Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game against No. 3 Georgia after suffering a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Dart went into the injury tent before heading to the locker room. He returned to the sideline with a towel over his head and reentered the game after sitting out a series. In his place, backup QB Austin Simmons led a scoring drive capped by a 9-yard scoring run from Ulysses Bentley.

Dart appeared to suffer the injury on the second play of the game after Georgia's Chaz Chambliss and Christian Miller combined for a sack on second-and-9. He stayed in the game but floated an interception on the next play, which Georgia converted into a touchdown on its next drive.

The Ole Miss star signal-caller leads the nation with 384.9 yards per game of total offense and hits on an absurd 9.8 yards per play. One week ago against Arkansas, he threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-31 decimation of Arkansas.

CBS Sports will update this story as more becomes available on Dart's condition.