Michigan is expected to hire Chip Lindsey as its next offensive coordinator, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Lindsey served most recently as North Carolina's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons and worked with current New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the 2023 season.

Lindsey served as the coach at Troy from 2019-21 and had stops as a coordinator at Southern Miss, Arizona State and Auburn during the 2010s. He spent the 2022 season at UCF as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach before jumping to North Carolina.

Michigan fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell earlier this month after one season under coach Sherrone Moore. Campbell was hired as Michigan's quarterbacks coach under coach Jim Harbaugh and helped the Wolverines win the 2023 national championship. Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and play caller following Harbaugh's departure to the NFL.

Lindsey will be tasked with rebuilding Michigan's offense that finished near the bottom in most statistical categories. The Wolverines dropped from 69th to 128th in the country in offense in Campbell's lone season calling plays. The Wolverines were one of only five power conference programs to average fewer than 300 yards per game. One year after going 15-0 with a national championship, Michigan finished 7-5.

Michigan ranked No. 130 nationally in passing offense, leading only the three service academies and Iowa at 133.6 yards per game and led only New Mexico State in yards per attempt (5.5). Three different quarterbacks played major snaps: Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji.