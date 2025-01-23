The time and date for Bill Belichick's official North Carolina debut are set. The Tar Heels will host TCU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 1 -- Labor Day -- on ESPN, the ACC announced Thursday.

That means Belichick, who has generated plenty of buzz after embarking on the first collegiate coaching challenge of his career, will be front and center in primetime on one of the biggest sports holidays on the calendar.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who is entering his fourth year with the Horned Frogs, has faced off against a high-profile debuting coach before. TCU opened the 2023 season against Colorado and its new coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, like Belichick, was the most buzzworthy hire of his coaching carousel.

"I think like a lot of people, I was just surprised," Dykes told CBS Sports following Belichick's move to North Carolina. "I didn't know that he had interest in coaching college football, but I'm excited about it. I think it's good for the game, I think it's good for college football ... we're looking forward to competing against him. Obviously, his team is going to be very well prepared and, I'm sure, ready to play."

Belichick is inheriting a North Carolina team that went 6-7 in 2024, capped by a 27-14 loss to UConn in the Fenway Bowl. Belichick is replacing former national championship-winning (at Texas) coach Mack Brown, who had two separate stints with the Tar Heels for a total record of 113-79-1.