The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-4) and Ohio Bobcats (10-3) will meet in the 2024 Cure Bowl on Friday afternoon, as both teams play under interim coaches. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez took the West Virginia job, leaving offensive coordinator Rod Smith as the interim coach. Ohio coach Tim Albin took the same position at Charlotte, so offensive coordinator Brian Smith will serve as the interim. The Gamecocks are coming off their first Conference USA title, while the Bobcats won the Mid-American Conference.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Friday at Camping World Stadium. Ohio is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under is 56.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Ohio vs. Jacksonville State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -4.5

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio over/under: 56.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio money line: Ohio: -192, Jacksonville State: +159

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State has made an excellent transition to the FBS level over the past two years, going 9-4 last year in a season that culminated in the New Orleans Bowl. The Gamecocks rode an eight-game winning streak to the top of the Conference USA standings before losing to Western Kentucky in the regular-season finale. They got revenge six days later in the conference title game, cruising to a 52-12 win.

Running back Tre Stewart had 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Tyler Huff had 176 passing yards, 167 rushing yards and three scores. The Gamecocks have the No. 2 rushing offense in the FBS at 267.3 yards per game, with Huff being named the Conference USA MVP. Jacksonville State has several players in the transfer portal, but Stewart and Huff will be on the field.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, winning all of those games by 17-plus points. The Bobcats continued their dominant stretch in the MAC Championship, crushing Miami (OH) in a 38-3 final. Senior quarterback Parker Navarro had 235 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The Bobcats rank 12th nationally in rushing offense and first in the MAC with 211.5 yards per game. Running back Anthony Tyus III has 1,111 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Navarro has added 943 yards and 15 scores on the ground. Despite the coaching change, Ohio has not had any players enter the transfer portal.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. Ohio picks

The model has simulated Ohio vs. Jacksonville State 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Ohio in the 2024 Cure Bowl, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.