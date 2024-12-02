Signing Day arrives Wednesday, Dec. 4, earlier than ever in NCAA history. It begins the three-day Early Signing Period, which will run through Dec. 6. Thanks to significant changes in the Division I recruiting calendar, this year's signing period isn't just about circling a date -- it's about navigating a perfect storm of pressure, opportunity, and chaos, as CBS Sports has detailed previously.

These are the cliff-notes big-picture storylines you should catch up on before the festivities begin.

What will they sign?

Prepare yourself for a few acronyms. With the NCAA eliminating the national letters of intent, recruits will now sign financial aid agreements. Pending approval of revenue-sharing measures expected to begin with the 2025-26 school year, recruits may soon also be signing contracts outlining expected revenue from their respective universities.

Name, Image, Likeness deals continue to be a driving factor, and this class is no exception. Embedding NIL into official contracts could reduce post-signing drama.

Once a player signs an FAA, schools are prohibited from contacting them unless the player is released from the agreement or enters the transfer portal. Schools caught contacting a signed recruit could face tampering allegations.

Who will finish No. 1?

Georgia currently leads the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings heading into the early signing period. Familiar names Alabama and Ohio State follow close behind.

Rounding out the top five are Texas and Auburn. While Georgia is likely to hold onto the top spot, Alabama has historically closed strong under Nick Saban. This year, head coach Kalen DeBoer and general manager Courtney Morgan are managing their first full class in Tuscaloosa, and the Crimson Tide could make a late push to claim the No. 1 ranking. Keep an eye on coveted wide receiver Derek Meadows, an LSU commit who is looking around.

Where will the Terrys land?

The top two uncommitted recruits in the 2025 class -- Justus Terry and Michael Terry III (no relation) -- are at the center of speculation.

Justus Terry, the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall prospect, is trending toward in-state Georgia. If the Bulldogs land him, they're likely to retain the No. 1 ranking. He is expected to announce a decision on Dec. 6.

Michael Terry, the No. 1 athlete and No. 24 overall prospect, appears headed to Texas. A commitment from Terry could push the Longhorns past Ohio State into the No. 3 spot, resulting in an SEC-heavy top three.

More QB flips?

USC recently flipped longtime Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet after losing their own longtime commit, Julian Lewis, to Colorado. Could more quarterback drama be in store?

One to watch is Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, the No. 1 recruit from Hawaii. A Cal commit since July, Sagapolutele received an offer from Oregon in September, and the Ducks are gaining momentum.

Sagapolutele grew up an Oregon fan and idolizes left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel, whose Hawaii state records he broke. Oregon's pursuit brings up memories of another Hawaiian lefty, Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Ducks famously missed out on.

Can Oregon close the deal, or will Cal retain the most important recruit of the Justin Wilcox era? Here's a bit more on that subject.

