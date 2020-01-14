|
Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
NEW ORLEANS (AP) From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU.
Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final.
''He's one of the greatest players in LSU history,'' Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. ''He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful to Joe Burrow.''
The senior quarterback from The Plains, Ohio, led the Tigers (15-0) to their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way in what was already an historic season. His five TD passes and 463 yards passing are the most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game as were his six total touchdowns.
''This is what I wanted to do from the time I was 5 years old, was hoist this trophy, and bringing it back to Louisiana,'' Burrow said, then caught himself. ''I guess we're in Louisiana, but staying in Louisiana, we weren't going to let someone come in here and steal this from us in our home state.
''We have a great fan base that came out and supported us. We were going to keep this thing right here.''
Under a shower of sparkling white, gold and purple confetti, Burrow raised the CFP championship trophy toward the Superdome roof. The party was on - no doubt already raging on nearby Bourbon Street.
Burrow became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season as LSU snapped defending national champion Clemson's 29-game winning streak. For the first time in his college career, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on the losing team.
''I hate how it finished,'' Lawrence said. ''But man, we did some really amazing things.''
The Tigers (14-1) had won his first 25 starts.
''It's been a long time since I've stood in front of a team after a loss,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
On this night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) was no match for Burrow - the Ohio State transfer who threw all of 16 TD passes last season with LSU.
His ascent has been dizzying and unprecedented. Running a version of the New Orleans Saints' offense that was brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and an array of talented receivers transformed these Tigers into one of the most prolific offenses college football has ever seen.
The Saints' Drew Brees, Burrow's idol growing up, could not have done it better.
This was Orgeron's vision for LSU when he was promoted from interim coach in 2016. There was plenty of skepticism when LSU tabbed the Cajun who had failed in his first crack as a head coach with Mississippi.
Orgeron has proved to be the perfect fit for LSU. Just like Burrow.
After tossing his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a perfectly placed jumped ball to Terrace Marshall Jr. from 24 yards out to make it 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, Burrow signaled TD and strolled to the sideline.
The Superdome is LSU's dome away from home, about 80 miles from the Tigers Baton Rouge campus, and it was rocking.
The LSU band broke out its unofficial anthem, ''Neck,'' and as the Tigers bounced and waved towels on the sideline, Burrow just sat on the bench, bobbing his head and waving one arm.
Joe Cool. Just doing his thing. Next stop: The NFL draft, where he will likely be the first pick in April.
The final score was lopsided, but it was far from easy for LSU and Burrow.
Clemson pushed LSU into the deepest hole it had to climb out of this season in the first half. Two weeks after Lawrence ran for a career-best 107 yards against Ohio State, he opened the scoring with a 1-yard jaunt around right end in the first quarter.
After B.T. Potter kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal for Clemson to make it 10-7, the Tigers sprung receiver Tee Higgins on a 36-yard reverse for a score to make it 17-7.
It took LSU 5:19 to wipe that out and take the lead, with Burrow and his favorite receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, doing most of the damage. The Heisman winner hit the Biletnikoff Award winner with a long ball to set up a quarterback draw from 3 yards out to make it 17-14.
Burrow and Chase hooked up for a 14-yard touchdown with 5:19 left in the second quarter and LSU fans erupted as their Tigers took the lead for the first time, 21-17. They never looked back.
Chase finished with nine catches for 221 yards.
The SEC Tigers weren't done. Burrow led LSU on a 95-yard drive, taking a hard shot on a long run before finding Thaddeus Moss, son of former NFL star receiver Randy Moss, standing alone in the end zone. That made it 28-17 with 10 seconds left in the half.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables flummoxed LSU for most of the first quarter, with tight coverage and hard-to-decipher blitzes. Burrow, Chase and Co. put up 269 yards in the second quarter.
''Coach Venables is great at what he does, it just took us a while to get it figured out,'' Burrow said.
Did they ever. LSU dropped 628 yards and six touchdowns on a Clemson team that came in allowing 264 yards and 11.5 points per game.
''Weapons all over the field. We've been seeing it all year,'' LSU safety Grant Delpit said. ''Just seeing how many weapons we had on offense is just crazy.''
Over the last three games of his spectacular season, against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game and Oklahoma and Clemson in the playoff, Burrow passed for 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns. LSU won those games by a combined score of 142-63.
When it was all over, Burrow puffed on a victory cigar as he made his way from the locker room to the postgame news conference. No one was about to tell him he couldn't smoke inside.
This season, the LSU hero has done just about whatever he wants.''
''I don't know about the whole hero thing,'' Burrow said, ''but I know this national championship will be remembered for a long time in Louisiana.''
