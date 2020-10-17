Drive Chart
PITT
MIAMI

Key Players
J. Yellen 16 QB
277 PaYds, PaTD, -28 RuYds
D. King 1 QB
222 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 32 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:55
1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
45
yds
00:55
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:48
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:49
1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
41
yds
03:35
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:44
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 2:50
97-A.Kessman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
03:54
pos
3
14
Field Goal 0:11
97-A.Kessman 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
01:59
pos
6
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:21
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:47
pos
6
20
Point After TD 13:13
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Field Goal 11:25
97-A.Kessman 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
58
yds
01:48
pos
9
21
Touchdown 9:25
16-J.Yellen complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:05
pos
15
21
Point After TD 9:20
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 5:47
1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:34
pos
16
27
Point After TD 5:40
30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Field Goal 0:36
97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
74
yds
05:04
pos
19
28
4th Quarter
Field Goal 4:18
30-J.Borregales 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
65
yds
07:06
pos
19
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 2 10
Passing 13 8
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 3-17 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 300 331
Total Plays 73 73
Avg Gain 4.1 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 22 109
Rush Attempts 26 42
Avg Rush Yards 0.8 2.6
Yards Passing 278 222
Comp. - Att. 23-47 16-31
Yards Per Pass 5.4 6.0
Penalties - Yards 10-89 5-55
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-47.0 6-51.7
Return Yards 84 0
Punts - Returns 2-16 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-68 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 3-2 0613019
7 Miami (FL) 3-1 7714331
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 278 PASS YDS 222
22 RUSH YDS 109
300 TOTAL YDS 331
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Yellen 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 277 1 0 105.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 277 1 0 105.6
J. Yellen 22/46 277 1 0
D. Beville 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
D. Beville 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
T. Sibley Jr. 4 23 0 12
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Davis 7 21 0 8
D. Turner 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Turner 2 3 0 8
B. Hill 9 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Hill 1 3 0 3
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 0 0
V. Davis 9 0 0 8
J. Yellen 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -28 0
J. Yellen 3 -28 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Addison 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 147 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 0
J. Addison 13 8 147 0 55
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
S. Jacques-Louis 7 5 40 0 19
J. Wayne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
J. Wayne 5 1 26 0 26
D. Moraga 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
D. Moraga 3 2 24 1 23
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Mack 7 2 17 0 12
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Davis 3 2 9 0 5
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Sibley Jr. 1 1 7 0 7
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Davis 2 1 7 0 7
D. Turner 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Turner 3 1 1 0 1
J. Barden 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Barden 1 0 0 0 0
T. Tipton 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tipton 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 9-2 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Jones II 4-1 0.0 0
S. Dennis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Dennis 4-2 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
P. Ford 4-2 0.0 1
C. Kancey 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Kancey 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 3-0 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 3-2 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
P. Campbell III 3-2 2.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Weaver 3-1 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 2-0 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bentley 2-1 0.0 0
D. Jules 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Jules 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 2-1 0.0 0
B. George 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. George 1-1 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Morgan 1-2 1.0 0
M. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Danielson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Woods 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
A. Kessman 4/4 36 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 4
K. Christodoulou 6 47.0 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Turner 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 9 0
D. Turner 2 8.0 9 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 222 4 2 141.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 222 4 2 141.4
D. King 16/31 222 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
D. King 11 32 0 22
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
J. Knighton 7 25 0 8
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 24 0
C. Harris 12 24 0 14
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
D. Chaney Jr. 5 18 0 10
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
R. Burns 4 15 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 51 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 2
W. Mallory 3 2 51 2 45
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
M. Harley 4 2 47 1 38
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
M. Pope 6 5 46 0 16
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
C. Harris 1 1 35 1 35
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
J. Knighton 6 5 27 0 16
K. Smith 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Smith 3 1 16 0 16
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wiggins 3 0 0 0 0
J. Payton 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Payton 3 0 0 0 0
X. Restrepo 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Restrepo 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 5-3 0.0 0
Q. Roche 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Q. Roche 5-2 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 4-0 0.0 0
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Brooks Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Harrison-Hunte 3-1 1.0 0
B. Bolden 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Bolden 3-2 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Frierson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Phillips 2-2 0.0 0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jennings Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-1 0.0 0
T. Couch 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Couch 1-0 0.0 0
A. Huff 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Dunson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Dunson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harvey 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Harvey 0-2 0.0 0
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Flagg Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Silvera 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Borregales 1/1 37 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 51.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 51.7 1
L. Hedley 6 51.7 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Restrepo 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
X. Restrepo 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 4:46 12 32 Punt
8:15 PITT 21 1:08 3 -11 Punt
5:48 PITT 25 2:49 6 8 Punt
1:50 PITT 50 1:48 5 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 PITT 15 2:24 9 30 Downs
6:44 PITT 25 3:54 9 60 FG
2:10 MIAMI 12 1:59 3 6 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 PITT 25 1:48 5 58 FG
9:25 MIAMI 1 0:05 1 1 TD
8:12 PITT 23 1:42 5 39 Fumble
5:40 PITT 14 5:04 12 74 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 PITT 34 0:16 3 0 Punt
12:12 PITT 22 0:40 4 13 Punt
4:13 PITT 25 0:34 5 21 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 MIAMI 5 1:42 6 14 Punt
6:43 PITT 45 0:55 3 45 TD
2:52 MIAMI 11 0:52 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 4 2:04 7 33 Punt
10:19 PITT 45 3:35 12 45 TD
2:43 MIAMI 25 0:24 4 63 INT
0:08 MIAMI 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 1:47 7 75 TD
11:20 MIAMI 25 1:45 4 74 INT
9:20 MIAMI 25 1:01 3 6 Punt
6:21 PITT 38 0:41 2 38 TD
0:31 MIAMI 25 0:00 1 -3
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 MIAMI 26 1:20 3 1 Punt
11:24 MIAMI 15 7:06 13 65 FG
3:34 PITT 46 3:02 7 27 Game

PITT Panthers  - Punt (12 plays, 32 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Turner to PIT 33 for 8 yards (5-A.Carter).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 33
(14:37 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 2 yards (5-A.Carter).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(14:12 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 41 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey).
No Gain
2 & 4 - PITT 41
(13:39 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 41
(13:34 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 46 for 5 yards (23-T.Couch).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(13:04 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 42 for 12 yards (26-G.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(12:37 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 41 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 41
(12:07 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to MFL 38 for 3 yards (8-D.Ivey11-C.Flagg).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 38
(11:36 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 23-T.Sibley. 23-T.Sibley to MFL 31 for 7 yards (7-A.Blades26-G.Hall).
Sack
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(11:03 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen sacked at MFL 43 for -12 yards (91-J.Miller12-J.Harvey).
No Gain
2 & 22 - PITT 43
(10:24 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
3 & 22 - PITT 43
(10:19 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
Punt
4 & 22 - PITT 43
(10:14 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 5.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 5
(10:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 12 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 12
(9:45 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 19 for 7 yards (12-P.Ford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19
(9:27 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton. Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 19. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - MIAMI 9
(9:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 17 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
No Gain
2 & 12 - MIAMI 17
(9:03 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 17
(8:59 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 19 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey91-P.Jones).
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 19
(8:23 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 60 yards from MFL 19 to PIT 21 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21
(8:15 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for -4 yards (2-Q.Roche15-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 14 - PITT 17
(7:45 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for no gain (3-G.Frierson44-B.Jennings). Team penalty on PIT Personal Foul declined.
-7 YD
3 & 14 - PITT 17
(7:15 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 10 for -7 yards (15-J.Phillips21-B.Bolden).
Punt
4 & 21 - PITT 10
(7:07 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 50 yards from PIT 10. 7-X.Restrepo to MFL 40 for no gain (18-S.Jacques-Louis). Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 40.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45
(6:43 - 1st) 1-D.King to PIT 43 for 2 yards (92-T.Bentley5-D.Alexandre).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 43
(6:22 - 1st) 1-D.King to PIT 35 for 8 yards (32-S.Dennis).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(5:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:48 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(5:48 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks26-G.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 33
(5:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 3 yards (96-J.Ford2-Q.Roche).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(5:00 - 1st) 17-D.Beville complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 39 for 3 yards (26-G.Hall). Penalty on PIT 21-A.Davis Chop block 15 yards enforced at PIT 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 25 - PITT 21
(4:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 24 for 3 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
+1 YD
2 & 22 - PITT 24
(4:13 - 1st) 17-D.Beville complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 25 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 21 - PITT 25
(3:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden26-G.Hall).
Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 33
(2:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 56 yards from PIT 33 to MFL 11 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11
(2:52 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 11
(2:47 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 11
(2:40 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 10 for -1 yard (17-R.Weaver24-P.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 11 - MIAMI 10
(2:00 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 10. 7-D.Turner to PIT 50 for 9 yards (5-A.Carter).

