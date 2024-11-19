Louisville defensive back Tayon Holloway was arrested Sunday on charges of assault and felony strangulation, according to 247Sports. He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Holloway's bond was set at $10,000 and he was assigned a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

247Sports notes that Holloway's arrest occurred less than two hours after the Cardinals returned to Louisville from California following their Week 12 loss to Stanford.

"The University of Louisville is aware of the arrest of football student-athlete Tayon Holloway," Louisville said in a statement to 247Sports. "As we gather more information, Tayon has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Holloway, a former North Carolina transfer, has played in all 10 games for the Cardinals this year. He ranks third on the team with five pass breakups and has also registered 15 total tackles, two for a loss, and one sack, which he logged against Stanford.

Prior to transferring to Louisville, Holloway spent two seasons and appeared in 10 games at North Carolina. He signed with the Tar Heels in 2022 as a four-star prospect out of Virginia Beach, Virginia's Green Run High School.