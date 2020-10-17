Drive Chart
|
|
|PITT
|MIAMI
Key Players
|
|
J. Yellen
16 QB
277 PaYds, PaTD, -28 RuYds
|
|
D. King
1 QB
222 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 32 RuYds
Touchdown 5:55
1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
45
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
Touchdown 6:49
1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
41
yds
03:35
pos
0
13
Touchdown 13:21
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:47
pos
6
20
Touchdown 9:25
16-J.Yellen complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:05
pos
15
21
Touchdown 5:47
1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:34
pos
16
27
Point After TD 5:40
30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|300
|331
|Total Plays
|73
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|109
|Rush Attempts
|26
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|278
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|23-47
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-89
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.0
|6-51.7
|Return Yards
|84
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|22/46
|277
|1
|0
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|7
|21
|0
|8
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|9
|0
|0
|8
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|3
|-28
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|13
|8
|147
|0
|55
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|7
|5
|40
|0
|19
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|5
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Moraga 80 TE
|D. Moraga
|3
|2
|24
|1
|23
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|7
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|4/4
|36
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|6
|47.0
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|16/31
|222
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|11
|32
|0
|22
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|7
|25
|0
|8
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|12
|24
|0
|14
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|5
|18
|0
|10
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|4
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|3
|2
|51
|2
|45
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|2
|47
|1
|38
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|6
|5
|46
|0
|16
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|6
|5
|27
|0
|16
|
K. Smith 88 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huff 9 LB
|A. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunson 29 CB
|I. Dunson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|51.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (12 plays, 32 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Turner to PIT 33 for 8 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 33(14:37 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 2 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:12 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 41 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 41(13:39 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 41(13:34 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 46 for 5 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(13:04 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 42 for 12 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(12:37 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 41 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 41(12:07 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to MFL 38 for 3 yards (8-D.Ivey11-C.Flagg).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 38(11:36 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 23-T.Sibley. 23-T.Sibley to MFL 31 for 7 yards (7-A.Blades26-G.Hall).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(11:03 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen sacked at MFL 43 for -12 yards (91-J.Miller12-J.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - PITT 43(10:24 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - PITT 43(10:19 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - PITT 43(10:14 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 5.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 5(10:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 12 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 12(9:45 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 19 for 7 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(9:27 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton. Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 19. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAMI 9(9:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 17 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 17(9:03 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 17(8:59 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 19 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey91-P.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 19(8:23 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 60 yards from MFL 19 to PIT 21 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(8:15 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for -4 yards (2-Q.Roche15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PITT 17(7:45 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for no gain (3-G.Frierson44-B.Jennings). Team penalty on PIT Personal Foul declined.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 14 - PITT 17(7:15 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 10 for -7 yards (15-J.Phillips21-B.Bolden).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - PITT 10(7:07 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 50 yards from PIT 10. 7-X.Restrepo to MFL 40 for no gain (18-S.Jacques-Louis). Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 40.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(6:43 - 1st) 1-D.King to PIT 43 for 2 yards (92-T.Bentley5-D.Alexandre).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 43(6:22 - 1st) 1-D.King to PIT 35 for 8 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(5:48 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks26-G.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 33(5:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 3 yards (96-J.Ford2-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(5:00 - 1st) 17-D.Beville complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 39 for 3 yards (26-G.Hall). Penalty on PIT 21-A.Davis Chop block 15 yards enforced at PIT 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 25 - PITT 21(4:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 24 for 3 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - PITT 24(4:13 - 1st) 17-D.Beville complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 25 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - PITT 25(3:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden26-G.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PITT 33(2:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 56 yards from PIT 33 to MFL 11 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(2:52 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 11(2:47 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 11(2:40 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 10 for -1 yard (17-R.Weaver24-P.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 10(2:00 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 10. 7-D.Turner to PIT 50 for 9 yards (5-A.Carter).
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(1:50 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 42 for 8 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - PITT 42(1:09 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 59-C.Van Lynn False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - PITT 47(0:41 - 1st) Team penalty on PIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PITT 48(0:17 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PITT 48(0:09 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PITT 48(0:02 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 48 yards from PIT 48 Downed at the MFL 4.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4(15:00 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 12 for 8 yards (36-C.Pine12-P.Ford).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 12(14:35 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 22 for 10 yards (36-C.Pine3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(14:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 22(14:17 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 22. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(14:11 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for -1 yard (6-J.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 36(13:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 37 for 1 yard (25-A.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 37(13:04 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 37(12:56 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 48 yards from MFL 37 to PIT 15 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(12:48 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on MFL 44-B.Jennings Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 15. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(12:41 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 3 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 33(12:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 32 for -1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 32(11:39 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 37 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - PITT 37(10:54 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 3-G.Frierson Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(10:54 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for no gain (91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 42(10:38 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 42(10:30 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 10 - PITT 42(10:24 - 2nd) 9-B.Hill to PIT 45 for 3 yards (29-I.Dunson).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (12 plays, 45 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:19 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 38 for 7 yards (90-D.Jules).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 38(10:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 36 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 36(9:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 33 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey5-D.Alexandre).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(9:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 25 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 25(9:05 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 21 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson17-R.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(8:52 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21(8:45 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 7 for 14 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAMI 7(8:29 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 5 for 2 yards (30-B.George).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(8:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 8 for -3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 8(7:43 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 10 for -2 yards. Penalty on PIT 92-T.Bentley Facemasking 4 yards enforced at PIT 8. No Play. (92-T.Bentley).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4(7:29 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 6 for -2 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6(6:49 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:44 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 26 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson96-J.Ford).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 26(6:14 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 45 for 19 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(5:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to MFL 43 for 12 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(5:12 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga runs ob at MFL 20 for 23 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(4:42 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to MFL 21 for -1 yard (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - PITT 21(4:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on MFL 15-J.Phillips Roughing the passer 10 yards enforced at MFL 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(4:03 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 11(3:59 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis runs ob at MFL 4 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - PITT 4(3:32 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen sacked at MFL 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (81-J.Harrison-Hunte). 16-J.Yellen to MFL 15 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - PITT 15(2:50 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (4 plays, 63 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:43 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 7-X.Restrepo.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:39 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 88-K.Smith. 88-K.Smith to MFL 41 for 16 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(2:24 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 41(2:19 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at MFL 47. 12-P.Ford to MFL 12 for 35 yards (1-D.King5-D.Alexandre).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 12(2:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 8 for 4 yards (9-A.Huff1-N.Silvera).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 8(1:32 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 3 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 3(0:49 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to MFL 6 for -3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PITT 6(0:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:08 - 2nd) kneels at MFL 24 for -1 yard.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 38 for 13 yards (3-D.Hamlin24-P.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(14:44 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 38(14:40 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 40(13:54 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Penalty on PIT 31-E.Hallett Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:48 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope out of bounds at the PIT 38.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(13:21 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (5 plays, 58 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:13 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 33(12:49 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs ob at MFL 12 for 55 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 12(12:17 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 12(12:11 - 3rd) 7-D.Turner to MFL 17 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PITT 17(11:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - PITT 17(11:25 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 24 for -1 yard (90-D.Jules).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 24(10:45 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 20 for -4 yards (90-D.Jules6-J.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 20(10:07 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 30 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin). Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 20. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:35 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley INTERCEPTED by 14-M.Williams at MFL 35. 14-M.Williams to MFL 1 for 34 yards (1-D.King).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:20 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:13 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 24 for -1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24(8:43 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 31 for 7 yards (15-J.Pinnock). Team penalty on MFL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31(8:19 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 46 yards from MFL 31 to PIT 23 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(8:12 - 3rd) 23-T.Sibley to PIT 25 for 2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 25(7:35 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 10 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(7:03 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 43 for 8 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PITT 43(6:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - PITT 43(6:30 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen sacked at PIT 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (15-J.Phillips). 2-Q.Roche to PIT 38 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (2 plays, 38 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(6:21 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 45 for -7 yards (6-J.Morgan50-D.Hayes).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 45(5:47 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 14 for 14 yards (18-T.Austin-Cave11-C.Flagg).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(5:32 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter12-J.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 17(4:53 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 17(4:47 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 31 for 14 yards (26-G.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(4:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 29 for -2 yards (92-J.Blissett). Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 31. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 20 - PITT 21(3:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 47 for 26 yards (5-A.Carter21-B.Bolden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(3:10 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(3:03 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to MFL 38 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 38(2:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to MFL 19 for 19 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(1:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MFL 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PITT 24(1:26 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PITT 24(1:20 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 24(1:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to MFL 12 for 12 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PITT 12(0:36 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:31 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 22 for -3 yards (8-C.Kancey).
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 22(14:56 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 17 for -5 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MIAMI 17(14:12 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 17 to PIT 34 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(14:05 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 34(13:59 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 34(13:56 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 34(13:49 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 34 to MFL 26 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(13:42 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(13:36 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 21 for -5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 21(13:02 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 27 for 6 yards (32-S.Dennis30-B.George).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 27(12:22 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 58 yards from MFL 27. 7-D.Turner to PIT 22 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(12:12 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 35 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(11:48 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 35(11:42 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 35(11:38 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 35(11:32 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 50 yards from PIT 35 to MFL 15 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (13 plays, 65 yards, 7:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(11:24 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 37 for 22 yards (32-S.Dennis15-J.Pinnock).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(11:04 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 40 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones32-S.Dennis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40(10:42 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 38 for -2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38(10:06 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 46 for 16 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(9:36 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin32-S.Dennis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40(9:20 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 37 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 37(9:03 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 35 for 2 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(8:23 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to PIT 36 for -1 yard (92-T.Bentley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 36(7:46 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 31 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 31(7:13 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to PIT 22 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(6:26 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 20 for 2 yards (17-R.Weaver3-D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 20(5:41 - 4th) 1-D.King to PIT 19 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones12-P.Ford).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 19(4:56 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 20 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 20(4:18 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 40 yards from MFL 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:13 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 46 for 21 yards (26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(4:00 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(3:56 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 46(3:46 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - PITT 46(3:39 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(3:34 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 39 for 7 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 39(2:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 35 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(2:04 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 37 for -2 yards (91-P.Jones92-T.Bentley).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 37(1:59 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 21 for 16 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(1:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 15 for 6 yards (38-C.Bright).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 15(1:00 - 4th) kneels at PIT 17 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 17(0:32 - 4th) 1-D.King kneels at PIT 19 for -2 yards.
