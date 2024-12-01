The Big Ten has fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the league's sportsmanship policy following Michigan's 13-10 win in Week 14, the conference announced on Sunday. Both schools are expected to accept the fine.

This is the first major punitive measure that the conference will take after Michigan and Ohio State players fought on the field after the game. The melee broke out when a handful of Wolverines players attempted to plant a "Block M" flag on Ohio State's midfield logo.

After things settled down for a moment, Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer ran at a Michigan player and ripped the flag off of a pole, sparking another fracas. Staff and security took a few minutes to separate all of the players, and police established a cordon at the 50-yard line.

The Ohio State University Police Department also confirmed via statement that law enforcement at the scene used pepper spray to try and end the fighting. Two Michigan players and a photographer were seen rubbing their faces afterwards.

"Our guys, I did see they had the flag," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said in his press conference following the game. "Guys were waving it around, and their guys charged us. There was emotion on both sides, and it can't happen. Rivalry games get heated, especially this one. This is the biggest one in the country. We gotta handle that better."

The Big Ten has yet to officially address the incident.