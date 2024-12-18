College football is different from the NFL in a lot of ways, but one of the bigger differences has always been that it's nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl without a franchise quarterback, but college teams have been able to win national titles without superstars at the position plenty of times.

Will that change in the 12-team College Football Playoff?

It certainly stands to reason to think it could. You can't win a national title without winning at least three games against another one of the best teams in the country, and having a quarterback who proves to be a difference-maker could be the deciding factor in games like this.

No true alpha QB emerged during the regular season (I've never had so many changes at the top of my weekly QB Power Rankings as this year), and no QB finished in the top two of the Heisman voting. In fact, of the six QBs to finish in the top 10 of the final Heisman voting, only two are on playoff teams.

Now is the time of year an alpha will likely emerge, but who will it be?

I don't know, but here's how I think the 12 quarterbacks of the CFP rank based on their power right now. A reminder for those who don't follow during the season: This isn't a draft board, nor is it a projection of the numbers I expect the player to put up. It's an amalgamation of everything about being a quarterback.

Your performance. Your leadership. Your charisma. Your moxie. Your juice. It's all considered. And these are the results heading into the first round.