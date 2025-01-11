Ohio State quarterback Will Howard appeared to hit his non-throwing hand on a Texas player's helmet during the first half of the Cotton Bowl against the Longhorns on Friday. Howard stayed in the game despite a gruesome knot the ESPN broadcast noted was the size of a golf ball on hand.

"He has not received any treatment on it or any ice on it," ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said about Howard's hand. "He doesn't appear to be in a ton of pain, but I can tell you, it's the size of a golf ball. But he is toughing it out right now and does not seem affected."

Ohio State took a 7-0 lead over Texas in the opening minutes of the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by star running back Quinshon Judkins. The Buckeyes went on a 10-play, 64-yard drive on their opening series, which resulted in the first points of the Cotton Bowl.

Howard has completed 13 of 17 attempts for 125 yards as halftime approaches. The winner of the Cotton Bowl will face Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20 in Atlanta.