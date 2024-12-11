The infamous flag-planting incident at the end of Michigan's win over Ohio State on Nov. 30 has inspired a new piece of legislation in the Ohio state legislature. One state representative has proposed a bill that would ban flag-planting, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

On Tuesday, State Rep. Josh Williams introduced House Bill 700, also known as the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act. If passed, the law would "prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act."

Those who violate the law would be guilty of a fifth-degree felony.

Luckily for any college football players looking to have a little fun at their rival's expense after a game, it seems unlikely the bill will pass. The two-year General Assembly ends next week, and any bill that fails to pass before then must be reintroduced next year.

This proposal from Williams is just more fallout from Michigan's shocking 13-10 win over Ohio State in Columbus. In the moments following the game, the Wolverines attempted to plant the block "M" flag at midfield. They were greeted by several Buckeyes, and chaos ensued.

Players from both teams came together as tempers flared, and police used pepper spray to end the altercation. The result was a $100,000 fine for each school, handed down by the Big Ten.

In the days since the flag-planting controversy, it has come up here and there. Last weekend, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore pretended to plant a flag at the Wolverines men's basketball game.