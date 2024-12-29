Texas A&M continued its impressive run of transfer portal additions on offense with the commitment of former NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion, bolstering the Aggies' wide receiver depth for 2025 with a high-ceiling playmaker on the outside. This brings a conclusion to the portal recruitment of a player who was one of the best remaining prospects in the 247Sports ranking without an announced or reported commitment.

247Sports rates Concepcion as a four-star transfer portal prospect, checking in as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 15 overall player in the rankings. He was named the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 after a freshman season that saw him pull down 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding another 320 yards rushing. He was the all-purpose offensive star for a Wolfpack team that finished the regular season with five straight wins in a 9-4 campaign, and his return to Raleigh made him one of the stars to watch in the ACC.

However, the production dropped a bit in 2024 (53 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns) as Concepcion dealt with some minor injury issues and settled into a new role with a re-tooled offense. His decision to hit the transfer portal did not come as a surprise, but it did present an opportunity for multiple teams looking to add a player of his athletic ability.

For Texas A&M, he joins a star-studded portal class that already includes former Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson and former Mississippi State wide receiver Mario Craver. These additions showcase a concerted effort to boost the pass-catching options for an Aggies offense that ranked 13th in the SEC and 87th nationally in passing (210.3 yards per game).