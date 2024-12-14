The 125th playing of the Army-Navy Game will take place Saturday, with the 2024 Commander-In-Chief's Trophy on the line. Both teams defeated Air Force earlier this year, so the Army vs. Navy winner will claim the trophy, which would be the Black Knights' second in a row. No. 22 Army (11-1) can set a single-season program record by notching its 12th victory of the season. Meanwhile, Navy (8-3), who last won the CIC Trophy in 2019, is also aiming for its first victory in this series since 2021. Both teams rank in the top 35 nationally in scoring this season, but this particular matchup is generally lower scoring with the past 10 Army-Navy games finishing under 40 combined points. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. Sign up right here.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Black Knights are 6-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Army vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt Jr..

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt is 66-46 (+1551) over his last 112 college football picks, and more significant, he is 12-5 (+646) over his last 17 picks in Army games. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Navy vs. Army and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for the Army-Navy Game:

Army vs. Navy spread: Army -6

Army vs. Navy over/under: 39.5 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Army -237, Navy +193

ARMY: 4-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site games

NAVY: 6-2 against the spread in conference games

Army vs. Navy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Army vs. Navy streaming: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

Why Army can cover

Both teams' offenses are predicated on the ground game, but no one in the nation can top Army's success with the run. It ranks first in college football in rush yards per game (314.2) and is second in rushing touchdowns (44). While many run-heavy offenses often stall in the red zone, that's not the case with the Black Knights as their 3.48 points per drive are the third-most in FBS. The team also cherishes every possession, as it has committed the fewest giveaways (five) in the nation.



For as great as Army's rushing offense is, it is just as effective on the other side of the ball. Army's 15 points allowed per game are the seventh-fewest in FBS, and it has kept nine opponents to under 15 points this season, which is tied for the most in the sport. While Navy leads the all-time series of this matchup, Army has reigned supreme in recent years, winning six of the last eight meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen have the rest advantage in coming off a bye, and they have a matchup nightmare in Eli Heidenreich. Not only does he have 402 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but he also has 36 catches for 597 yards and five touchdowns through the air. No running back in the nation has more receiving yards or receiving touchdowns than him, and his 13 catches of 20-plus yards are the most by an FBS running back over the last 10 seasons.

Navy is 6-2 against the spread in conference games and is a perfect 3-0 ATS after a bye this season. Meanwhile, Army limps into this game in terms of spread success. It went 6-0 against the spread over its first six games but has covered just twice over its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

Hunt is leaning Under on the total, and has identified a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see his pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Army, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army-Navy Game spread to jump on, all from the football expert who is 12-5 (+646) over his last 17 picks in Army games, and find out. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+.