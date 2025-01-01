The No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns at the 2025 Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Sun Devils ranked No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings but earned the fourth seed as champions of the Big 12 while the Longhorns were ranked No. 3 but seeded fifth after losing the SEC Championship Game to Georgia. Arizona State went 11-2 on the season and was also 11-2 against the spread while Texas is 12-2 overall and was 8-6 against the number.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Texas lost as 3-point favorites against Georgia. However, the Longhorns are still favored by 13.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it went 43-35 on all top-rated picks this season while also nailing all four first-round College Football Playoff winners. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

The model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Texas vs. Arizona State game:

Arizona State vs. Texas spread: Texas -13.5

Arizona State vs. Texas over/under: 51.5 points

Arizona State vs. Texas money line: Texas -515, Arizona State +385

Arizona State vs. Texas picks: See picks here

Arizona State vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Arizona State can cover

Picked to finish last by the media in its first season in the Big 12, Arizona State has been one of college football's biggest surprises throughout the season and superstar running back Cam Skattebo is a big reason why. After producing more than 1,000 scrimmage yards and scoring 10 times for the Sun Devils last year, Skattebo returned as the focal point of Kenny Dillingham's offense in 2024 and rushed for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns while also catching 37 passes for 506 yards and three more scores.

He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was at his best down the stretch, rushing for at least 147 yards and accounting for three touchdowns in four of his last five outings. Arizona State was also +14 in turnover margin thanks to quarterback Sam Leavitt's efforts to take care of the football and controlling possession allowed the Sun Devils to cover the spread in their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas can cover

After suffering a second loss of the season to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Texas picked itself back up to earn a comfortable 38-24 win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns dominated the line of scrimmage in that matchup, with Tre Wisner and Jaydon Blue both rushing for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns while Clemson was limited to just 76 rushing yards.

Texas will hope to follow a similar blueprint against Arizona State with the Longhorns holding four of their last five opponents to under 100 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers will be asked to avoid costly mistakes after throwing four interceptions in his last three outings. Expect Texas to lean heavily on Wisner and Blue once again to avoid Ewers feeling the pressure to fit tight windows on third-and-long. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona State vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Arizona State in the Peach Bowl 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Texas in the 2025 College Football Playoff, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.