The first edition of the expanded College Football Playoff bracket has been set with 12 teams now afforded an opportunity to make a run towards a national championship. The new-look CFP is more of an event than the four-team field ever was, or the BCS before it, with action expanding across a month between December and January -- all while bowl games are being played.

After a thrilling weekend of conference championship games, it was Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State making history as the first four teams to earn byes under this format. They will now sit home during the opening round and await the winners of an exciting slate of first-round games that will take place on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will surely be an event that you will not want to miss as it plays out over the course of the next month, culminating in the crowning of the national champion on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.

2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 20

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State: Noon | TNT

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

(12) Clemson vs. (5) Texas: 4 p.m. | TNT

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

(9) Tennessee vs. (8) Ohio State: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl -- 6/11 Winner vs. (3) Boise State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.



Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- 5/12 Winner vs. (4) Arizona State: 1 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

1 p.m. | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Rose Bowl -- 8/9 Winner vs. (1) Oregon: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl -- 7/10 Winner vs. (2) Georgia: 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20