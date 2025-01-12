Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has committed to UNLV, he told ESPN. The one-time blue-chip recruit started three games for the Wolverines and came off the bench to lead Michigan to a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama.

Orji was considered the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job for Michigan in 2024 after serving as the primary backup. However, he was unimpressive in practice and lost the position to former walk-on Davis Warren. Orji played in 11 games for the Wolverines, but his passing production remained a considerable weakness.

In 20 career games, Orji threw only 48 passes and hit 155 yards. The mark was good enough for a paltry 3.2 yards per pass attempt, along with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Orji does rank among the most athletic signal-callers in the country, though, and is a career 5.0 yards per carry runner.

Now, Orji joins first-year UNLV coach Dan Mullen on a Rebels team set to lose top quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams to graduation. The Rebels are 20-8 over the past two seasons and reached a postseason ranking for the first time in FBS history after beating California in the LA Bowl. Mullen is 103-61 in 13 seasons as a coach, all in the SEC.

Are Orji's limitations fixable?

Mullen is a well-known quarterback developer, but he does have experience working with lackluster passers. At Mississippi State, Nick Fitzgerald was a 54.2% career passer. In his final two seasons, Mullen helped coach Fitzgerald to 17 wins in a two-year period thanks to more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Orji's passing issues date back to his time in high school. As a senior playing Texas high school football, Orji completed only 51% of his passes. Any coaching staff taking his commitment must know that the passing game is unlikely to come along.

Underwood up next for Michigan?

Despite going to the transfer portal, Orji stayed with the team and played meaningful snaps in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Considering that stretch ended with 11 yards and an interception on seven touches, it's an indicator of the lack of trust the staff still has in the remaining quarterback room.

After losing Orji and Jayden Denegal to the transfer portal, Michigan reloaded with No. 1 overall recruit, Bryce Underwood, an early enrollee. Additionally, the Wolverines added Fresno State quarterback transfer Mikey Keene, who threw for nearly 6,000 yards and 40 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Underclassman Jadyn Davis remains on the roster after redshirting in 2024. If he couldn't get onto the field after the disastrous run of Michigan quarterbacks in 2023, though, it's unlikely he'll take the requisite step to surpass Keene or Underwood in 2025.