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|29
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|384
|602
|Total Plays
|65
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|165
|Rush Attempts
|28
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|224
|437
|Comp. - Att.
|18-37
|31-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|11-118
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.4
|7-44.6
|Return Yards
|30
|17
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|224
|PASS YDS
|437
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|602
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|18/37
|234
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|15
|78
|1
|29
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|10
|49
|1
|12
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|12
|5
|76
|0
|35
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|2
|2
|60
|0
|42
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|10
|3
|52
|0
|21
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|5
|5
|36
|0
|19
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|52
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|9
|39.4
|5
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|31/49
|463
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|16
|110
|0
|25
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|14
|58
|1
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|15
|9
|221
|2
|56
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|12
|9
|106
|0
|35
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|8
|5
|54
|0
|23
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|5
|3
|46
|1
|24
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|8
|5
|36
|2
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|44.6
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross 9-T.Etienne to CLE 19 for no gain (1-K.Fulton).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLEM 19(14:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to LSU 46 for 35 yards (1-K.Fulton). Penalty on CLE 18-T.Chase Offside declined.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(14:25 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to LSU 27 for 19 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(14:02 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at LSU 24 for 3 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 24(13:30 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to LSU 25 for -1 yard (90-R.Lawrence).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 25(12:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at LSU 35 for -10 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - CLEM 35(11:56 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CLEM 40(11:56 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 33 yards from LSU 40 to the LSU 7 downed by 8-A.Terrell.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 7(11:46 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 45 for 38 yards (1-D.Kendrick). Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Ineligible player downfield during passing down 3 yards enforced at LSU 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 13 - LSU 4(11:19 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LSU 4(11:14 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - LSU 4(11:10 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 3 for -1 yard (19-T.Muse).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LSU 3(10:35 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 39 yards from LSU 3. 3-A.Rodgers to LSU 42 for no gain (13-J.Kirklin).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(10:25 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 37 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 37(9:57 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 37(9:53 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 37(9:47 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 33 yards from LSU 37 to the LSU 4 downed by 8-A.Terrell.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 4(9:38 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 2 for -2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 2(9:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 11 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 11(8:56 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 11(8:54 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 56 yards from LSU 11 to the CLE 33 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(8:39 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to LSU 25 for 42 yards (5-K.Vincent). Penalty on CLE 5-T.Higgins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 25.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(8:14 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to LSU 31 for 9 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 31(7:36 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to LSU 12 for 19 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(7:06 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 62-S.Ika Illegal use of hands 6 yards enforced at LSU 12.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLEM 6(7:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 1 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(6:39 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 27 for 2 yards (19-T.Muse).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(6:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 42 for 15 yards (1-D.Kendrick12-K.Wallace).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(5:49 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 39 for -3 yards (35-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LSU 39(5:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LSU 39(5:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LSU 39(4:52 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from LSU 39 out of bounds at the CLE 25.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(4:34 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 46 for 6 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 46(4:14 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 46(4:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 46(4:06 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CLE 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 41(4:06 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from CLE 41. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 30 for 9 yards (47-J.Skalski).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(3:56 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 37 for 7 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 37(3:29 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 40 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(2:55 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 48 for 8 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 48(2:30 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(2:20 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 21 for -4 yards (3-J.Stevens92-N.Farrell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 21(1:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 29 for 8 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(0:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 47 for 18 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:37 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 47 for 6 yards (3-J.Stevens6-J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 47(0:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to LSU 42 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at LSU 37 for 5 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 37(14:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 37(14:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to LSU 35 for 2 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 35(13:48 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 45 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(13:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to CLE 48 for 7 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 48(12:31 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 48(12:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 48(12:21 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 44 yards from CLE 48 to the CLE 4 downed by 17-R.McMath.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 4(12:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 28 for 24 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(11:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at LSU 43 for 29 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(11:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 36 for 7 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 36(10:50 - 2nd) 5-T.Higgins runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 41 for 16 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(10:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to CLE 3 for 56 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(9:45 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 3 for no gain (12-K.Wallace24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 3(9:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 3(9:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:17 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 25 for no gain (8-P.Queen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:44 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(8:44 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 7-G.Delpit Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CLE 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to LSU 47 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 47(7:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 47(7:30 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 34 yards from LSU 47 to LSU 13 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(7:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 13(7:18 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow pushed ob at LSU 23 for 10 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(6:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 45 for 22 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(6:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 32 for 23 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(6:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 14 for 18 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(5:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 36 for 11 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 14 yards (7-G.Delpit24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(4:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 39(4:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for -2 yards (97-G.Logan6-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 37(3:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 37(3:49 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 58 yards from CLE 37 to the LSU 5 downed by 1-D.Kendrick.