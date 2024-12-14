The Michigan football roster has had one of the best defenses in college football over the last four years. Michigan entered the 2024 college football season with a top-10 scoring defense in the prior three years, including the No. 1 scoring defense at 10.4 points per game in its national championship run. Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson are expected to be two of the first defensive players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and these are major pieces the Michigan football depth chart will need to replace. The college football transfer portal is open and given Michigan's ability to acquire and develop top defensive talent, should Michigan football fans expect notable defensive additions for next season? If you want to see the latest Michigan football transfer portal news, you should join The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan football transfer portal news, preview

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji will enter the transfer portal after starting three games for the Wolverines in 2024. This isn't a huge surprise as Michigan bolstered its quarterback room by signing Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Outside of the addition of Underwood, head coach Sherrone Moore said Michigan would be targeting a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Orji, a three-star recruit out of high school, completed 52.3% of his passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns with one interception this season and has two years of eligibility remaining. With Underwood entering as a true freshman, could Michigan target an experienced starter like Fernando Mendoza (Cal) or Kaidon Salter (Liberty) to strengthen the team's short-term options at quarterback?

Davis Warren, a walk-on quarterback who started eight games in 2024 including the 13-10 victory over Ohio State, has one more year of eligibility as a potential option for Michigan as well. He only reached 200 passing yards in one start though and Michigan ranked 100th in scoring (22.3 ppg), so Michigan may be seeking an upgrade at QB1 for the 2025 college football season. Get all the latest 2024 Michigan football transfer portal updates at The Michigan Insider.

How to get insider information on Michigan football

