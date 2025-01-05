The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2024-25 college football season with the second-shortest odds to win the National Championship, but even in the newly-expanded 12-team playoff, Alabama missed out in its first season in the post-Nick Saban era. Alabama football fans aren't known for their patience and head coach Kalen DeBoer could need a significantly stronger 2025-26 season or whispers may quickly rise about his job security in his second year as head coach for the Alabama football team. The Crimson Tide went 9-3 in the regular season before falling to unranked Michigan, 19-13, in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 2025 Alabama football roster will evolve heavily from the transfer portal. Alabama players have up to five days after their bowl game to enter the transfer portal, leaving a Jan. 6 deadline for those decisions.

Alabama football roster news

Jaren Hamilton, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver, was one of Alabama's top receiver commitments from the Class of 2023 and became the first Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal following their ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. He is the fifth Alabama receiver to enter the transfer portal this offseason as the Crimson Tide will need to be aggressive in the portal to find replacements ready to be immediate impact players next season.

The Crimson Tide did secure its first wide receiver reinforcement before Christmas in Miami's Isaiah Horton. The 6-foot-4 receiver with two years of eligibility remaining was the Hurricanes' third-leading receiver at 616 yards and had the second-most receptions (56). Alabama also added Derrick Meadows, who is the No. 7 receiver from the Class of 2025, but they'll likely seek more talent at the position from the transfer portal.

These receivers won't be catching passes from Jalen Milroe, however, as the quarterback declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Ty Simpson, the No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, competed with Milroe for the starting job before the 2023 season and could be the favorite to start Week 1 unless Alabama seeks an upgrade in the transfer portal. Get more Alabama football roster updates at Bama247.

