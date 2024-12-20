Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is exploring surgery options on his injured throwing elbow and expected to miss the College Football Playoff, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirms. With Beck sidelined, Gunner Stockton will likely make his first career start in the Sugar Bowl.

Beck suffered the injury on the final play of the first half of the SEC Championship Game when a Texas defender grabbed a hold of his arm while he launched to throw downfield. He did not return to the game and teammates were seen consoling him on the sideline. Georgia announced Beck was out indefinitely the next day, as the Bulldogs earned the 2-seed in the College Football Playoff. Without Beck, Georgia ultimately beat Texas in overtime.

The senior from Jacksonville, Florida has started 27 games for the over the past two seasons and emerged as one of the best players in college football. As a starter, he has thrown for more than 7,400 yards and 50 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record over the past two seasons.

In relief of Beck, Stockton stepped up at threw for 71 yards and an interception as the Bulldogs came from behind to shock Texas and win their second SEC championship in three years. 247Sports No. 110 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 ranked among the most productive quarterbacks in Georgia High School history.

At Rabun County High School, Stockton threw for 13,652 yards, 177 touchdowns and only 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 77 scores. However, Stockton has only appeared in eight career games, completing 37 of 51 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulldogs.