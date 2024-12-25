A pair of 7-5 teams will meet on Thursday in the 68 Ventures Bowl 2024 when the Arkansas State Red Wolves face the Bowling Green Falcons. Both programs are familiar with this bowl as they've appeared in it more than any other school, with the 2024 68 Ventures Bowl being ASU's fifth appearance and Bowling Green's fourth. The Falcons are coming off a 28-12 loss to Miami (OH), which ended a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves also lost their last outing, 40-32, to Old Dominion.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The Falcons are favored by 8 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over/under is 53 points per SportsLine consensus.

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State spread: Bowling Green -8

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State over/under: 53 points

Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State money line: Bowling Green -312, Arkansas State +246

Why Arkansas State can cover

Both teams enter in well-rested, as neither has played since late November, but having extra time off has been a thorn in the side of Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler since he took over in 2019. His team is 1-9 against the spread following a bye since then, including losses both ATS and straight-up in their bowl appearances over the last two years. While Arkansas State is coming off a defeat in its last game, it is 3-1 ATS following a loss this season, while Bowling Green has covered in just three of its last nine contests.

The Red Wolves also do things exceptionally well on both sides of the ball that can allow them to cover. The offense ranks in the top 20 in college football in red-zone scoring. On defense, just four teams in FBS picked off passes at a higher rate than Arkansas State. Defensive back, Trevian Thomas, is a ballhawk whose five interceptions lead the Sun Belt, and he was named as a Group of Five All-American. See which team to pick here.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Amongst all of the units in this game, Bowling Green's defense is the best, as it ranks in the top 20, nationally in both points allowed and yards allowed per game. It has allowed just seven passing touchdowns over its last eight games, and the Falcons have a knack for shortening opposing drives, as they rank 16th in the country in third-down defense. Bowling Green could very well overwhelm an Arkansas State offense that has no true strength to rely on, as ASU ranks outside the top 60 in FBS in scoring offense, yards per rush, and yards per pass attempt.

On offense, the Falcons revolve around sixth-year senior, Connor Bazelak, who will be playing in his final college game. He ranks fourth amongst active quarterbacks in career passing yards, and he led the MAC in both completion percentage (67.1) and adjusted yards per attempt (7.73) this season. He has a 10:1 TD:INT over his last seven games and should pick apart a Red Wolves' defense which doesn't generate much pressure, averaging just 1.5 sacks per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green picks

