7 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 35(11:38 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 29 for 6 yards (26-J.Kaczor42-J.Cox).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(11:12 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 21 for 8 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - JMAD 21(10:48 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 21 for no gain (98-M.Biegler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 21(10:12 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to NDS 17 for 4 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(9:39 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 11 for 6 yards (42-J.Cox25-M.Tutsie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 11(9:13 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 8 for 3 yards (90-T.Pierce52-J.Hankey).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 8(8:55 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 7 for 1 yard (6-J.Hendricks52-J.Hankey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - JMAD 7(8:27 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 4 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey91-D.Tuszka).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 4(8:02 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 5 for -1 yard (91-D.Tuszka55-A.Mercadel).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 5(7:34 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
NDST
Bison
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 38 yards from JM 35. 42-J.Cox pushed ob at NDS 30 for 3 yards (38-M.Cobbs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 30(7:24 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 37 for 7 yards (24-D.Amos).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - NDST 37(6:55 - 1st) 5-T.Lance sacked at NDS 29 for -8 yards (24-D.Amos5-R.Carter).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 11 - NDST 29(6:12 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to JM 39 for 32 yards (21-A.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 39(5:44 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to JM 35 for 4 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NDST 35(5:05 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 11-P.Sproles. Penalty on JM 30-W.McCormick Pass interference 15 yards enforced at JM 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 20(4:58 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to JM 20 for no gain (7-J.Daka2-D.Holloway).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 20(4:16 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to JM 7 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NDST 7(3:44 - 1st) 5-T.Lance runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - NDST 7(3:44 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to JM 1 for 6 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NDST 1(3:34 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 37-J.Reinholz extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner kicks 40 yards from NDS 35 to JM 25 fair catch by 3-B.Polk.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:30 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 26 for 1 yard (14-J.Hayes).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(3:04 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 39 for 13 yards (14-J.Hayes). Penalty on NDS 91-D.Tuszka Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(2:53 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 39(2:50 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 39(2:45 - 1st) Penalty on JM 84-D.Stapleton False start 5 yards enforced at JM 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - JMAD 34(2:45 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 39 for 5 yards (91-D.Tuszka).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - JMAD 39(2:09 - 1st) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 30 yards from JM 39 to NDS 31 fair catch by 84-T.Heit.
NDST
Bison
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 31(2:03 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 32 for 1 yard (5-R.Carter2-D.Holloway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NDST 32(1:27 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson. Penalty on JM 30-W.McCormick Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NDS 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 47(1:19 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 48 for 1 yard (7-J.Daka1-R.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NDST 48(0:39 - 1st) 5-T.Lance scrambles to JM 38 for 14 yards (24-D.Amos5-R.Carter).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 38(15:00 - 2nd) 11-P.Sproles runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) 37-J.Reinholz extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 48 yards from NDS 35 out of bounds at the JM 17.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(14:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Polk to JM 39 for 4 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 39(14:18 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to JM 38 for -1 yard (55-A.Mercadel14-J.Hayes).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 38(13:38 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to NDS 45 for 17 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(13:08 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ravenel.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 45(13:03 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci runs ob at NDS 29 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(12:40 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 30 for -1 yard (99-S.Waege).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - JMAD 30(11:56 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to NDS 13 for 17 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(11:29 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 11 for 2 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 11(10:55 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to NDS 11 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - JMAD 11(10:18 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 9 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JMAD 9(9:39 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
NDST
Bison
- TD (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 52 yards from JM 35. 24-K.Johnson to NDS 19 for 6 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 19(9:33 - 2nd) 42-J.Cox to NDS 17 for -2 yards. Penalty on NDS 54-J.Kava Chop block 9 yards enforced at NDS 19. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 19 - NDST 10(9:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 9 for -1 yard (95-A.Atariwa5-R.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - NDST 9(8:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 10 for 1 yard. Penalty on JM 5-R.Carter Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at NDS 10.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 25(8:04 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 25(7:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance scrambles to NDS 31 for 6 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NDST 31(7:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 38 for 7 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 38(6:39 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to JM 41 for 21 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 41(6:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to JM 33 for 8 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - NDST 33(5:45 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to JM 22 for 11 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 22(5:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 89-C.Jacob. 89-C.Jacob to JM 18 for 4 yards (23-C.Tutt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NDST 18(4:49 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NDS 82-B.Ellefson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at JM 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NDST 23(4:41 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to JM 20 for 3 yards (8-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NDST 20(3:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Cofield.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 8 - NDST 20(3:53 - 2nd) 6-J.Hendricks runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 2nd) 37-J.Reinholz extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 55 yards from NDS 35. 3-B.Polk to JM 28 for 18 yards (52-J.Hankey). Penalty on NDS 28-T.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at JM 28.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(3:41 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to NDS 49 for 7 yards (52-J.Hankey26-J.Kaczor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 49(3:22 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 44 for 5 yards (52-J.Hankey26-J.Kaczor).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(3:09 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to NDS 26 for 18 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(2:53 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 26(2:49 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hendricks at NDS 26. 6-J.Hendricks touchback. Penalty on NDS 60-L.Tucker Offside 5 yards enforced at NDS 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JMAD 21(2:41 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 21(2:35 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci sacked at NDS 23 for -2 yards (93-L.McCormick).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - JMAD 23(1:52 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NDST
Bison
- Halftime (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 23(1:47 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 25 for 2 yards (7-J.Daka24-D.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 25(1:40 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 31 for 6 yards (2-D.Holloway21-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NDST 31(0:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 33 for 2 yards (92-M.Greene95-A.Atariwa).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 33(0:24 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 11-P.Sproles. Penalty on JM 23-C.Tutt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NDS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 48(0:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 48(0:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance scrambles to JM 48 for 4 yards (16-Q.Reid95-A.Atariwa).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - NDST 48(0:03 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to JM 29 for 19 yards (23-C.Tutt8-W.Davis).
NDST
Bison
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 62 yards from JM 35. 24-K.Johnson to NDS 25 for 22 yards (51-M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 25(14:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 27 for 2 yards (21-A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 27(14:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 30 for 3 yards (2-D.Holloway24-D.Amos).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NDST 30(13:29 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 25 FUMBLES. 5-T.Lance to NDS 27 for no gain (5-R.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NDST 27(12:59 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 36 yards from NDS 27. 24-D.Amos to JM 40 for 3 yards (25-M.Tutsie41-R.Kennelly).
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(12:47 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to NDS 49 for 11 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(12:27 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 43 for 6 yards (53-C.Karcz42-J.Cox).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 43(11:56 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 28 for 15 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(11:39 - 3rd) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 22 for 6 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 22(11:10 - 3rd) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 20 for 2 yards (99-S.Waege).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 20(10:48 - 3rd) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 17 for 3 yards (25-M.Tutsie90-T.Pierce).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(10:21 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 9 for 8 yards (25-M.Tutsie14-J.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - JMAD 9(9:51 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 9 for no gain (52-J.Hankey).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 9(9:33 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to NDS 10 for -1 yard (14-J.Hayes).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - JMAD 10(8:50 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 57 yards from JM 35. 24-K.Johnson to NDS 25 for 17 yards (38-M.Cobbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 25(8:39 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 18-A.Cofield. 18-A.Cofield to NDS 25 for no gain (2-D.Holloway).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NDST 25(7:57 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance scrambles pushed ob at NDS 35 for 10 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 35(7:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 38 for 3 yards (2-D.Holloway52-L.Word).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NDST 38(6:48 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 38 for no gain (8-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NDST 38(6:09 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NDST 38(6:01 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 49 yards from NDS 38. 24-D.Amos to JM 14 for 1 yard (41-R.Kennelly).
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(5:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 16 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 16(5:24 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 18 for 2 yards (99-S.Waege).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 18(4:47 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 24 for 6 yards (33-D.Talbert).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(4:19 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci sacked at JM 17 for -7 yards (91-D.Tuszka).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - JMAD 17(3:37 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 19-D.Ravenel. 19-D.Ravenel to JM 24 for 7 yards (26-J.Kaczor42-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 24(2:56 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci to JM 26 for 2 yards. Penalty on JM 6-B.DiNucci Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at JM 26.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - JMAD 21(2:47 - 3rd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from JM 21 to NDS 35 fair catch by 84-T.Heit.
NDST
Bison
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 35(2:40 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 36 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa7-J.Daka).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - NDST 36(2:02 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 44-H.Luepke. 44-H.Luepke pushed ob at JM 46 for 18 yards (21-A.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 46(1:27 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson to JM 31 for 15 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 31(0:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Watson to JM 43 for -12 yards (7-J.Daka).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 22 - NDST 43(0:10 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to JM 44 for -1 yard (95-A.Atariwa5-R.Carter).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 23 - NDST 44(15:00 - 4th) 5-T.Lance scrambles runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) 37-J.Reinholz extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 57 yards from NDS 35. 3-B.Polk to JM 27 for 19 yards (3-J.Brown).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(14:45 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to JM 46 for 19 yards (9-M.Bridges).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(14:29 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 44 for -2 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - JMAD 44(14:09 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 31-P.Agyei-Obese.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JMAD 44(14:03 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Stapleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - JMAD 44(13:59 - 4th) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 35 yards from JM 44 to the NDS 21 downed by 50-K.Davis.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 21(13:50 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 24 for 3 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 24(13:11 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 29 for 5 yards (54-K.Azanama2-D.Holloway).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NDST 29(12:28 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 30 for 1 yard (8-W.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NDST 30(11:40 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner punts 51 yards from NDS 30. 24-D.Amos pushed ob at NDS 46 for 35 yards (94-C.Ching).
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (12 plays, 46 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(11:24 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 42 for 4 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 42(11:01 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 31 for 11 yards (14-J.Hayes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(10:29 - 4th) 15-G.Moloney to NDS 24 for 7 yards (6-J.Hendricks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 24(10:06 - 4th) 15-G.Moloney to NDS 23 for 1 yard (52-J.Hankey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 23(9:36 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 15 for 8 yards (90-T.Pierce25-M.Tutsie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(9:24 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to NDS 12 for 3 yards (99-S.Waege98-M.Biegler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 12(8:54 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to NDS 11 for 1 yard (53-C.Karcz).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 11(8:16 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to NDS 6 for 5 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - JMAD 6(7:47 - 4th) Penalty on JM 69-T.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at NDS 6. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 6 - JMAD 11(7:31 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to NDS 5 for 6 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - JMAD 5(7:04 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - JMAD 5(6:59 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
NDST
Bison
- Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to NDS 25 fair catch by 1-C.Watson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 25(6:55 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NDS 23 for -2 yards (7-J.Daka8-W.Davis).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - NDST 23(6:19 - 4th) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff to NDS 45 for 22 yards (23-C.Tutt).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(5:49 - 4th) 5-T.Lance pushed ob at JM 45 for 10 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(5:26 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to JM 42 for 3 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 42(4:39 - 4th) 5-T.Lance scrambles to JM 39 for 3 yards (7-J.Daka).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NDST 39(4:00 - 4th) Penalty on NDS 82-B.Ellefson False start 5 yards enforced at JM 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - NDST 44(3:37 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to JM 37 for 7 yards (8-W.Davis24-D.Amos).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NDST 37(2:56 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to JM 36 for 1 yard (5-R.Carter7-J.Daka).
JMAD
Dukes
- Interception (12 plays, -17 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(2:51 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to JM 44 for 7 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 44(2:28 - 4th) 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 49 for 7 yards (52-J.Hankey91-D.Tuszka).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(2:12 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci to JM 43 for -8 yards (42-J.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - JMAD 43(1:58 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to NDS 48 for 9 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - JMAD 48(1:29 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to NDS 42 for 6 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - JMAD 42(0:53 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to NDS 39 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(0:50 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Stapleton.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 39(0:43 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to NDS 17 for 22 yards (14-J.Hayes). Team penalty on NDS Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(0:22 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Stapleton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 17(0:16 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton. Penalty on NDS 99-S.Waege Offside 5 yards enforced at NDS 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - JMAD 12(0:12 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton. Penalty on NDS 14-J.Hayes Pass interference 9 yards enforced at NDS 12. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 3 - JMAD 3(0:08 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hendricks at NDS End Zone. 6-J.Hendricks to NDS 20 for 20 yards.