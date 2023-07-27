Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a physical education teacher at Plainview High School in Rainsville, Alabama, multiple outlets report. Pruitt returns to the high school he attended in the early 1990s, where his father, Dale, currently coaches the football program.

Pruitt is set to begin his role at the school on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the documentation obtained by the station.

Pruitt, 49, served as Tennessee coach for three seasons from 2018-20 before he was fired by the university in early 2021 due to slew of NCAA violations that occurred under his watch. The Volunteers hired Josh Huepel as Pruitt's replacement shortly after.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions, earlier in July, determined that Tennessee football was responsible for committing more than 200 violations -- 18 of them classified as Level I -- that led to a show-cause for Pruitt should he be hired by another NCAA institution. Tennessee avoided a bowl ban for the upcoming 2023 season but was hit with penalties that include an $8 million fine and 11 wins vacated from Pruitt's final two years at the helm.

Pruitt's new role marks his third time working for Plainview High School. He was on the school's football coaching staff as an assistant twice, first in 1998 as defensive backs coach and again in 2000 as defensive coordinator.