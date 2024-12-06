Oklahoma State and coach Mike Gundy are in a standoff as renewed contract talks between the sides emerge, ESPN reports. According to the report, Gundy claims Oklahoma State has approached him about taking a pay cut or risk being fired for cause following a 3-9 season. If he doesn't agree to a restructured contract, the university would consider firing him for cause.

There is reportedly a 5 p.m. CT deadline Friday for Gundy to make a decision.

This news comes after Oklahoma State University's Board of Regents held a special meeting to discuss the football program and its coaching staff Friday morning. Gundy signed a rolling five-year contract extension with Oklahoma State in Oct. 2021.

But Gundy's status with the university is now cloudy following the worst season of his 20-year career with the Cowboys. With an 0-9 Big 12 record, Oklahoma State went winless in league play for the first time in his tenure. It was also the first time Gundy has failed to win at least four games in a single season.

Oklahoma State's struggles have already led to major shuffling on Gundy's staff. Oklahoma State fired offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo on Dec. 4, five days after OSU closed the regular season with a 52-0 loss to Colorado.

Dunn had been on staff since 2011 when he joined the program as wide receivers coach. Nardo joined the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season after one year at Pennsylvania's Gannon University.

Gundy is tied with Utah's Kyle Whittingham as the second-longest tenured coach in college football.