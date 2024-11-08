The No. 12 Boise State Broncos will host the Nevada Wolf Pack in Mountain West action on Saturday and the stakes will be especially high for one sides. The Broncos (7-1) are on a potential path to the College Football Playoff with the Group of Five now guaranteed one entry into the 12-team tournament. Nevada (3-7), meanwhile, would love to play spoiler without the possibility of making a bowl game. So can Ashton Jeanty and Boise State continue their march toward the playoff, or will Nevada find a way to pull off the upset to redefine its season?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Ida. The Broncos are favored by 24 points in the latest Boise State vs. Nevada odds and the over/under is 60.5 points.

Boise State vs. Nevada spread: Boise State -24

Boise State vs. Nevada over/under: 60.5 points

Boise State vs. Nevada money line: Boise State -2941, Nevada +1246

Why Boise State can cover

Jeanty was already widely regarded as one of the best running backs in America but he's elevated his game even further and is now among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy on a team with CFP aspirations. Jeanty has rushed for 1,525 yards and accounted for 21 total touchdowns over the first eight games of the season and he's also scored multiple touchdowns in six of eight games.

However, the Broncos are more than just their superstar running back. Quarterback Maddux Madsen leads the Mountain West in touchdown passes (17), yards per attempt (8.0) and passer rating (153.9). Meanwhile, the Boise State defense has four players on its roster with at least 4.5 sacks and is holding opponents to just 300.7 yards per game over its last three outings. See which team to pick here.

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack don't have a shot at finishing at .500 or better with three more games on the schedule, but they have had a penchant for outperforming oddsmaker expectations against Boise State in recent years. Nevada has covered in seven of its last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Broncos, including an outright upset as 3.5-point underdogs the last time it visited Albertsons Stadium.

Nevada has held its last three opponents under 400 yards of total offense and actually outgained Colorado State 441-327 in a 38-21 loss. Quarterback Brendon Lewis, Savion Red and Patrick Garwo give the Wolf Pack a dynamic three-headed rushing attack that has combined for nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. See which team to pick here.

