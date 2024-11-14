The AAC will take center stage on Thursday as the conference features the lone college football game of the day. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the East Carolina Pirates, with Tulsa seeking a fifth straight head-to-head victory. The Golden Hurricane are 3-6 on the season, 1-4 in conference play, and are coming off a 59-21 thrashing at the hands of UAB. East Carolina is 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the AAC as it seeks its third straight win since firing head coach Mike Houston.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. Okla. East Carolina is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Tulsa vs. East Carolina odds per SportsLine consensus. and the over/under is 62.5 points. Before entering any East Carolina vs. Tulsa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a sizzling 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on ECU vs. Tulsa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for Tulsa vs. ECU:

Tulsa vs. East Carolina spread: ECU -14.5

Tulsa vs. East Carolina over/under: 62.5 points

Tulsa vs. East Carolina money line: ECU -662, Tulsa +464

ECU: The Over has hit in four straight East Carolina games

TUL: Tulsa is 1-4 against the spread in AAC matchups

Tulsa vs. East Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tulsa vs. East Carolina streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa was dealt a 59-21 loss at the hands of UAB last Saturday, but the team reestablished its presence on the ground with 187 rushing yards, which was more than it had in its two previous games combined. The Golden Hurricane have a multi-pronged rushing attack as four different players have at least 205 yards on the ground this season, led by Bill Jackson (296 yards). He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry and he found the endzone in last year's win over ECU.

Meanwhile, Kamdyn Benjamin is one of the most productive receivers in the AAC, as he leads the conference in receptions (55), ranks third in yards (683), and is fourth in receiving touchdowns (five). He also has a punt return touchdown this season and lit up the Pirates in his last matchup, posting a 6-143-1 stat line in 2023. Additionally, Tulsa can take comfort in that East Carolina has covered just once over four road games this season. See which team to pick here.

Why East Carolina can cover

Meanwhile, East Carolina took it to FAU for the full four quarters, racking up a 49-14 victory last Thursday. Katin Houser was a one-man wrecking crew for ECU as he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. As a team, the Pirates racked up 581 total yards, which is a season-high, as ECU averaged a robust 10.4 yards per play.

ECU also has numerous spread advantages over its Thursday opponent, starting with Tulsa's lack of success as a home underdog. The Golden Hurricane have covered just once over their last eight games as a home underdog, and Tulsa has failed to cover the spread in four of its last five games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tulsa vs. East Carolina picks

The model has simulated East Carolina vs. Tulsa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins East Carolina vs. Tulsa, and which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulsa vs. ECU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.