PITT Panthers  - Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50
(1:50 - 1st) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 42 for 8 yards (44-B.Jennings).
Penalty
2 & 2 - PITT 42
(1:09 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 59-C.Van Lynn False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 42. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 7 - PITT 47
(0:41 - 1st) Team penalty on PIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - PITT 48
(0:17 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
No Gain
3 & 12 - PITT 48
(0:09 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
Punt
4 & 12 - PITT 48
(0:02 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 48 yards from PIT 48 Downed at the MFL 4.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 12 for 8 yards (36-C.Pine12-P.Ford).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 12
(14:35 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 22 for 10 yards (36-C.Pine3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(14:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(14:17 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 22. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(14:11 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for -1 yard (6-J.Morgan).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 36
(13:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 37 for 1 yard (25-A.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(13:04 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(12:56 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 48 yards from MFL 37 to PIT 15 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.

PITT Panthers  - Downs (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 15
(12:48 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on MFL 44-B.Jennings Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 15. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30
(12:41 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 3 yards (15-J.Phillips).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 33
(12:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 32 for -1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - PITT 32
(11:39 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 37 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
Penalty
4 & 3 - PITT 37
(10:54 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 3-G.Frierson Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(10:54 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for no gain (91-J.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 42
(10:38 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 42
(10:30 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
+3 YD
4 & 10 - PITT 42
(10:24 - 2nd) 9-B.Hill to PIT 45 for 3 yards (29-I.Dunson).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (12 plays, 45 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45
(10:19 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 38 for 7 yards (90-D.Jules).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 38
(10:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 36 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 36
(9:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 33 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey5-D.Alexandre).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(9:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 25 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 25
(9:05 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 21 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson17-R.Weaver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(8:52 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(8:45 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 7 for 14 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - MIAMI 7
(8:29 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 5 for 2 yards (30-B.George).
Sack
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5
(8:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 8 for -3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MIAMI 8
(7:43 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 10 for -2 yards. Penalty on PIT 92-T.Bentley Facemasking 4 yards enforced at PIT 8. No Play. (92-T.Bentley).
-2 YD
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4
(7:29 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 6 for -2 yards (17-R.Weaver).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6
(6:49 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(6:44 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 26 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson96-J.Ford).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 26
(6:14 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 45 for 19 yards (44-B.Jennings).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45
(5:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to MFL 43 for 12 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43
(5:12 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga runs ob at MFL 20 for 23 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(4:42 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to MFL 21 for -1 yard (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
Penalty
2 & 11 - PITT 21
(4:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on MFL 15-J.Phillips Roughing the passer 10 yards enforced at MFL 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 11
(4:03 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 11
(3:59 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis runs ob at MFL 4 for 7 yards.
Sack
3 & 3 - PITT 4
(3:32 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen sacked at MFL 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (81-J.Harrison-Hunte). 16-J.Yellen to MFL 15 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - PITT 15
(2:50 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Interception (4 plays, 63 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:43 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(2:43 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 7-X.Restrepo.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(2:39 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 88-K.Smith. 88-K.Smith to MFL 41 for 16 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41
(2:24 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
Int
2 & 10 - MIAMI 41
(2:19 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at MFL 47. 12-P.Ford to MFL 12 for 35 yards (1-D.King5-D.Alexandre).

PITT Panthers  - FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12
(2:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 8 for 4 yards (9-A.Huff1-N.Silvera).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 8
(1:32 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 3 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 3
(0:49 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to MFL 6 for -3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - PITT 6
(0:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(0:08 - 2nd) kneels at MFL 24 for -1 yard.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 38 for 13 yards (3-D.Hamlin24-P.Campbell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(14:44 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(14:40 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MIAMI 40
(13:54 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Penalty on PIT 31-E.Hallett Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50
(13:48 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50
(13:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope out of bounds at the PIT 38.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(13:21 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:13 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - FG (5 plays, 58 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:13 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(13:13 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall).
+55 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 33
(12:49 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs ob at MFL 12 for 55 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 12
(12:17 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 12
(12:11 - 3rd) 7-D.Turner to MFL 17 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
No Gain
3 & 15 - PITT 17
(11:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - PITT 17
(11:25 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Interception (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(11:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 24 for -1 yard (90-D.Jules).
Sack
2 & 11 - MIAMI 24
(10:45 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 20 for -4 yards (90-D.Jules6-J.Morgan).
Penalty
3 & 15 - MIAMI 20
(10:07 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 30 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin). Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 20. No Play.
Int
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(9:35 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley INTERCEPTED by 14-M.Williams at MFL 35. 14-M.Williams to MFL 1 for 34 yards (1-D.King).

PITT Panthers  - TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PITT 1
(9:25 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(9:20 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(9:13 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 24 for -1 yard (91-P.Jones).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24
(8:43 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 31 for 7 yards (15-J.Pinnock). Team penalty on MFL Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31
(8:19 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 46 yards from MFL 31 to PIT 23 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.

PITT Panthers  - Fumble (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23
(8:12 - 3rd) 23-T.Sibley to PIT 25 for 2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 25
(7:35 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 10 yards (21-B.Bolden).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(7:03 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 43 for 8 yards (8-D.Ivey).
No Gain
2 & 2 - PITT 43
(6:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
Sack
3 & 2 - PITT 43
(6:30 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen sacked at PIT 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (15-J.Phillips). 2-Q.Roche to PIT 38 for no gain.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (2 plays, 38 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(6:21 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at PIT 45 for -7 yards (6-J.Morgan50-D.Hayes).
+45 YD
2 & 17 - MIAMI 45
(5:47 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.

PITT Panthers  - FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 14 for 14 yards (18-T.Austin-Cave11-C.Flagg).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 14
(5:32 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter12-J.Harvey).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 17
(4:53 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 17
(4:47 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 31 for 14 yards (26-G.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(4:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 29 for -2 yards (92-J.Blissett). Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 31. No Play.
+26 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 21
(3:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 47 for 26 yards (5-A.Carter21-B.Bolden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(3:10 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 38
(3:03 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to MFL 38 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 38
(2:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to MFL 19 for 19 yards (8-D.Ivey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 19
(1:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MFL 19. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 24
(1:26 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
No Gain
2 & 15 - PITT 24
(1:20 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
+12 YD
3 & 15 - PITT 24
(1:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to MFL 12 for 12 yards (6-S.Brooks).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - PITT 12
(0:36 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(0:31 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 22 for -3 yards (8-C.Kancey).

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22
(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
Sack
3 & 13 - MIAMI 22
(14:56 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 17 for -5 yards (24-P.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 18 - MIAMI 17
(14:12 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 17 to PIT 34 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34
(14:05 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34
(13:59 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 34
(13:56 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 34
(13:49 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 34 to MFL 26 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26
(13:42 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26
(13:36 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 21 for -5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+6 YD
3 & 15 - MIAMI 21
(13:02 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 27 for 6 yards (32-S.Dennis30-B.George).
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 27
(12:22 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 58 yards from MFL 27. 7-D.Turner to PIT 22 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter). Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation declined.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22
(12:12 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 35 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(11:48 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 35
(11:42 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 35
(11:38 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 35
(11:32 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 50 yards from PIT 35 to MFL 15 fair catch by 7-X.Restrepo.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - FG (13 plays, 65 yards, 7:06 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15
(11:24 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 37 for 22 yards (32-S.Dennis15-J.Pinnock).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(11:04 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 40 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones32-S.Dennis).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40
(10:42 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 38 for -2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+16 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38
(10:06 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 46 for 16 yards (14-M.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(9:36 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin32-S.Dennis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40
(9:20 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to PIT 37 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 37
(9:03 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 35 for 2 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(8:23 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to PIT 36 for -1 yard (92-T.Bentley).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 36
(7:46 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 31 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 31
(7:13 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to PIT 22 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(6:26 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 20 for 2 yards (17-R.Weaver3-D.Hamlin).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 20
(5:41 - 4th) 1-D.King to PIT 19 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones12-P.Ford).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 19
(4:56 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 20 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIAMI 20
(4:18 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers  - Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:13 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 40 yards from MFL 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(4:13 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 46 for 21 yards (26-G.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(4:00 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 46
(3:56 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 46
(3:46 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
4 & 10 - PITT 46
(3:39 - 4th) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - End of Game (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(3:34 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 39 for 7 yards (38-C.Bright).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 39
(2:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 35 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(2:04 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 37 for -2 yards (91-P.Jones92-T.Bentley).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - MIAMI 37
(1:59 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to PIT 21 for 16 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(1:48 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to PIT 15 for 6 yards (38-C.Bright).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 15
(1:00 - 4th) kneels at PIT 17 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 17
(0:32 - 4th) 1-D.King kneels at PIT 19 for -2 yards.
