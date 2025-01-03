The Georgia Bulldogs head into the offseason following their 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Georgia played without starting quarterback Carson Beck, who injured his elbow during an SEC Championship win over Texas. With Beck heading to the NFL, sophomore Gunner Stockton is expected to take over as the full-time starter. Head coach Kirby Smart will try to build a scheme around Stockton as Smart tries to win his third national championship in Athens.

The college football transfer portal will play a key role in the makeup of the 2025 Georgia football roster. Which players are departing and arriving this winter? If you want the latest Georgia football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Dawgs247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Georgia.

The Dawgs247 team of Kipp Adams, Benjamin Wolk and Jordan D. Hill have decades of experience covering the Bulldogs. Wolk has a history of breaking critical recruiting news, while Adams and Hill are locked in on all the latest team news. Tens of thousands of Georgia fans follow them on social media and their Georgia coverage is read by millions. They'll keep you locked in on everything happening in Georgia athletics and provide you with premium updates you won't find anywhere else. Get it all right here.

And right now, Dawgs247 is offering 30% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

Georgia football roster news

The winter transfer portal window closed on Dec. 28, meaning players can no longer enter the portal. However, players who are already in the portal can sign with teams at any time, and Georgia's coaching staff will now turn its attention to finding the right players to add to the 2025 roster. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team without an incoming transfer commitment or signee, as they were fully focused on the College Football Playoff.

Players have five days after their bowl game to enter the portal, so Georgia players can enter the portal within the next five days. The Bulldogs already had nine players exit during the winter window, and they are going to lose players like Beck to the NFL. They were plagued by issues like dropped passes, lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and lackluster running back production this season, so those will be areas of emphasis in the offseason.

This was the worst rushing attack in the Kirby Smart era statistically, and they averaged just 2.1 yards per carry against Notre Dame. Running back Trevor Etienne struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, so the Bulldogs could choose to find another option at that position. They are also reportedly in the mix for USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who would be a massive addition to the offense. Get more Georgia football roster updates at Dawgs247.

How to get insider Georgia football updates

The Dawgs247 team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, staff news and 2026 football recruiting. You can only get it all at Dawgs247.

What will the 2025 Georgia football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store for the Tide? Go to Dawgs247 to get all the latest Georgia football news, all from a team of dialed-in insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Dawgs247 is offering 30% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Dawgs247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.