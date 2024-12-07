Much was made about Michigan's attempted flag planting after its 13-10 win over Ohio State in Columbus in Week 14. Players from both teams met in an altercation at midfield, resulting in the use of pepper spray by the police, and the Big Ten fined each school $100,000 for their role in the incident.

That seemed like the end of it, until Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was shown on the jumbotron at the Michigan men's basketball game against Iowa on Saturday. Moore took one last opportunity to needle Ohio State.

In the first half, the game ops team at Crisler Arena pointed the camera at Moore, and he did the rest. Moore fired up the crowd before pretending to plant a flag.

Moore addressed the flag-planting fracas immediately after the game last weekend, saying emotions got the best of both sides. He also admitted Michigan could have handled the situation differently.

"Our guys, I did see they had the flag," Moore said. "Guys were waving it around, and their guys charged us. There was emotion on both sides, and it can't happen. Rivalry games get heated, especially this one. This is the biggest one in the country. We gotta handle that better."

Clearly, Moore wasn't quite ready to put the win or the beef to bed just yet. That was probably a good thing for the Michigan basketball team, which needed every bit of energy the Crisler Center had to offer.

The Wolverines pulled out an 85-83 win over the Hawkeyes thanks to Roddy Gayle Jr.'s game-winning bucket with just three seconds left.