The College Football Playoff rolls along this week as we enter the semifinal round and inch ever closer toward crowning a national champion for the 2024 season. No. 5 seed Texas travels to play 8-seed Ohio State in a highly anticipated Cotton Bowl filled with storylines on Friday, while the day prior on the other side of the bracket, 6-seed Penn State prepares to battle with 7-seed Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl fresh off the upset of Georgia.

The winners of the matchups will face off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. None of the final four teams have won a national championship since 2014. Penn State and Notre Dame have not won national championships in the BCS or CFP era.

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

2024-25 College Football Playoff scores

First round

(7) Notre Dame 27, ( 10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

(6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

(5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

(8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 41, (1) Oregon 21 | Recap

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 23, (2) Georgia 10 | Recap

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans