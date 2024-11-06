The latest edition of the Alabama vs. LSU rivalry renews in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The winner of this SEC showdown will be in the driver's seat to make the College Football Playoff field, while the loser will likely need some help with both already having two losses. A raucous crowd will be on hand at Tiger Stadium, where LSU has won 14 consecutive games. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Tigers, but they're just 1-2 on the road this season. Alabama is No. 11 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year, while LSU came in at No. 15.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites according to the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5. Before locking in any LSU vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. LSU. Here are several college football betting lines for LSU vs. Alabama:

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -3

LSU vs. Alabama over/under: 58.5 points

LSU vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -146, LSU +121

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide will enter Saturday's matchup full of confidence after posting a 34-0 victory over Missouri in their last outing. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was effective in the win, throwing for 215 yards while rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Milroe was electric in Alabama's win over LSU in 2023, throwing for 219 yards and rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Milroe has thrown for 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, a big reason why the Crimson Tide are averaging 37.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in college football. Defensively, Alabama features a top-20 scoring defense, giving up 18.62 points per game. The Crimson Tide are also 11-2 in their last 13 meetings with LSU, a trend worth noting ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers will be desperate for a win after suffering a setback on the road at Texas A&M in their last outing. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier struggled with interceptions against the Aggies, but he's been effective for the Tigers this season. Nussmeier is completing 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's thrown two or more touchdown passes in six of his seven outings in 2024 while topping 400 passing yards twice already this season.

LSU has also been extremely tough to beat at home. Tiger Stadium is one of the best home field advantages in college football, a place where the Tigers have won 14 straight. LSU enters this matchup ranked sixth in the nation in passing offense, averaging 332.8 passing yards per game.

How to make Alabama vs. LSU picks