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 95 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(3:38 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 30 for 25 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(3:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 21 for -9 yards (13-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - LSU 21(2:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - LSU 21(2:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall. Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 21. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(2:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to CLE 49 for 15 yards (11-I.Simmons24-N.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(2:08 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to CLE 47 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 47(1:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to CLE 44 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 44(0:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 35 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 35(0:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 35(0:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow pushed ob at CLE 6 for 29 yards (14-D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - LSU 6(0:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss pushed ob at LSU 31 for 6 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LSU 31(14:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 24 for -7 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LSU 24(13:39 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 24 Downed at the CLE 35. Penalty on LSU 13-J.Kirklin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 35.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(13:26 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 48 for 2 yards (90-R.Lawrence8-P.Queen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 48(12:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to LSU 36 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(12:14 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to LSU 29 for 7 yards (3-J.Stevens). Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 29.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(11:46 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 9 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 9(11:18 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to LSU 3 for 6 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(10:54 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:49 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 20 for -5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 20(10:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 33 for 13 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(9:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 33(9:20 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 33 out of bounds at the CLE 18.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(9:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 29 for 11 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(8:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 29(8:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 32(7:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 32(7:47 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from CLE 32 to LSU 32 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(7:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 42 for 10 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(7:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(7:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 37(7:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 41 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse24-N.Turner).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 11 - LSU 41(6:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to CLE 16 for 43 yards (1-D.Kendrick8-A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(6:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 9 for 7 yards (14-D.Johnson47-J.Skalski).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(6:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 9 for 7 yards (14-D.Johnson47-J.Skalski). Penalty on CLE 47-J.Skalski Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at CLE 9.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LSU 4(5:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:13 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at CLE 31 for 6 yards (8-P.Queen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(4:43 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Fulton at CLE 48. 1-K.Fulton to CLE 48 for no gain. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CLE 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(4:37 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 45(4:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 73-T.Anchrum False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 45. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 40(4:32 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 39(3:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CLEM 39(3:46 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 37 yards from CLE 39. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 32 for 8 yards (58-P.Phibbs15-J.Venables).
LSU
Tigers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(3:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at CLE 33 for 35 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(3:13 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 33(3:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to CLE 30 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 30(2:23 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to CLE 27 for 3 yards (5-K.Henry13-T.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - LSU 27(1:44 - 3rd) 36-C.York 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(1:40 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 25(1:07 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 25(1:03 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 25(0:57 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 32 yards from CLE 25 to LSU 43 fair catch by 2-J.Jefferson.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 57 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(0:50 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 48 for 5 yards (3-X.Thomas).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 48(0:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at CLE 37 for 15 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(0:14 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 48 for no gain (12-K.Wallace3-X.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(14:34 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to CLE 39 for 13 yards (19-T.Muse).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(13:52 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 31 for 8 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 31(13:34 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 25 for 6 yards (35-J.Foster).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:57 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to CLE 24 for 1 yard (12-K.Wallace).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 24(12:15 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 30 for 30 yards (32-A.Atkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(12:01 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(11:55 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 42 for 12 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(11:22 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers. Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Pass interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(11:18 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 48 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CLE 5-T.Higgins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - CLEM 37(11:09 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Sack
|
2 & 25 - CLEM 37(11:06 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 36 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen97-G.Logan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - CLEM 36(10:27 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - CLEM 36(10:20 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 54 yards from CLE 36 to the LSU 10 downed by 10-B.Spector.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(10:10 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 18 for 8 yards (14-D.Johnson34-L.Rudolph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 18(9:35 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 20 for 2 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(8:51 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 36 for 16 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(8:20 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 41(7:34 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 48 for 7 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(6:52 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LSU 43(6:26 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 43(6:21 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 40 for -3 yards (15-J.Venables5-K.Henry).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - LSU 40(5:36 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 38 for -2 yards (15-J.Venables).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - LSU 38(4:54 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 38. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 15 for no gain (17-R.McMath).
CLEM
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 40 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(4:46 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 27 for 12 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(4:21 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 48 for 21 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(4:03 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to LSU 42 FUMBLES (7-G.Delpit). 24-D.Stingley to LSU 45 for no gain (3-A.Rodgers).
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(3:53 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 34 for 21 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(3:12 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 30 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 30(2:27 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 27 for 3 yards (19-T.Muse24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 27(2:22 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - LSU 27(2:18 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 13 for 14 yards (14-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(1:39 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to CLE 4 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 4(0:51 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow kneels at CLE 6 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 6(0:29 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow kneels at CLE 7 for -1 yard.